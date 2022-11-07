ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Sets Premiere Date for Season 21

Get ready to sing your heart out… American Idol is back! The show announced its Season 21 premiere date on Monday via Instagram. “Starting Feb. 19, #AmericanIdol’s about to hit the jackpot on new talent,” the announcement began. “Let’s go, Season 21!! ” The Instagram post showed Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan as well as the show’s longtime host Ryan Seacrest. The 21st season of American Idol will air on ABC on February 19, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
talentrecap.com

Vinny Guadagnino Bids Farewell to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

After getting eliminated on Dancing With The Stars earlier this week, Vinny Guadagnino shared his farewell words on Instagram. For those who may have missed it, the Jersey Shore star alongside dancing pro Koko Iwasaki parted from the show on ‘90s night. Vinny Guadagnino Says Goodbye to DWTS. On...
talentrecap.com

Carrie Ann Inaba Responds to Artem Chigvintsev’s Comments on ‘DWTS’ Elimination

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba took to Instagram stories Tuesday to respond to pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev’s comments about his and Heidi D’Amelio’s elimination from Season 31 on Monday night. Artem Chigvintsev Comments on ‘DWTS’ Elimination. Monday’s ’90s Night episode of DWTS...
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Hush the CMAs with Epic ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’

Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton brought out five-time CMA winner Patty Loveless for a haunting collaboration on “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” at the 2022 CMA Awards. The performance aimed to lift up the state of Kentucky, where both singers were raised, and highlight its historic struggles with flooding earlier this year. The performance began quietly, with only hushed instrumentation before Loveless’ powerful voice took hold. As the song swelled volume, so did the urgency in her voice, giving the narrative about the economic struggles and human costs of coal mining communities a heavy, mournful feeling. Stapleton howled...
KENTUCKY STATE
Variety

Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special

As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
MURFREESBORO, TN
talentrecap.com

Who is the Gopher? ‘The Masked Singer’ Prediction & Clues!

Whenever a new season of The Masked Singer premieres, there’s always something new. But season 8 is throwing the old format out the window and replacing it with pure cutthroat chaos. Two eliminations every week, 22 contestants, some of the most incredible costumes we’ve seen yet…and the performances haven’t even started yet!
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
NASHVILLE, TN
talentrecap.com

Lionel Richie Gets Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The legend Lionel Richie, with a career spanning over 50 years, has finally been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. The American Idol judge recently performed all of his greatest hits before being immortalized in the highest honor a musician can hope to achieve. Richie Took to...
ETOnline.com

CMA Awards 2022: Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett and More Tapped to Perform

Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing another group of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Set to hit the stage at this year's ceremony are Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.
Taste of Country

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Bring Reflective ‘Where We Started’ to 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]

Thomas Rhett and pop star Katy Perry teamed up for a performance of their soaring, pop-leaning duet, "Where We Started," at the 2022 CMA Awards. Rhett kicked off the performance alone, diving into the first verse as clips from the track's music video were projected onto fabric that hung from the ceiling, creating a stirring visual effect. Perry, dressed in a denim dress and black cowboy hat, emerged from behind the curtain to belt out song's hopeful lyrics about a lasting love story.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Cody Johnson Brings Inspiring ‘Til You Can’t’ to 2022 CMA Awards

Cody Johnson marked a milestone moment in his career with a triumphant performance of "'Til You Can't" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Johnson delivered the third performance of the night at the CMA Awards. It was a straightforward version of the hit that sent him to the top of the charts and made him a household name in country music. The Texan took to the biggest stage in Nashville to remind fans that Music City isn't the only place that made country music famous. The audience roared their approval for one of the biggest hits of the year.
NASHVILLE, TN
talentrecap.com

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Renewed Through 2025

Kelly Clarkson will not be leaving daytime television anytime soon. It was recently announced that her self-titled talk show will run for two more seasons. The Kelly Clarkson Show will continue on NBC until 2025. The Kelly Clarkson Show To Air for Two More Seasons. Since its premiere in September...

