it still amazing that people have seen the results of drinking and driving and how many lives it messes up dead or alive. I prefer to keep my family and other families alive and get to their distanation in one piece.
my ex wife was hit by a drunk she was in the intensive care unit for over 2 weeks. I was also hit by a drunk while driving m6 semi truck it ripped my front axle right off. I have 0 sympathy for drunk drivers I believe it should be an automatic 1 year in jail
Glad to hear that WY is finally taking impaired driving seriously. When I lived in Cheyenne, the punishment for drinking and driving was essentially just a fine. At that same time, marijuana possession was punished with jail time, fines, community service, and probation. Glad to hear that they are finally taking the more risky behavior, impaired driving, seriously!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
