Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

AG Jeff Landry pressing DOTD to explain I-10 lane closure decisions

Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to provide more information about the department’s plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024 as part of the I-10 widening project.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

LHC board approves $45M for Baton Rouge housing project

The Louisiana Housing Corporation recently approved $45 million in bonds to develop the 170-unit affordable multifamily Cypress at Ardendale phase one complex north of Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. The $45 million is part of the $89 million that LHC’s board of directors approved for roughly 467 affordable rental units...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge ranks as third-best midsized city for government digital initiatives

The Center for Digital Government has named Baton Rouge a top 10 digital city for the eighth consecutive year, according to an announcement from Mayor Sharonn Weston Broome’s office. This year, Baton Rouge ranks third among midsized cities, which highlights the city-parish’s investments in several initiatives to improve internal...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

People move into Baton Rouge at rapid pace, unemployment drops

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People are moving to Baton Rouge at a rapid pace. “The net migration was positive, 9,000, so 9,000 more people moved in than moved out in 2021,” stated Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence Andrew Fitzgerald. He said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

BRAC report: Baton Rouge continues to add jobs, new residents

Baton Rouge has added more than 6,000 jobs in the past three months, according to the latest report from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. There are currently more than two job postings for each unemployed worker, with the most in-demand positions being for retail workers, registered nurses and retail supervisors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New faces to lead EBR Parish School Board

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is going to look very different when January rolls around. District Two Member Dadrius Lanus says, “These seats don’t belong to us. They belong to the people, and they have made their votes and because of that, there will be some new faces.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTEN.com

Most Dangerous Roads in Baton Rouge

Originally Posted On: https://www.dudleydebosier.com/most-dangerous-roads-in-baton-rouge/. If you’re local to Baton Rouge, you’ve likely become familiar with the city’s traffic. In fact, Baton Rouge traffic is the fourth WORST in the United States, behind Los Angeles, New York and Miami only, according to a traffic index ranking by TomTom, an electronics company.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58

BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

DCFS secretary resigns after second fentanyl-related child death

BATON ROUGE, La. — Marketa Walters, the secretary of Louisiana's Department of Children and Family Services, resigned on Thursday. Walters resignation, which was announced by Gov. John Bel Edwards, comes after a second fentanyl-related death of a young child in Baton Rouge this year. In both cases, the DCFS had been warned that the children were in danger.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

ELECTION 2022: PSC - District 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The District 3 Public Service Commissioner’s race is headed to a runoff, as the incumbent faced opposition from four candidates. (I) Lambert Boissiere III (D): 98,001 (43%) Davante Lewis (D): 41,532 (18%) Gregory Manning (D): 38,054 (17%) Willie Jones (D): 29,914 (13%) Jesse Thompson...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating deadly shooting at hotel in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little before 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Officers arrived at the FairBridge Inn Express Baton Rouge and found one shooting victim. The victim was a man who later died from the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Work to begin soon on renewable energy plant south of Plaquemine

Construction is expected to begin soon on a $740 million renewable energy plant south of Plaquemine that got final approval from the state earlier this year. Work on the natural gas-powered generation plant that the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved earlier this year could begin in the first quarter of next year, Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said.
PLAQUEMINE, LA

