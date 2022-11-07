Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
AG Jeff Landry pressing DOTD to explain I-10 lane closure decisions
Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to provide more information about the department’s plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024 as part of the I-10 widening project.
Baton Rouge Business Report
LHC board approves $45M for Baton Rouge housing project
The Louisiana Housing Corporation recently approved $45 million in bonds to develop the 170-unit affordable multifamily Cypress at Ardendale phase one complex north of Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. The $45 million is part of the $89 million that LHC’s board of directors approved for roughly 467 affordable rental units...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Will upgrades and moving inland turn fortunes around for Baton Rouge downtown casinos?
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel has dominated the Baton Rouge gaming market for a decade, overshadowing the two downtown properties that were part of the first wave of Louisiana casinos during the 1990s. The Belle of Baton Rouge and Casino Rouge (now Hollywood Casino) gave downtown a spark following the...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge ranks as third-best midsized city for government digital initiatives
The Center for Digital Government has named Baton Rouge a top 10 digital city for the eighth consecutive year, according to an announcement from Mayor Sharonn Weston Broome’s office. This year, Baton Rouge ranks third among midsized cities, which highlights the city-parish’s investments in several initiatives to improve internal...
brproud.com
People move into Baton Rouge at rapid pace, unemployment drops
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People are moving to Baton Rouge at a rapid pace. “The net migration was positive, 9,000, so 9,000 more people moved in than moved out in 2021,” stated Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence Andrew Fitzgerald. He said...
EBR Parish Attorney given ultimatum by some council members in order to not lose job
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It appears East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney Anderson ‘Andy’ Dotson is safe in his job for now, following the stormwater utility fee fiasco and the confusing gag order associated with it. WAFB has learned an ultimatum was given to Dotson last week by...
City-Parish officials looking to crackdown on ‘slumlords’ with new enforcement mechanism in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Metro Council members are looking to crack down on ‘slumlords’ across Baton Rouge. For the last 20-plus years, there have been several attempts by city-parish officials to give some sort of power to residents who live in rental homes or apartments that are not in great condition.
Baton Rouge Business Report
BRAC report: Baton Rouge continues to add jobs, new residents
Baton Rouge has added more than 6,000 jobs in the past three months, according to the latest report from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. There are currently more than two job postings for each unemployed worker, with the most in-demand positions being for retail workers, registered nurses and retail supervisors.
New faces to lead EBR Parish School Board
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is going to look very different when January rolls around. District Two Member Dadrius Lanus says, “These seats don’t belong to us. They belong to the people, and they have made their votes and because of that, there will be some new faces.”
Livingston Parish Councilman Bubba Harris stepping away from position
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Councilman R.C. ‘Bubba’ Harris is resigning from office. The District 5 councilman sent a letter to his colleagues last week, announcing he was retiring due to health reasons. Harris was in the third year of his second term, but he previously...
Louisiana’s DCFS head resigns after child dies from fentanyl
The head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services resigned Thursday, nearly two weeks after a second child died in Baton Rouge due to a fentanyl overdose
KTEN.com
Most Dangerous Roads in Baton Rouge
Originally Posted On: https://www.dudleydebosier.com/most-dangerous-roads-in-baton-rouge/. If you’re local to Baton Rouge, you’ve likely become familiar with the city’s traffic. In fact, Baton Rouge traffic is the fourth WORST in the United States, behind Los Angeles, New York and Miami only, according to a traffic index ranking by TomTom, an electronics company.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge voters ousted 3 school board members, sent 2 more to runoff. Here's the rundown.
East Baton Rouge Parish voters ousted three members of their school board Tuesday night and two more were sent to a runoff. The significant changing of the guard was partially fueled by an avalanche of outside campaign donations — more than $1.4 million and counting was spent on school board races as of the last reporting period.
ELECTION 2022: Midterm Results
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several key races on the city, parish, district, and even state level in the election on Nov. 8.
wbrz.com
Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58
BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
DCFS secretary resigns after second fentanyl-related child death
BATON ROUGE, La. — Marketa Walters, the secretary of Louisiana's Department of Children and Family Services, resigned on Thursday. Walters resignation, which was announced by Gov. John Bel Edwards, comes after a second fentanyl-related death of a young child in Baton Rouge this year. In both cases, the DCFS had been warned that the children were in danger.
ELECTION 2022: PSC - District 3
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The District 3 Public Service Commissioner’s race is headed to a runoff, as the incumbent faced opposition from four candidates. (I) Lambert Boissiere III (D): 98,001 (43%) Davante Lewis (D): 41,532 (18%) Gregory Manning (D): 38,054 (17%) Willie Jones (D): 29,914 (13%) Jesse Thompson...
theadvocate.com
In Baton Rouge serial killer case, state Supreme Court says death can't overturn conviction
Louisiana's Supreme Court says a convicted serial killer who hanged himself in prison before his appeals were heard should not have been exonerated just because of his suicide. The high court overturned lower courts and reinstated Kenneth Gleason's first-degree murder conviction. In doing so, justices also overturned a precedent set...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating deadly shooting at hotel in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little before 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Officers arrived at the FairBridge Inn Express Baton Rouge and found one shooting victim. The victim was a man who later died from the...
postsouth.com
Work to begin soon on renewable energy plant south of Plaquemine
Construction is expected to begin soon on a $740 million renewable energy plant south of Plaquemine that got final approval from the state earlier this year. Work on the natural gas-powered generation plant that the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved earlier this year could begin in the first quarter of next year, Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said.
