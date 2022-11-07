Read full article on original website
Voter registration for Austin's December mayor, council runoffs ends Nov. 14
Austinites have until Nov. 14 to register to vote in the city's December runoff election. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin's next mayor and council members in three districts will be chosen in a December runoff election, and city residents have until Nov. 14 to register to vote to make their picks.
Voting results in Hays County judge race begin to narrow and more election news
San Marcos voters successfully decriminalize marijuana but it's still illegal, find out why
SAN MARCOS, Texas — After amassing a petition of more than 11,000 signatures, nonprofit Mano Amiga Action was able to take a marijuana decriminalization ordinance to the San Marcos City Council. The council then voted to put the measure on the ballot and let voters decide. By the time...
Early voting results in favor of Ruben Becerra for county judge and more Hays County election news
Ruben Becerra narrowly earns second term as Hays County judge
Hays County judge, two commissioner seats and more are on the ballot for the county Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) With all precincts reporting, according to Hays County, incumbent Ruben Becerra has narrowly earned a second term as Hays County judge with 50.44% of the vote over challenger and fellow Commissioner Mark Jones, who earned 49.56% of the vote.
9 out of 10 midterm races won by Democrats in Hays County
Democrats won all but one race in Hays County. They flipped several seats previously held by Republicans. But how did a county that was majority red turn blue?
Early voting results show Erin Zwiener pulling ahead of challenger Michelle M. López for Texas House 45 seat
Jane Hughson re-elected San Marcos mayor
Political signs adorn the San Marcos Library ahead of voting Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) With all precincts reporting, according to Hays County Elections, San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson has won re-election against challenger John Thomaides, a former San Marcos mayor. Thomaides declined to comment for this story. Hughson garnered...
KENS 5
Ballots still being counted in Bexar County but unlikely to affect election results
SAN ANTONIO — Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen gave an update Wednesday on how the midterm election went in Bexar County. In her remarks, she said ballots will still be counted until next Tuesday, which the law allows. However, she said these races were not close enough for the continued counting to affect the projected outcome.
MAP: How did your neighborhood vote in Austin’s mayoral election?
KXAN analyzed the results in all 255 precincts in which the mayoral race appeared on the ballot.
Erin Zwiener earns re-election for Texas House District 45 seat
Early voting results show incumbent Erin Zweiner (left) leading over Michelle M. López for the House District 45 seat. (Courtesy Michelle M. López, Erin Zwiener) With all precincts reporting, according to Hays County, Erin Zwiener will serve another term as state representative for District 45 with 59.18% of the vote.
Incumbent Paige Ellis leading in early voting for Austin City Council District 8
There are four candidates running for the Austin City Council District 8 seat with incumbent Paige Ellis leading in early voting. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) As of early-voting totals released by the Hays County and Travis County Clerk’s offices Nov. 8, incumbent Paige Ellis is leading the race for the District 8 City Council seat.
Early voting numbers show all but one Pflugerville ISD proposition passing
Pflugerville ISD has eight propositions on the ballot, including a tax ratification election and a $367.6 million bond package. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Early voting results for Travis County show "for" votes leading for seven of the eight Pflugerville ISD propositions on the ballot. Proposition A is an attendance credit election,...
Dyana Limon-Mercado takes lead in the race for Travis County clerk
Voting for the Nov. 8 election ended at 7 p.m. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Early voting results show Dyana Limon-Mercado, former Travis County Democratic Party chair, has a sizable lead against her opponent, Susan Haynes, in the race for Travis County clerk. The Travis County clerk manages public records, such...
UPDATE: Lakeway voting totals show continued support for transportation bond
The Lakeway transportation bond will be decided by voters at the polls Nov. 8. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Updated results from Travis County show residents are still voting in favor of Lakeway Proposition A. Just over 68% of the 8,403 residents are voting for the transportation bond that will be used for improvements to streets, sidewalks, pathways, and bike and pedestrian systems.
Incumbent Arati Singh wins Austin ISD District 9 at-large position, looks at top priorities
Arati Singh showed a lead in the early election and remained the frontrunner in the race for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large position. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) Austin residents elected incumbent Arati Singh as their choice for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large seat Nov. 8. Singh showed a lead...
Update: Ordinance to end low-level marijuana enforcement in San Marcos likely to pass
Organizers from Ground Game Texas and Mano Amiga held a press conference April 19 in front of San Marcos City Hall. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Voters in San Marcos overwhelmingly approved a ballot proposition to end criminal prosecution of low-level marijuana enforcement in the city. Nearing the end of Election...
Republican Monica De La Cruz ahead in early voting results for 15th U.S. Congressional District
Monica De La Cruz leads the polls in early-voting ballots cast. (Community Impact staff) Republican Monica De La Cruz, who is running for the 15th U.S. Congressional District, is ahead in the early-voting results with 51,632 votes, which is 52.2% of the early voting ballots. Her opponent, Democrat Michelle Vallejo,...
