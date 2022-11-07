Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Woman killed in 3 car crash involving Broward County bus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal three car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 just after 4:30 p.m. Detectives said a Broward County Transit bus and and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stopped in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. The driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Janina Alexis, was driving down the same road, when she rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward County bus involved in Three-Vehicle Fatal Crash
Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal collision involving a Broward County Transit bus and two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, a Broward County Transit bus and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stationary in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. A 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on Sunrise Boulevard and rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
WSVN-TV
Child hospitalized after shooting at NE Miami-Dade apartment complex
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are transporting a child to the hospital after the victim was shot at an apartment complex in Northeast Miami-Dade. 7News captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews as they wheeled the child toward an ambulance outside the complex, located along the 600 block of Northeast 199th Street, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
Click10.com
Miramar police seek fraud suspect
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account. According to police, the man walked into the Bank of America branch on Miramar Parkway at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 and withdrew more than $7,000 from the victim’s account.
WSVN-TV
2 teens transported after car crashes into home in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenagers had to be transported to the hospital after a van crashed into a South Florida home. On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 9840 SW 32nd St. in Southwest Miami-Dade, due to reports of a traffic crash. The white van...
Publix Butcher Threatens To Kill Victims With Knife In Boca Raton
Victims Claim Lawrence Purdy, A Publix Butcher, Threatened To Kill Them. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Shopping may not be a pleasure at the Publix at Powerline and Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton where Lawrence Purdy told police he works as a butcher’s […]
WPBF News 25
Florida Highway Patrol trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash on I-95
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night. It happened around 8 p.m. on I-95 South in Palm Beach County. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. It is unclear what caused the crash. The number of people...
NBC Miami
Details Released on Car Involved in Fatal Hit and Run Crash in Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Pines Police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver who they said struck and killed a cyclist early Sunday morning before fleeing the scene. Officers responded to the scene near Pembroke Road and Island Drive just before 5:30 a.m. after reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle.
Coral Springs Crime Update: $107K Fraud and Strongarm Robbery
This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 2 – November 8, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Battery on a Law Enforcement...
cw34.com
81-year-old man killed by car after jaywalking to cross street, deputies say
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car, deputies say he wasn't using a designated crosswalk. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 7:25 p.m., deputies and the Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Northwest 67th Court and Pine Island Road in Tamarac on Friday, Nov. 4.
Click10.com
Can you identify this dirt bike rider? Police believe he shot, killed motorcyclist
MIAMI, Fla. – It remains a mystery who shot and killed a motorcyclist traveling southbound on I-95 on a Sunday evening in October. Now, Miami Police Department homicide detectives say they have located surveillance footage that shows the person they believe is the killer. On Sunday, Oct. 23, City...
tamaractalk.com
Man Points Pistol at Driver During Road Rage Assault in Tamarac
A man was arrested for pointing a pistol at another driver during a road rage incident in Tamarac, court records show. Reece Marsh, 36, of Miami Gardens, was angry with a male motorist and pointed a black Glock 31, .357 caliber pistol at him as both men drove near West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 70th Avenue on Nov. 4, according to an arrest affidavit.
NBC Miami
Miami Police Searching for Missing Teenager With Infant Child
Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl who was last seen with her infant child. Police said 17-year-old Yailin Vargas was last seen Friday morning in the area of Brickell with her five-month-old son. The two were reported missing by Vargas' mother, who said they live in the area.
Driver mistakenly drives onto railroad tracks in West Palm Beach
A crash involving a vehicle and a Tri-Rail train was narrowly averted Tuesday night, West Palm Beach police said.
Alabama woman’s debit card alert while making police report leads to arrest of 3 men
DAPHNE, Ala. — A debit card fraud alert helped police in Alabama capture three men suspected of stealing several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and possibly involved with several car break-ins, authorities said. Daphne Police Capt. Brian Gulsby said a woman was at a school event at the...
wflx.com
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole
Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm damage in Lantana, tree down on Dixie Highway
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Heavy rain and wind are hitting parts of Palm Beach County as Nicole makes its way to Florida. CBS12 News sports anchor John Evenson took a break from sports reporting to provide added coverage on the storm. Dixie Highway just south of Forest Hill Boulevard...
tamaractalk.com
‘Anti-Jewish’ Hate: Swastikas Spray-Painted at Tamarac Park May Be Gang Related
The vandal who spray-painted swastikas at Veterans’ Park in Tamarac Monday caused $10,400 in damages, targeting a city property that lacks a single security camera to deter such crimes, law enforcement records show. One or more criminals used graffiti to cover the park’s dock, picnic tables, and a trash...
Click10.com
Car struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A car was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road and Powerline Road. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials were among the agencies that responded to the scene to assist. It’s unclear whether the...
Police looking for 3 missing runaways in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police are seeking the public's help in locating three missing girls they say ran away together from their homes.
