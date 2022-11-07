ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here's What Is Open & Closed For The Remembrance Day Stat Holiday In BC

Remembrance Day is a statutory holiday in B.C,. which means a lot of people will have the day off work to honour Canadian veterans — and different businesses will be closed across the province. On Friday, November 11, 2022, some places will remain open with regular hours, while others...
You Can Fly Over Niagara Falls At Night On This Epic Helicopter Tour For The First Time Ever

Niagara Falls like never before with this new helicopter tour. The adventure takes you soaring over the giant cascade at night, and it even comes with a Christmasy element. Niagara Helicopters Limited has just announced its Winter Nights & Lights Experience — a brand new tour that takes you over the falls at nighttime. The tour runs from November 12, 2022 to April 30, 2023, and it's the first and only nighttime flight of its kind over the falls.
Ottawa's 'Magic Of Lights' Returns With A New Prehistoric Christmas Scene & Festive Pit Stop

Sparkly holiday magic will surround you at this 2-kilometre light trail in Ottawa with almost one million twinkly lights and there are so many new displays to see this year. Magic of Lights returns for another season at Wesley Clover Parks and for the first time there is a walkable "pit stop" area in addition to the drive-through event.

