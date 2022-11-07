Read full article on original website
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Daniela Ruah on "Exciting" 'NCIS' Three-Way Crossover Event (EXCLUSIVE)
For the first time in franchise history, the agents from the different NCIS divisions — Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Hawai'i —will come together in an epic three-hour crossover event. Yes, the NCISverse is finally uniting NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles in 2023. The mega-crossover event...
Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Kirkus Reviews
Rebecca Godfrey Dies at 54
Rebecca Godfrey, the Canadian author who explored troubled youth in two critically acclaimed books, has died at 54, the New York Times reports. Godfrey, a Toronto native, began her career as a journalist before making her literary debut in 2002 with the novel The Torn Skirt. The story of a high school student who becomes obsessed with an antisocial girl, the novel gained critical praise, including from a Kirkus reviewer, who wrote that Godfrey “constantly impresses with her precise eye and impassioned tone.”
Are Elliot Page and Mae Martin Dating? Details About the Rumors
After their exciting red carpet debut, fans of Elliot Page and Mae Martin are scrambling to figure out whether or not the two actors are a couple. Elliot and Mae showed up at the 11th Annual LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles as each other’s date. Article...
Justin Isn't Totally Truthful With Alexis at the 'MAFS' Season 15 Reunion (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 15 of Married at First Sight. Season 15 of Married at First Sight was dramatic enough even before the first part of the reunion special aired. Now, in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the second part of the reunion, we see more messiness. This time, it’s when Justin is accused of keeping comments that he said about Alexis from Alexis.
Layoff tracker: Mass layoffs by tech companies big and small hit the Bay Area
Meta, Twitter, Stripe, Robinhood, Lyft, Netflix. Here's an overview of Bay Area tech companies that have recently executed a mass layoff.
'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Is a Multi-Millionaire — What's Her Net Worth? (EXCLUSIVE)
Among the new faces to join the cast of the recently rebooted The Real Housewives of Miami is Guerdy Abriara, a Miami-based wife and mother with an eye for design. The Haitian reality TV star grew up in France but she fits in perfectly with the cast of coastal baddies who appear in the Peacock series.
‘Laguna Beach’ Lives on Thanks to Netflix — But Why Was It Canceled in the First Place?
Those who grew up in the mid-2000s remember Laguna Beach and its impact on MTV. Even if you didn’t watch the Orange County-based reality show, it was hard to miss its catchy theme song — “Come Clean” by Hilary Duff — or avoid seeing the cast on other popular shows such as TRL.
Justine and Michael Are Ready to Be Together IRL on 'Love During Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Nov. 11 episode of Love During Lockup. When you marry your spouse while they're still in prison, life is complicated enough. Add to that kids, cameras, and everything in between, and Season 2 of Love During Lockup is a straight-up mess. But Justine and Michael are here to share their love story.
Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Opens At Four Theaters In Rare Platform Release For Father Of The Modern Blockbuster – Specialty Preview
Universal Pictures is giving Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans a platform release starting with four locations in NYC (Lincoln Square, Union Square) and LA (The Grove, Century City) with a robust media campaign aimed at cinephiles, but also capitalizing on the broad appeal of a Spielberg production, testament to unusual pedigree of the semiautobiographical film. It premiered in Toronto, with Spielberg’s first ever appearance at the fest. Reviews were great. Deadline’s here called it “a glorious tribute to art and family.” TIFF’s audience handed it the People’s Choice Award. Like other well-reviewed specialty fare, it is starting small to let word of mouth build...
The 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Was Actually Filmed a While Ago
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale and reunion of Season 3 of Love Is Blind. The time has come for us to finally see if love is truly blind... third times a charm, right? On Nov. 9, 2022, Netflix dropped the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale and reunion, and boy oh boy, did they not disappoint.
18 Spin-Off Shows People Say Are Better Than The Original TV Series (But You Might Disagree)
" Young Sheldon is 100 times better than The Big Bang Theory. It’s funnier and has more heart, and it doesn’t rely on negative or one-dimensional stereotypes."
Is 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Star Dominique Thorne Dating Anyone?
Actress Dominique Thorne may be relatively new to the Hollywood scene, but the stunning talent now has all eyes on her. Many people may remember Dominique for her breakout role (and first role) as Sheila Hunt in 2018’s If Beale Street Could Talk. However, the 25-year-old has become the talk of social media for landing the role of Riri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Peacock's Cop Drama 'The Calling' Weaves Judaism Into Its Storyline — Is It Based on a Book?
From 2019's The Vigil and 2020's Shiva Baby to 2022's The Patient, diverse Jewish characters and themes have recently dotted the entertainment sphere. Peacock's new cop drama series The Calling is no different. From showrunner, writer, and executive producer David E. Kelley (The Practice, Big Little Lies), The Calling follows Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective who uses his devout Jewish faith to aid him in solving gruesome crimes.
‘In Merry Measure’ Is the Hallmark Christmas Movie Version of 'Glee'
Romantic tension, familiar faces, yuletide vibes, picturesque filming locations — In Merry Measure has it all! The Hallmark Channel movie premieres on Friday, November 11, at 8 p.m. ET, and we’ve got the intel on the production below. Article continues below advertisement. For starters, In Merry Measure follows...
Who Is Lyle on 'So Help Me Todd'? All About the Detail-Oriented PI at Todd's Mom's Firm
What happens when you're determined to go into the family business, but your family is like, "Please don't"? That's what Todd (Skylar Astin) discovers to his detriment when he decides to become a private investigator just like his mother Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) in the CBS series So Help Me Todd.
What Was Lindsay Lohan's Relationship History Prior to Her Marriage? Details Here
Actress Lindsay Lohan has made her triumphant return to the silver screen with her movie Falling for Christmas, but most are more familiar with her earlier work. As a former child actress in Hollywood, the subject of her love life was endlessly debated. Now that the rumors have been formally put to rest with her marriage to businessman Bader Shammas, it's time to reflect back on her relationship history.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Relationship Timeline: A Look at the Highs and Lows
If you were a tween in the early 2000s, you know this to be true: Orlando Bloom with a long blond wig was the best-looking thing you'd ever seen. Indeed, the Lord of the Rings actor will always have a special place in our hearts as Legolas, and as such, we root for his love. Thankfully, he's found that love in singer Katy Perry.
Prime Video's Western Drama Series 'The English' Filmed Outside of North America
Over the span of two decades, we've seen Emily Blunt take on rom-coms, family films, action flicks, and horror movies. Now, in 2022, the British actress is dipping her toe into the Western genre, as she plays the lead in Prime Video's new series The English. From creator Hugo Blick and executive producer Emily Blunt, The English follows "an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer)" as they "come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood."
