John King shows Democrats' possible but very difficult path to keep the House
CNN's John King looks at close House races across the country and explains how Democrats could possibly keep control of the chamber.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
This Donald Trump quote explains a whole lot
In a forthcoming memoir about his time on office, former Vice President Mike Pence recounts a conversation he had with Donald Trump.
'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Ivanka Trump got roasted for encouraging people to cast their ballot on Election Day. On Monday, November 7, the blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself holding an "I Voted" sticker. "Vote !" she simply captioned the photo via Instagram. Article continues below advertisement. However, some of her followers made...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Thinks Trump Should Have Announced His 2024 Campaign: “He’s Put Everyone Else First”
Most Republicans are glad that he hasn't (yet) On November 8, as voting in midterm elections got underway in earnest across the United States, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene thought it an appropriate moment to offer praise to her hero - the former one-term president Donald Trump.
Haberman reveals Trump's private reaction to election
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman says Trump is privately "very angry" after a disappointing performance for Republicans in the midterm elections.
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
Opinion: There's one person to blame for Republicans' thumping at the polls
The results of the 2022 midterm election have not been fully tallied and the crucial question -- who will control Congress? -- has not been answered. But we can draw some initial conclusions, writes Frida Ghitis.
Hear Adam Kinzinger's prediction about Trump and McCarthy's relationship
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) talks to CNN's Anderson Cooper about the midterm election results and how Republicans should be reassessing former president Donald Trump's role in the party.
Judge scorches and sanctions Trump lawyers for lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and Democrats
A federal judge on Thursday ordered sanctions against attorneys for former President Donald Trump in his failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and numerous others that he claimed conspired to undermine the 2016 presidential election.
Watch: Why Trump's possible 2024 election bid is causing division in the family
As Donald Trump makes moves toward a 2024 presidential run, some of his family members are signaling they don't want to be involved much, if at all. CNN's Kate Bennet reports.
Former US President George W. Bush to hold public conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky next week
Former US President George W. Bush will hold a public conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky next week with the aim of underscoring the importance of the US continuing to support Ukraine's war effort against Russia.
Trump says he sent the FBI to get involved in DeSantis' 2018 election
CNN's Paula Reid reports on former President Trump's claim on his social platform Truth Social that he sent federal agents to stop the election from "being stolen" from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018.
A day of chaos brings Twitter closer to the brink
Two weeks after Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter, the future of the company has never looked less certain.
Analysis: Trump said the Trumpiest thing possible about election results
Donald Trump made a characteristically Donald Trump comment about the midterm elections. On today's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza breaks down what the results mean for the former president's political future.
Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour
More than 50,000 Ukrainian women are under arms with the fight against Russians. CNN's Christiane Amanpour goes to a volunteer hub that is helping make the uniforms customized for women and sending other supplies to the front lines.
Opinion: The most underestimated president in recent history
The midterms make clear that Biden is a much stronger president than he is often given credit for, writes Julian Zelizer. After two years of speculation about whether Biden should run for a second term, the outcome should also give Democrats reason to believe that a two-term, transformative presidency is already underway.
