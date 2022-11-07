Despite 2nd weekly sweep in Big Ten play, Penn State women's volleyball falls spot in AVCA poll

Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball's hot 3-point shooting fuels 2nd win of season over Loyola Maryland
Last season Penn State dominated teams in the paint, but in 2022, it looks like the offense might come from behind the arc — making it rain, again, from three in the win over Loyola Maryland. The Nittany Lions topped the Greyhounds 90-65 to pick up its second win...
Digital Collegian
Penn State catches fire, looks to ignite in NCAA Tournament
Sunday marked an important day for Penn State — the day it won the Big Ten Tournament. The win came in an upset against top-seeded Michigan State, and the game didn’t disappoint, ending 3-2 in back-and-forth fashion. With how things looked during the Nittany Lions’ season, some were...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey defeats No. 1 team again, downing Minnesota on the road
Penn State defeated Minnesota 4-2 on Thursday at 3M Arena at Mariucci to earn its 10th victory of the season and its second win in as many weeks against the top-ranked team in the nation. The Nittany Lions started the scoring after a miscue from the Minnesota defense gave them...
Digital Collegian
Penn State rides hot night from role players to win over Loyola Maryland, 2-0 record to start year
Putting up 90-plus points for a straight game to start its season, Penn State used big nights from key role players to take down Loyola Maryland. The Nittany Lions showed off their depth and ability to score up and down the lineup, while extending their record to 2-0. With 11 players for the blue and white finding the board, and four finishing in double figures, Penn State got contributions from top to bottom.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball opens up season with hard-fought win over Norfolk State
Penn State came into Wednesday’s season opener looking to shake off some offseason rust and dominate an inferior opponent. Instead, the blue and white was pushed to its absolute limit before pulling away. The Nittany Lions started the 2022-23 campaign with a 67-61 victory over Norfolk State. Coach Carolyn...
Digital Collegian
Will Penn State be able to prove its team’s strength against Maryland? | The 1-0 Podcast
Following a strong victory against Indiana on the road last week, Penn State football is continually showing its strength and improvements for this season. Co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph talk in more detail on the team’s performance this season, with Engle stating that the Nittany Lions are exactly the team they were expected to be this season. Engle adds on this by stating that although the blue and white has been strong this season, it’s not yet at an elite level, which Engle claims is when a team is still able to successfully perform using its reserves.
Digital Collegian
‘Come focused and ready to go’ | Penn State women’s volleyball ready to take on Indiana, Purdue
Coming off of a double-victory week, No. 16 Penn State found its rhythm away from Happy Valley. With six conference games remaining, the Nittany Lions enter another back-to-back Big Ten clash, facing Indiana and No. 15 Purdue on the road. Back to last week’s contest, the blue and white took...
Digital Collegian
Behind 18 points from Camren Wynter, Penn State men’s basketball handles business
The bar was set high for Camren Wynter in his first game in a Penn State uniform. Given the start, the former Drexel guard scored just nine points on 43% shooting in the Nittany Lions’ season-opening victory over Winthrop, a performance overshadowed by another transfer — Andrew Funk.
Digital Collegian
‘The great teams get better at this point’ | Penn State women’s volleyball gearing up for NCAA Tournament
With six Big Ten matches remaining, Penn State’s NCAA tournament vision remains strong. Currently sitting at sixth in the Big Ten, the No. 16 ranked Nittany Lions are taking every weekend as another opportunity to get better, establishing themselves as a dominant passing and aggressive serving team to score points.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball not satisfied with performance despite year-opening win over Norfolk State
Despite securing a win, coach Carolyn Kieger said her team had work to do on defense ahead of its next matchup against Fairfield. Penn State earned a gritty, season-opening victory against Norfolk State by a score of 67-61 at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday night. The Lady Lions came...
Digital Collegian
How to watch Penn State football take on Maryland
Penn State is back at home against Maryland this weekend. The Nittany Lions will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on FOX with Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman handling the play-by-play duties from the booth. Penn State will also air the game, as usual, on local radio with Steve Jones and...
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for No. 14 Penn State football's home clash with Maryland
For the second straight week, Penn State is favored to beat its opponent, and this week it's Maryland. The Nittany Lions are 10-point favorites over the Terrapins, according to Caesars Sportsbook, for its second-to-last home game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. The over/under in the game is set at...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball works to season-opening win while overcoming jolting offensive struggles
Things went far from swimmingly, but Penn State got the job done on opening night against Norfolk State. In a season with potential for improved offensive production, the blue and white opened up the year struggling to find a rhythm offensively. “They forced us to play very frantic and just...
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Can Penn State football stay hot against Maryland?
The second-to-last Penn State home game is on deck with the Nittany Lions returning to Happy Valley to take on Maryland in Beaver Stadium. Penn State is coming off of a big win on the road at Indiana, while the Terrapins fell in upset fashion to Wisconsin last weekend. Still,...
Digital Collegian
Despite ‘bumps and bruises,’ Penn State football’s offensive line is beating its lackluster stereotype
During the James Franklin era at Penn State, one of the biggest things that’s been criticized is the offensive line. Every offensive problem seems to stem from the poor play from the offensive line in the eyes of Nittany Lion fans. The Nittany Lion offensive line has shaped up...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey faces top-ranked team for 2nd consecutive week with matchup against Minnesota
Another week, another series against the top-ranked team in the nation for Penn State after splitting its pair of matchups with then-No.1 Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena. The blue and white is set to travel to the land of 10,000 lakes, taking on No. 1 Minnesota for two games in what will surely be a highly contested matchup among the two conference foes.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football jumps to No. 14 in Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings
With a load of ranked teams falling, Penn State moved up from No. 15 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 14 in the latest CFP list after beating Indiana 45-14. The Nittany Lions will host Maryland in their second-to-last home game...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State field hockey gears up for upcoming NCAA Tournament play
Penn State is scheduled to face Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. A rematch of the second game of the season, the Cardinals were one of the few teams that beat the blue and white in the regular season. The Nittany Lions are fresh off...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer alumna Sam Coffey inks extension with Portland Thorns
Former Penn State midfielder and forward Sam Coffey inked an extension with the Portland Thorns Football Club. The new contract will keep Coffey in Portland through the 2025 season. Coffey started 22 matches for the Thorns in 2022, tallying one goal and two assists. She was tied for third for...
Digital Collegian
‘Everyone’s talking about it’ | Chop Robinson set for reunion as Penn State football hosts Maryland
A billboard hung on Interstate 95 in Baltimore, southwest of downtown. It contained the image of 14 Penn State players atop a bold message: “Maryland to Happy Valley.”. Demeioun “Chop” Robinson, formerly one of the top defensive recruits in the country, stood second from the right on the billboard.
