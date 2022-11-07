ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Kirkus Reviews

Rebecca Godfrey Dies at 54

Rebecca Godfrey, the Canadian author who explored troubled youth in two critically acclaimed books, has died at 54, the New York Times reports. Godfrey, a Toronto native, began her career as a journalist before making her literary debut in 2002 with the novel The Torn Skirt. The story of a high school student who becomes obsessed with an antisocial girl, the novel gained critical praise, including from a Kirkus reviewer, who wrote that Godfrey “constantly impresses with her precise eye and impassioned tone.”
TEXAS STATE
Distractify

Justin Isn't Totally Truthful With Alexis at the 'MAFS' Season 15 Reunion (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 15 of Married at First Sight. Season 15 of Married at First Sight was dramatic enough even before the first part of the reunion special aired. Now, in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the second part of the reunion, we see more messiness. This time, it’s when Justin is accused of keeping comments that he said about Alexis from Alexis.
Deadline

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Opens At Four Theaters In Rare Platform Release For Father Of The Modern Blockbuster – Specialty Preview

Universal Pictures is giving Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans a platform release starting with four locations in NYC (Lincoln Square, Union Square) and LA (The Grove, Century City) with a robust media campaign aimed at cinephiles, but also capitalizing on the broad appeal of a Spielberg production, testament to unusual pedigree of the semiautobiographical film. It premiered in Toronto, with Spielberg’s first ever appearance at the fest. Reviews were great. Deadline’s here called it “a glorious tribute to art and family.” TIFF’s audience handed it the People’s Choice Award. Like other well-reviewed specialty fare, it is starting small to let word of mouth build...
Distractify

The 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Was Actually Filmed a While Ago

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale and reunion of Season 3 of Love Is Blind. The time has come for us to finally see if love is truly blind... third times a charm, right? On Nov. 9, 2022, Netflix dropped the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale and reunion, and boy oh boy, did they not disappoint.
Distractify

Is 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Star Dominique Thorne Dating Anyone?

Actress Dominique Thorne may be relatively new to the Hollywood scene, but the stunning talent now has all eyes on her. Many people may remember Dominique for her breakout role (and first role) as Sheila Hunt in 2018’s If Beale Street Could Talk. However, the 25-year-old has become the talk of social media for landing the role of Riri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Distractify

Peacock's Cop Drama 'The Calling' Weaves Judaism Into Its Storyline — Is It Based on a Book?

From 2019's The Vigil and 2020's Shiva Baby to 2022's The Patient, diverse Jewish characters and themes have recently dotted the entertainment sphere. Peacock's new cop drama series The Calling is no different. From showrunner, writer, and executive producer David E. Kelley (The Practice, Big Little Lies), The Calling follows Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective who uses his devout Jewish faith to aid him in solving gruesome crimes.
Distractify

What Was Lindsay Lohan's Relationship History Prior to Her Marriage? Details Here

Actress Lindsay Lohan has made her triumphant return to the silver screen with her movie Falling for Christmas, but most are more familiar with her earlier work. As a former child actress in Hollywood, the subject of her love life was endlessly debated. Now that the rumors have been formally put to rest with her marriage to businessman Bader Shammas, it's time to reflect back on her relationship history.
Distractify

Prime Video's Western Drama Series 'The English' Filmed Outside of North America

Over the span of two decades, we've seen Emily Blunt take on rom-coms, family films, action flicks, and horror movies. Now, in 2022, the British actress is dipping her toe into the Western genre, as she plays the lead in Prime Video's new series The English. From creator Hugo Blick and executive producer Emily Blunt, The English follows "an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer)" as they "come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood."
Distractify

Distractify

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

