ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

A TikToker Spotted Matt And Colleen From 'Love Is Blind' In Dallas & It’s A Major Spoiler Alert

By Fernanda Leon
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zrgIS_0j268upL00

Season 3 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind has fans wondering if the couples made it to the altar and are now living as husbands and wives. This curiosity has been taken to social media, where some have found what could be big spoiler alerts.

TikTok user Brooke (@broopitt) recently posted a clip where she claims she spotted Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed, one of LIB’s season 3 engaged couples, leaving a Target location in Dallas, TX.

The video captioned "I guess love really is blind" has over 200,000 views and shows what seems to be Matt and Colleen carrying some grocery bags while leaving the department store.

This same post later spots the pair walking around the parking lot as if they were looking for their car while still holding the shopping bags from Target.

"Think it’s safe to say Colleen & Matt got married," the previously mentioned TikTok has written in the clip.

I guess love really is blind 👀#loveisblind #loveisblindseason3 #fyp #target #dallas #loveisblindcolleen #loveisblindmatt

In less than 24 hours after the video was posted on Sunday, LIB fans and commenters started sharing their opinions, and many wrote about the episode's release strategy.

"At this point Love Is Blind should just release all episodes from jump lol cuz one thing about us Social Media Investigators, we will find out!" wrote a user.

"This is why they should just show all the episodes at once," another person shared on the TikTok’s comment section.

The video also had users wondering about other LIB couples, and some of them even shared other rumors they’ve seen on the social media platform.

"Now I need someone to spot Alexa and Brennon somewhere!!! Tik tok do your thing!" a person commented.

Although some of the show’s couples might be obvious, it won’t be until Netflix releases the last episodes that fans can confirm the marriages.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
OK! Magazine

Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter

Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
OK! Magazine

Ageless Jennifer Aniston Nearly Breaks The Internet After Showing Off Natural Curly Locks In Bathroom Robe

The ageless queen is at it again! Jennifer Aniston teased her hair routine on Wednesday, November 2, while going all-natural in a bathroom video posted to Instagram.Aniston's bright blue eyes were complimented by the bathroom light as she put several drops of LolaVie in her hand before applying it to her blonde, curly tresses. After massaging the lightweight hair oil all over while wearing a black robe, the Friends alum smirked at the camera as she proudly showed off the finished product of her hair looking hydrated and beautiful.Aniston has been promoting her haircare brand, LolaVie, on her social media...
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy