Comal County, TX

Community Impact Austin

Early voting results show Erin Zwiener pulling ahead of challenger Michelle M. López for Texas House 45 seat

Early voting results show incumbent Erin Zweiner (left) leading over Michelle M. López for the House District 45 seat. (Courtesy Michelle M. López, Erin Zwiener) Early voting results show incumbent Erin Zwiener pulling ahead of challenger Michelle M. López for the Texas House of Representatives District 45 seat, which covers Hays and Blanco counties.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Jane Hughson re-elected San Marcos mayor

Political signs adorn the San Marcos Library ahead of voting Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) With all precincts reporting, according to Hays County Elections, San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson has won re-election against challenger John Thomaides, a former San Marcos mayor. Thomaides declined to comment for this story. Hughson garnered...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Erin Zwiener inches closer to re-election over Michelle M. López for Texas House 45 seat

Early voting results show incumbent Erin Zweiner (left) leading over Michelle M. López for the House District 45 seat. (Courtesy Michelle M. López, Erin Zwiener) With 31 of 40 precincts reporting, according to Hays County Elections, incumbent Erin Zwiener continues to widen her margin toward re-election with 58.92% of the vote. Challenger Michelle M. López sits back at 41.08%.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
UPDATE: Lakeway voting totals show continued support for transportation bond

The Lakeway transportation bond will be decided by voters at the polls Nov. 8. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Updated results from Travis County show residents are still voting in favor of Lakeway Proposition A. Just over 68% of the 8,403 residents are voting for the transportation bond that will be used for improvements to streets, sidewalks, pathways, and bike and pedestrian systems.
LAKEWAY, TX
Austin, TX
Community Policy