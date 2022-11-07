ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

CFP chair asked if committee considered weather of Ohio State-Northwestern game

College Football Playoff chairman Boo Corrigan has been making the rounds to explain the latest CFP rankings. Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the 2nd edition of the 2022 CFP rankings, even after a sloppy Week 10 showing at Northwestern. The Buckeyes and Wildcats dealt with 40+ MPH wind gusts and rainy conditions, which undoubtedly hindered the offensive showing.
COLUMBUS, OH
Penn State football: Top 10 players on the 'please come back' list

Penn State’s outlook for 2023 brightened considerably a few days ago when Hunter Nourzad announced he’ll return for another season. Yes, Nittany Lions fans, it is worth getting giddy over the Cornell transfer’s decision to cash in his bonus season. And if the 6-3, 312-pound offensive lineman, a quasi-starter in his first year in Happy Valley, starts a trend, all the better.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices

Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
IOWA CITY, IA
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media

Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Nebraska at Michigan

The Cornhuskers have an uphill climb as they face Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines have laid waste to every opponent this season, winning over Rutgers on Saturday to improve to 9-0 on the season. Nebraska will face a Michigan team that is strong on both sides of the ball, including a strong defense. The Michigan run game is bolstered by RB Blake Corum, who is a top Heisman contender and has amassed over 1,100 yards this season.
LINCOLN, NE
Juwan Howard discusses how Michigan will defend Emoni Bates Friday

Juwan Howard knows that it will be a difficult task for his Wolverines to guard Eastern Michigan big man Emoni Bates as they meet on Friday. Howard spoke to the press on Thursday to preview the matchup, outlining the plan to stop the Memphis transfer. According to the coach, it’s going to come down to a Wolverine group effort and putting pressure on the forward. The coach stated that almost everyone on the team will get the opportunity to try and guard Bates at some point.
YPSILANTI, MI
Alex Hickey: Michigan and Ohio State are in the CFP top 4. Can both stay there?

The chess pieces continue to move the right way for the Big Ten. With Ohio State at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the possibility of 2 B1G teams reaching the Playoff is coming into focus. The SEC has placed 2 teams in the field twice in the CFP’s 8-year existence, but no other conference has had the opportunity.
COLUMBUS, OH
2 B1G stars land on PFF's 2023 NFL Mock Draft top 10

Pro Football Focus has started to make some mock drafts ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. In one of its more recent mock drafts, a prediction of the first 10 picks was released. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski were the only players from the B1G who graced the list. Alabama QB Bryce Young and Kentucky QB Will Levis were the only players that were above Stroud.
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa

Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
IOWA CITY, IA
BTN analyst Andy Katz gives 5 bold predictions for 2022-23 B1G hoops season

Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz gave 5 bold predictions for the college basketball season Thursday as the first week of the season picks up. In his predictions, Katz believes that 9 B1G teams will make the NCAA Tournament this season. Last season, the B1G had nine teams in the tournament, though none of those teams ended up making it past the Sweet 16. The conference hopes to repeat this season, but make it further this time.
WISCONSIN STATE

