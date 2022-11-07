Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents Remained Uncooperative In Whereabouts Of Missing California TwinsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedStockton, CA
Headlands Brewery is Open in LafayetteThomas SmithLafayette, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
Lafayette Schools to Provide Free Covid-19 Test Kits Starting 11/14Thomas SmithLafayette, CA
eastcountytoday.net
Quick Quack Honoring Veterans with a Free Car Wash
ROSEVILLE, CA – Quick Quack Car Wash will honor veterans and active-duty military on Friday, November 11, 2022, at all Quick Quack Car Wash locations. Veterans can stop by during hours of operation to receive a top wash for free. “We encourage everyone to tell a local veteran to...
eastcountytoday.net
CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit Lifts Burn Permit Suspension
Morgan Hill – Effective Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. the burn permit suspension in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa Counties and the western portion of Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties will be lifted. CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit Chief George Huang is formally cancelling the burn permit...
Fox40
San Joaquin seeking info on 1979 cold case
SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in a four-decades-old cold case. According to the sheriff’s office, Albert S. Lopez, then 64, was last seen on April 20, 1979 driving a dark tan 1966 International pickup truck. The sheriff’s office...
vallejosun.com
Video of Fairfield police shooting in Vallejo shows chaotic scene
FAIRFIELD – Two Fairfield police officers fired from behind other officers, prompting a colleague to shout for them to stop, after they pursued a driver to Vallejo and he allegedly fired at them in June, body camera video obtained by the Vallejo Sun shows. Newly released video of the...
eastcountytoday.net
Use of Force Deemed Reasonable in Officer Involved Shooting of Juan Carlos Barraza
Martinez, Calif. – A report released by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes that the use of force by peace officers in 2020 against Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was reasonable under the totality of the circumstances. As part of a Contra Costa County protocol that...
Multiple adults and juvenile assaulted in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for two Hispanic women who assaulted seven adults and a juvenile on Wednesday. Police said that the group of eight drove to the area of Eighth Street and El Dorado Street, in the Sea Port District at around 4:36 p.m. When they arrived the two […]
EXCLUSIVE: Fired Vallejo officer involved in fatal shootings gets job with Broadmoor police
Ryan McMahon was one of six Vallejo officers who shot Willie McCoy more than 50 times in a Taco Bell drive-thru in 2019. After being fired for unsafe conduct, he now has a job with another police department.
Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
Arrests made in Family Dollar shooting
ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — Arrests have been made in the Oct. 10 Family Dollar shooting in Escalon that left one employee in critical condition, according to the Escalon Police Department. Andre Brooks, 34, and Brian Sewell, 33, are facing multiple felony charges including attempted murder and robbery. Both men were found to be connected to […]
KTVU FOX 2
DA clears Richmond, Oakland police for killing man who left woman for dead
RICHMOND, Calif. - The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Thursday cleared the officers in the fatal shooting of a man who left a woman for dead in the East Bay hills. District Attorney Diana Becton and her office had been handling an independent investigation into the death of...
Motorcycle crash kills 20-year-old Livermore man
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A Livermore man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The name of the man killed was Hamza Salih, 20, an official with the coroner's bureau said. Salih was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he may have lost control of the bike, CHP spokesperson Officer Adib Zeid said. CHP officials received a call at 4:10 p.m. about the crash. Salih's bike hit the center divider and he was ejected from it into the eastbound lanes, where a vehicle hit him, Zeid said. Salih died before he could be treated at a hospital. Neither alcohol nor the weather appear to have played a role in the crash, Zeid said.
4 arrested in Elk Grove for possession of cocaine, meth and handgun
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were arrested for being in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and a loaded handgun while having warrants for previous crimes, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. According to police, officers stopped a white Cadillac near the area of Promenade Parkway and Grant Line Road for a vehicle code […]
Fairfield police sergeant catches suspected catalytic converter thieves in the act
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men in Solano County were arrested Wednesday after they were allegedly caught trying to steal catalytic converters. According to the Fairfield Police Department, Sgt. Williams was patrolling the area of Woolner Avenue when he saw a silver SUV driving slowly through the neighborhood. Williams...
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
Fox40
Stockton robbery ends in stabbing
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was stabbed early Thursday morning during a robbery in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the 42-year-old victim was walking near North Pershing Avenue when the suspect “approached him and demanded his property.”. According to police, when the victim refused...
Woman found fatally stabbed inside vehicle in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was pronounced dead in Stockton after being found inside a vehicle in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 7:29 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived on the scene near the area of Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street in response to a reported stabbing. According to […]
mymotherlode.com
Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County
San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
How Police in Stockton, Calif., Caught an Alleged Serial Killer In the Act: 'He Was On a Mission to Kill'
Truck driver Wesley Brownlee, 43, has been charged with three murders On July 8, 2022, police in Stockton, Calif., found the body of 35-year-old Paul Yaw in a park just after 12:30 a.m. He had been fatally shot. "It was such a senseless killing," says his mother, Greta Bogrow. "He wasn't doing anything to anybody. He didn't even have time to defend himself." A month later, on Aug. 11, Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, was fatally shot in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant. Debudey, the father of a teen daughter, had...
Two shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the shooting happened in the area of 30th Street and Brook Street at about 3:00 p.m. There are several businesses in the area immediately surrounding where the shooting occurred, including a […]
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
