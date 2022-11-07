Niagara Falls like never before with this new helicopter tour. The adventure takes you soaring over the giant cascade at night, and it even comes with a Christmasy element. Niagara Helicopters Limited has just announced its Winter Nights & Lights Experience — a brand new tour that takes you over the falls at nighttime. The tour runs from November 12, 2022 to April 30, 2023, and it's the first and only nighttime flight of its kind over the falls.

