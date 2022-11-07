A TikToker Spotted Matt And Colleen From 'Love Is Blind' In Dallas & It’s A Major Spoiler Alert

Season 3 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind has fans wondering if the couples made it to the altar and are now living as husbands and wives. This curiosity has been taken to social media, where some have found what could be big spoiler alerts.

TikTok user Brooke (@broopitt) recently posted a clip where she claims she spotted Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed, one of LIB’s season 3 engaged couples, leaving a Target location in Dallas, TX.

The video captioned "I guess love really is blind" has over 200,000 views and shows what seems to be Matt and Colleen carrying some grocery bags while leaving the department store.

This same post later spots the pair walking around the parking lot as if they were looking for their car while still holding the shopping bags from Target.

"Think it’s safe to say Colleen & Matt got married," the previously mentioned TikTok has written in the clip.

I guess love really is blind 👀#loveisblind #loveisblindseason3 #fyp #target #dallas #loveisblindcolleen #loveisblindmatt

In less than 24 hours after the video was posted on Sunday, LIB fans and commenters started sharing their opinions, and many wrote about the episode's release strategy.

"At this point Love Is Blind should just release all episodes from jump lol cuz one thing about us Social Media Investigators, we will find out!" wrote a user.

"This is why they should just show all the episodes at once," another person shared on the TikTok’s comment section.

The video also had users wondering about other LIB couples, and some of them even shared other rumors they’ve seen on the social media platform.

"Now I need someone to spot Alexa and Brennon somewhere!!! Tik tok do your thing!" a person commented.

Although some of the show’s couples might be obvious, it won’t be until Netflix releases the last episodes that fans can confirm the marriages.