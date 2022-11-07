ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

5 takeaways from Chiefs HC Andy Reid's Monday media availability

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xYPa_0j266ipx00

The Kansas City Chiefs are 6-2 after a gritty comeback win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Andy Reid addressed media members on Monday, recapping the team’s win with comments on Patrick Mahomes, the running game, Harrison Butker, officiating and more. He also looked ahead to the upcoming Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here are some quick takeaways from what Reid had to say:

Patrick Mahomes is quite the athlete

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dTh2_0j266ipx00
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

After throwing 68 times and rushing for the second-highest total of his career, Patrick Mahomes joked that he had called his trainer and said he was taking Monday off. Asked about his performance, Andy Reid praised the athleticism of Mahomes.

“Yeah, the fact that we had like 90 plays and at the end of the 90 plays he’s running around like it’s play three,” Reid explained. “And still being able to throw the football and control the huddle and do all the things you’re supposed to do. He’s not known – he didn’t come out being known as a running quarterback that’s fast and all that, but he’s fast enough. He just knows – he kind of knows when to do it.”

Mahomes won’t always have to use his legs to win games or throw the ball nearly 70 times, but it’s good to know that he has the ability to do both of those things and still perform at a high level.

Harrison Butker's play had no impact on Andy Reid's OT fourth-down decision

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYbrJ_0j266ipx00
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Butker missed a PAT and a field goal in this game. Those little miscues didn’t influence Andy Reid’s decision to go for it on fourth down in overtime, though. He says it was all about the situation and wanting to score a touchdown.

“Yeah, none of it was off of my feeling about Butker,” Reid said. “It was all off of I wanted a touchdown and to end it. You know, to get it to that point. Get a touchdown in there and let’s go. And I think all the analytics people would probably tell you the same thing. Go score, go score a touchdown, if you possibly can, and I thought we still had some good stuff still left on fourth down that we could use. And then again, it worked there, but the field goal was good. It was good to get that too and it was a happy-medium there too because our defense had been playing well. It was a shorter field goal which we gave it a shot to score.”

While that might be true that none of it had to do with Butker, it’s hard not to acknowledge his struggles with consistency since he has returned from injury. He’s missed at least one kick in each week since his return.

What's wrong with the run game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kl7mU_0j266ipx00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Asked about what went wrong with the run game in Week 9, Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave the Titans’ defense their flowers. At the same time, he also said there are things the offensive line, running backs and coaching staff can do better to have more success on the ground.

“Well first of all, those two defensive tackles, that might have been part of it,” Reid said. “Those two guys are pretty strong jokers. We’ve been playing like the number one defenses here for the last few weeks it seems like, and so you know they’re giving us their best shot. We can do a little bit better upfront. We can be a little bit more patient at the running back position and as coaches, we can always dial up different things you know and try to figure something out that might fit a little bit better so those are all the things that we kind of get in and we analyze and work with but you know what didn’t work there worked in the pass game.”

At some point, they’re going to need to get the running game going in order to win a game. In the meantime, passing the ball 70 times will have to do.

The Chiefs do look into tendencies of referees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzWGy_0j266ipx00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Reid confirmed that players and the coaching staff for the Chiefs look into the tendencies of the officiating crew they get each week.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Reid told reporters. “We’ve done that for years, so we’ve got a booklet on each guy, and we talk to the team about what their strengths are in calls. That was a pretty good crew though. That crew has traditionally been good. I think Clete (Blakeman) does a nice job with that – of managing and normally letting the guys play. There’s a little high this year in calls, but in the past, they’ve been very, very good. They had a couple of new guys on their staff there – that crew.”

We do the same thing here at Chiefs Wire every Saturday in order to give fans a good idea of the frequency and the types of penalties called most by each crew.

Doug Pederson has the Jags in good shape

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBsms_0j266ipx00
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Looking ahead to Week 10, the Chiefs will see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about Doug Pederson

“Well yeah, they (Jacksonville Jaguars) look organized, and they have good energy,” Reid said. “There’s a certain – when you watch enough tape there’s a certain trust that you can see through the players to the coaches indirectly, but you see that. What’s being called, how fast they play, their body language, all that. I think on both sides of the ball there’s a tremendous amount of trust, special teams there’s trust. And this is just year one, so they don’t give up. I mean you saw that yesterday; they’re going to keep coming. They were down what 17 at one point or 10 at one point and they came back and won the game, so they’ve got some grit to them.”

Expect another tough game against an AFC South squad in Week 10.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs expect of WR Kadarius Toney moving forward

The Kansas City Chiefs got a brief taste of their newest offensive weapon in the Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. They had a very specific plan for Toney in his first week with the team, but they’re now looking to build on that performance moving forward. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked whether it was reasonable to expect his workload to increase week over week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Fan favorite no longer on the Chiefs roster

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be without one of their fan favorites now. While it isn’t really that big of a deal, it’s sad to see a guy like Matthew Wright go. Wright filled in for Harrison Butker while he was injured and played amazing. He...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers vs. Cowboys: 5 things to watch and a prediction in Week 10

The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games and will now host a reunion with Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 on Sunday afternoon. Will McCarthy, who was fired by the Packers after a loss in December of 2018, get sweet revenge in his return? Or are the Packers capable of getting a galvanizing and potentially season-change win over a true contender?
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton intent on getting stars involved vs. Giants

As the 2022 season has played out, the Houston Texans have had an exceptionally hard time finding consistency on offense, especially late in games where it seems that they lose any momentum they build in the first half. While this is to be expected for a young team going up against top-level talent on a weekly basis, offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton is intent on figuring out how to get his unit to play well in all four quarters.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Allen's status still up in the air on Friday ahead of Vikings matchup

The Buffalo Bills will take their quarterback question right down to the wire. Ahead of facing the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in Week 10, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott jumped on his weekly segment with the Bills’ radio partner, WGR-550. There, McDermott said Allen’s status is still up in the air regarding his ability to play for the Bills (6-2) on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Patriot picking the Jets to win the AFC East

Former New England Patriots offensive lineman Damien Woody is hitching his wagon to the New York Jets in the tightly-contested AFC East race. The current ESPN analyst chose Gang Green as his surprise pick to win the division, despite the team finishing the previous two years in last place. But things have obviously changed since Robert Saleh took over as head coach.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy