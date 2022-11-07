Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum believes it's time to 'say goodbye' to one teams Playoff chances in 2022
Paul Finebaum believed that Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes have been put to an end in 2022. After Clemson suffered it’s 1st loss of the season to Notre Dame, the Playoff was likely a distant memory. Clemson probably needed to win out to have the best chance to make the Playoff in December.
CFP chair asked if committee considered weather of Ohio State-Northwestern game
College Football Playoff chairman Boo Corrigan has been making the rounds to explain the latest CFP rankings. Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the 2nd edition of the 2022 CFP rankings, even after a sloppy Week 10 showing at Northwestern. The Buckeyes and Wildcats dealt with 40+ MPH wind gusts and rainy conditions, which undoubtedly hindered the offensive showing.
Penn State football: Top 10 players on the 'please come back' list
Penn State’s outlook for 2023 brightened considerably a few days ago when Hunter Nourzad announced he’ll return for another season. Yes, Nittany Lions fans, it is worth getting giddy over the Cornell transfer’s decision to cash in his bonus season. And if the 6-3, 312-pound offensive lineman, a quasi-starter in his first year in Happy Valley, starts a trend, all the better.
Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices
Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
'Husker Hex': Curse of beating Nebraska continues to plague teams in 2022
Nebraska is not setting the world on fire this season with a 3-6 overall record. Those 3 wins have come against North Dakota, Indiana and Rutgers while also losing to 1-8 Northwestern. However, beating Nebraska in 2022 has come at a price for the opponents of the Huskers. In fact,...
CJ Stroud points to 3 Buckeyes who are holding OL accountable for run game struggles
C.J. Stroud recently praised 3 of his offensive linemen. Stroud pointed to Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones, and Luke Wypler as players who have held the line accountable for struggles in the run game. The Ohio State ground game has been pedestrian of late, currently sporting the 32nd-ranked rushing offense in the nation.
College football Week 11 broadcasting lineup: TV networks, crew info for every B1G game
It’s time for some more football in B1G country. The Week 11 broadcasting lineups were released by Eye on Sky and Air Sports. The noon ET window has three games taking place this weekend. Indiana-Ohio State, Purdue-Illinois, and Rutgers-Michigan State kick things off. There are no games in the...
Mike Woodson updates injury concerns for Trayce Jackson-Davis following Indiana's season opener
Mike Woodson updated Trayce Jackson-Davis’ injury status after Indiana’s season opener. Jackson-Davis has been battling an injury as Indiana heads into the start of the 2022-23 basketball season. Woodson updated that injury as a severe sprain in the thumb after the opener against Morehead State. The thumb injury...
Fred Hoiberg updates status of Juwan Gary after Huskers F exited Omaha game due to injury
Fred Hoiberg is trying to combat injuries in a smart way early on in the season for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Following the Cornhuskers’ 75-61 victory over Omaha on Thursday night, Hoiberg provided insight into forward Juwan Gary’s injury that occurred during the game. Gary ended up jamming his...
BTN analyst Andy Katz lists biggest basketball games on B1G's November schedule
Basketball season is here. It’s an exciting time for B1G fans with football and basketball overlapping in the month of November. It also brings some colossal matchups this month on the hardwood. The conference slate is loaded with brand-name opponents as we kick off the season. With that in...
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Nebraska at Michigan
The Cornhuskers have an uphill climb as they face Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines have laid waste to every opponent this season, winning over Rutgers on Saturday to improve to 9-0 on the season. Nebraska will face a Michigan team that is strong on both sides of the ball, including a strong defense. The Michigan run game is bolstered by RB Blake Corum, who is a top Heisman contender and has amassed over 1,100 yards this season.
Ashton Porter, 4-star DL out of Texas, includes B1G program in top 5 list
Ashton Porter, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Texas, included Michigan State in his top-5, he announced via Twitter on Thursday. He also said that he will make his decision on Jan. 3rd. He also included Texas, Oregon, TCU and Mississippi State on his list. Hailing from Cypress, Texas, Porter...
Juwan Howard discusses how Michigan will defend Emoni Bates Friday
Juwan Howard knows that it will be a difficult task for his Wolverines to guard Eastern Michigan big man Emoni Bates as they meet on Friday. Howard spoke to the press on Thursday to preview the matchup, outlining the plan to stop the Memphis transfer. According to the coach, it’s going to come down to a Wolverine group effort and putting pressure on the forward. The coach stated that almost everyone on the team will get the opportunity to try and guard Bates at some point.
Alex Hickey: Michigan and Ohio State are in the CFP top 4. Can both stay there?
The chess pieces continue to move the right way for the Big Ten. With Ohio State at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the possibility of 2 B1G teams reaching the Playoff is coming into focus. The SEC has placed 2 teams in the field twice in the CFP’s 8-year existence, but no other conference has had the opportunity.
2 B1G stars land on PFF's 2023 NFL Mock Draft top 10
Pro Football Focus has started to make some mock drafts ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. In one of its more recent mock drafts, a prediction of the first 10 picks was released. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski were the only players from the B1G who graced the list. Alabama QB Bryce Young and Kentucky QB Will Levis were the only players that were above Stroud.
Stephen A. Smith, Desmond Howard pick 2 B1G stars as favorites to win Heisman Trophy
Stephen A. Smith and Desmond Howard were on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ to talk about who should be bringing home the Heisman Trophy at the end of the season. Two B1G stars were mentioned. To no one’s surprise, Howard ended up going with a Michigan player. That player...
ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa
Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
BTN analyst Andy Katz gives 5 bold predictions for 2022-23 B1G hoops season
Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz gave 5 bold predictions for the college basketball season Thursday as the first week of the season picks up. In his predictions, Katz believes that 9 B1G teams will make the NCAA Tournament this season. Last season, the B1G had nine teams in the tournament, though none of those teams ended up making it past the Sweet 16. The conference hopes to repeat this season, but make it further this time.
Michigan State basketball gets first look at court onboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Michigan State basketball is in San Diego for the Armed Forces Classic matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga. On Thursday, the Spartans had their first chance to take in the playing court for the game. Set on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, the game is another edition of...
