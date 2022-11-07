Read full article on original website
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Star Lauren Alaina is Ready to Marry Her Secret Beau
American Idol season 10 runner up Lauren Alaina says she is ready to get married to her secret partner. Her wish of becoming a soon-to-be bride showed after eagerly grabbing the bride’s tossed bouquet at the recent wedding. Lauren Alaina Plans to Be a Bride Soon. After attending the...
‘American Idol’ Sets Premiere Date for Season 21
Get ready to sing your heart out… American Idol is back! The show announced its Season 21 premiere date on Monday via Instagram. “Starting Feb. 19, #AmericanIdol’s about to hit the jackpot on new talent,” the announcement began. “Let’s go, Season 21!! ” The Instagram post showed Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan as well as the show’s longtime host Ryan Seacrest. The 21st season of American Idol will air on ABC on February 19, 2023.
talentrecap.com
Vinny Guadagnino Bids Farewell to ‘Dancing With the Stars’
After getting eliminated on Dancing With The Stars earlier this week, Vinny Guadagnino shared his farewell words on Instagram. For those who may have missed it, the Jersey Shore star alongside dancing pro Koko Iwasaki parted from the show on ‘90s night. Vinny Guadagnino Says Goodbye to DWTS. On...
talentrecap.com
Carrie Ann Inaba Responds to Artem Chigvintsev’s Comments on ‘DWTS’ Elimination
Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba took to Instagram stories Tuesday to respond to pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev’s comments about his and Heidi D’Amelio’s elimination from Season 31 on Monday night. Artem Chigvintsev Comments on ‘DWTS’ Elimination. Monday’s ’90s Night episode of DWTS...
CMAs 2022 red carpet: Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and more stars stun at award show
Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Katy Perry and more stars hit the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Hush the CMAs with Epic ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’
Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton brought out five-time CMA winner Patty Loveless for a haunting collaboration on “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” at the 2022 CMA Awards. The performance aimed to lift up the state of Kentucky, where both singers were raised, and highlight its historic struggles with flooding earlier this year. The performance began quietly, with only hushed instrumentation before Loveless’ powerful voice took hold. As the song swelled volume, so did the urgency in her voice, giving the narrative about the economic struggles and human costs of coal mining communities a heavy, mournful feeling. Stapleton howled...
Dolly Parton Shares Emotional Message After Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘Rest in Peace Lil’ Brother’
Dolly Parton is joining celebrities across the country paying tribute to Leslie Jordan. The 67-year-old actor died on Monday in an automobile accident. He was driving when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the side of a building. There are no details on the emergency. Dolly Parton was...
Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special
As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
talentrecap.com
Who is the Gopher? ‘The Masked Singer’ Prediction & Clues!
Whenever a new season of The Masked Singer premieres, there’s always something new. But season 8 is throwing the old format out the window and replacing it with pure cutthroat chaos. Two eliminations every week, 22 contestants, some of the most incredible costumes we’ve seen yet…and the performances haven’t even started yet!
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
talentrecap.com
Lionel Richie Gets Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
The legend Lionel Richie, with a career spanning over 50 years, has finally been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. The American Idol judge recently performed all of his greatest hits before being immortalized in the highest honor a musician can hope to achieve. Richie Took to...
SFGate
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at...
ETOnline.com
CMA Awards 2022: Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett and More Tapped to Perform
Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing another group of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Set to hit the stage at this year's ceremony are Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.
talentrecap.com
Ryan Reynolds Recalls ‘Traumatic’ Experience on ‘The Masked Singer’ in South Korea
Actor Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about his experience appearing on The Masked Singer in South Korea in 2018. The actor performed as Unicorn on the show before being unmasked. He joked that his time on the show was “traumatic.”. Ryan Reynolds Talks About The Masked Singer. King of...
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Bring Reflective ‘Where We Started’ to 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]
Thomas Rhett and pop star Katy Perry teamed up for a performance of their soaring, pop-leaning duet, "Where We Started," at the 2022 CMA Awards. Rhett kicked off the performance alone, diving into the first verse as clips from the track's music video were projected onto fabric that hung from the ceiling, creating a stirring visual effect. Perry, dressed in a denim dress and black cowboy hat, emerged from behind the curtain to belt out song's hopeful lyrics about a lasting love story.
Cole Swindell Joins Jo Dee Messina For CMA Awards Collab Of The Century
The duo we never knew we needed, and now can't get enough of.
Cody Johnson Brings Inspiring ‘Til You Can’t’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Cody Johnson marked a milestone moment in his career with a triumphant performance of "'Til You Can't" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Johnson delivered the third performance of the night at the CMA Awards. It was a straightforward version of the hit that sent him to the top of the charts and made him a household name in country music. The Texan took to the biggest stage in Nashville to remind fans that Music City isn't the only place that made country music famous. The audience roared their approval for one of the biggest hits of the year.
talentrecap.com
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Renewed Through 2025
Kelly Clarkson will not be leaving daytime television anytime soon. It was recently announced that her self-titled talk show will run for two more seasons. The Kelly Clarkson Show will continue on NBC until 2025. The Kelly Clarkson Show To Air for Two More Seasons. Since its premiere in September...
Luke Bryan Shares Sneak Peek Amid Prep For 56th Annual CMA Awards
Luke Bryan is gearing up to host the highly-anticipated awards show with Peyton Manning, and he'll also take the stage to perform one of his biggest hits.
Cody Johnson’s ”TIl You Can’t’ Named 2022 CMA Music Video of the Year Winner
Cody Johnson's message to seize life while you can has earned him his very first CMA Award. The singer's music video for "'Til You Can't" was named Music Video of the Year winner on Wednesday morning (Nov. 9), ahead of the ABC broadcast. Johnson's video follows a family reenacting the...
