Tamarac, FL

cw34.com

Woman killed in 3 car crash involving Broward County bus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal three car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 just after 4:30 p.m. Detectives said a Broward County Transit bus and and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stopped in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. The driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Janina Alexis, was driving down the same road, when she rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Child hospitalized after shooting at NE Miami-Dade apartment complex

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are transporting a child to the hospital after the victim was shot at an apartment complex in Northeast Miami-Dade. 7News captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews as they wheeled the child toward an ambulance outside the complex, located along the 600 block of Northeast 199th Street, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miramar police seek fraud suspect

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account. According to police, the man walked into the Bank of America branch on Miramar Parkway at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 and withdrew more than $7,000 from the victim’s account.
MIRAMAR, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Publix Butcher Threatens To Kill Victims With Knife In Boca Raton

Victims Claim Lawrence Purdy, A Publix Butcher, Threatened To Kill Them. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Shopping may not be a pleasure at the Publix at Powerline and Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton where Lawrence Purdy told police he works as a butcher’s […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

81-year-old man killed by car after jaywalking to cross street, deputies say

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car, deputies say he wasn't using a designated crosswalk. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 7:25 p.m., deputies and the Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Northwest 67th Court and Pine Island Road in Tamarac on Friday, Nov. 4.
TAMARAC, FL
tamaractalk.com

Man Points Pistol at Driver During Road Rage Assault in Tamarac

A man was arrested for pointing a pistol at another driver during a road rage incident in Tamarac, court records show. Reece Marsh, 36, of Miami Gardens, was angry with a male motorist and pointed a black Glock 31, .357 caliber pistol at him as both men drove near West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 70th Avenue on Nov. 4, according to an arrest affidavit.
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Searching for Missing Teenager With Infant Child

Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl who was last seen with her infant child. Police said 17-year-old Yailin Vargas was last seen Friday morning in the area of Brickell with her five-month-old son. The two were reported missing by Vargas' mother, who said they live in the area.
MIAMI, FL
wflx.com

Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole

Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

‘Anti-Jewish’ Hate: Swastikas Spray-Painted at Tamarac Park May Be Gang Related

The vandal who spray-painted swastikas at Veterans’ Park in Tamarac Monday caused $10,400 in damages, targeting a city property that lacks a single security camera to deter such crimes, law enforcement records show. One or more criminals used graffiti to cover the park’s dock, picnic tables, and a trash...
Click10.com

Car struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A car was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road and Powerline Road. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials were among the agencies that responded to the scene to assist. It’s unclear whether the...
OAKLAND PARK, FL

