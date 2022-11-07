ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

eastcountytoday.net

Quick Quack Honoring Veterans with a Free Car Wash

ROSEVILLE, CA – Quick Quack Car Wash will honor veterans and active-duty military on Friday, November 11, 2022, at all Quick Quack Car Wash locations. Veterans can stop by during hours of operation to receive a top wash for free. “We encourage everyone to tell a local veteran to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit Lifts Burn Permit Suspension

Morgan Hill – Effective Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. the burn permit suspension in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa Counties and the western portion of Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties will be lifted. CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit Chief George Huang is formally cancelling the burn permit...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Fox40

San Joaquin seeking info on 1979 cold case

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in a four-decades-old cold case. According to the sheriff’s office, Albert S. Lopez, then 64, was last seen on April 20, 1979 driving a dark tan 1966 International pickup truck. The sheriff’s office...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Video of Fairfield police shooting in Vallejo shows chaotic scene

FAIRFIELD – Two Fairfield police officers fired from behind other officers, prompting a colleague to shout for them to stop, after they pursued a driver to Vallejo and he allegedly fired at them in June, body camera video obtained by the Vallejo Sun shows. Newly released video of the...
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Multiple adults and juvenile assaulted in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for two Hispanic women who assaulted seven adults and a juvenile on Wednesday. Police said that the group of eight drove to the area of Eighth Street and El Dorado Street, in the Sea Port District at around 4:36 p.m. When they arrived the two […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Arrests made in Family Dollar shooting

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — Arrests have been made in the Oct. 10 Family Dollar shooting in Escalon that left one employee in critical condition, according to the Escalon Police Department. Andre Brooks, 34, and Brian Sewell, 33, are facing multiple felony charges including attempted murder and robbery. Both men were found to be connected to […]
ESCALON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcycle crash kills 20-year-old Livermore man

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A Livermore man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The name of the man killed was Hamza Salih, 20, an official with the coroner's bureau said. Salih was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he may have lost control of the bike, CHP spokesperson Officer Adib Zeid said. CHP officials received a call at 4:10 p.m. about the crash. Salih's bike hit the center divider and he was ejected from it into the eastbound lanes, where a vehicle hit him, Zeid said. Salih died before he could be treated at a hospital. Neither alcohol nor the weather appear to have played a role in the crash, Zeid said.
LIVERMORE, CA
FOX40

4 arrested in Elk Grove for possession of cocaine, meth and handgun

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were arrested for being in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and a loaded handgun while having warrants for previous crimes, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. According to police, officers stopped a white Cadillac near the area of Promenade Parkway and Grant Line Road for a vehicle code […]
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

Stockton robbery ends in stabbing

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was stabbed early Thursday morning during a robbery in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the 42-year-old victim was walking near North Pershing Avenue when the suspect “approached him and demanded his property.”. According to police, when the victim refused...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Woman found fatally stabbed inside vehicle in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was pronounced dead in Stockton after being found inside a vehicle in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 7:29 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived on the scene near the area of Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street in response to a reported stabbing. According to […]
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
People

How Police in Stockton, Calif., Caught an Alleged Serial Killer In the Act: 'He Was On a Mission to Kill'

Truck driver Wesley Brownlee, 43, has been charged with three murders On July 8, 2022, police in Stockton, Calif., found the body of 35-year-old Paul Yaw in a park just after 12:30 a.m. He had been fatally shot. "It was such a senseless killing," says his mother, Greta Bogrow. "He wasn't doing anything to anybody. He didn't even have time to defend himself." A month later, on Aug. 11, Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, was fatally shot in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant. Debudey, the father of a teen daughter, had...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Two shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the shooting happened in the area of 30th Street and Brook Street at about 3:00 p.m. There are several businesses in the area immediately surrounding where the shooting occurred, including a […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Longtime Concord sports store closing

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
CONCORD, CA

