Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p FRI, Nov. 11:. LIVE MUSIC: Micah Paisley @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main...
Victoria Jo Brunette (July 2, 1960 – October 31, 2022)
Victoria Jo Brunette, 62, passed away on October 31, 2022, after a courageous battle with Cancer. She passed away surrounded by her Mom, Sisters and Niece Lari. Cremation has taken place; A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Services in Casper are pending with the scattering of cremated remains to follow.
Sonny Jerrell Coleman (April 23, 1987 – November 3, 2022)
Sonny Jerrell Coleman, 35, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place, and services will be announced at a later time.
The 12th Annual Home and Holiday Show Opens Today!
The 12th Annual Home and Holiday Show begins today at 5pm at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs. This three-day event brings vendors from several states, with over one hundred booths. Local favorites are back with food, gifts, home improvement sales, hot tubs, handmade items, clothing, holiday décor and more. Many new vendors are on the list for this year’s show as well.
7 Must-Try Restaurants in Green River Wyoming
Imagine you are a traveler wandering the rocky and beautiful Green River in Wyoming. You are exploring the various historical sites that it has to offer, enjoying every piece of nature there is, and having a great time in the process. Moreover, you can spend days in this mountain-surrounded city,...
Veterans Day events going on tomorrow
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — There are a few events for Veterans going on tomorrow and Saturday. Here is a look at what is happening on Veterans Day. Other flag ceremonies are planned at the City Cemetery, Sage Valley Care Center, Veterans Park, and Deer Trail Assisted Living. November 11,...
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for October 24 – November 4, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from October 24-November 4, 2022. Robert Reed Hamilton, 34, to Amber Lee (Ingle) Bluemel, 34, both of Rock Springs. Christopher Lee Marcinek, 46 to Patricia Irene (Dusel) Clark, 45, of Albuquerque, NM. Garrett James Burton, 25, to...
Whiskey Goats: Outdoor Apparel for Hiking, Hunting, and Every Day
Whiskey Goats Outdoor Co invites you to shop local this holiday season and get something special for the outdoor enthusiast on your list. Designed and printed locally, Whiskey Goats gear includes hats, hoodies, T’s, sweats, flasks, camp cups, and more. We work with several local companies to create our goods and are located in two local stores, so a purchase from us doesn’t stop with just us.
New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Casper will have a whole new way to experience films, as Studio City East and Studio City West will each soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. These new auditoriums will feature several cutting-edge amenities and features, including ultra-high-contrast screens...
Green River swimmers announced on 3A All-State teams
November 9, 2022 — Congratulations to six Green River High School members of the 2022 girl’s swim team for receiving 3A All-State honors from the Wyoming Coaches Association. Green River recently finished second at the 3A Wyoming State High School Girls Swimming and Diving Championships. Green River All-State...
New Trustee appointed for SWCSD#1
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – At a special school board meeting this evening, the Board of Trustees appointed Mr. Cole Wright as the successor trustee for the remainder of the unfilled term of John Bettolo until December 1, 2022. The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) will be hosting an in-person...
Rock Springs Fire Department “Toys for Kids” sign-up happening today
November 10, 2022 — The first of two in-person signups for the annual Rock Springs Fire Department Toys for Kids giveaway will take place today from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Food Bank on Center Street. A second and final signup will take place on Tuesday, November 22.
Boys and Girls Club receives nice donation
November 09, 2022 — The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County recently received a $20,000 grant thanks to Wyoming Community Foundation. The funds were through the General Operating Grant to help operate the building year-round. “The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County provides guidance, leadership, and programming...
A Thank You Message from Matthew Jackman
I came up a little short during this election process. I am pleased to say that I held myself to a higher standard of integrity and kept my clean campaign pledge. The run has been a memorable rewarding experience. It cannot be understated at how much I appreciate the loyalty...
RS Fire Department responds to house fire on Nov. 4
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On the evening of November 4, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., the Rock Springs Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 226 Dickson Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with nine personnel and three apparatus. While en route, Dispatch advised crews that there were multiple 9-11 calls regarding this fire. The Incident Commander requested an All-Call for additional personnel and assistance from Sweetwater County Fire District 1. Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy were also called out to help control utilities.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 10 – November 11, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 11, 2022
Veterans Day Friday – Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values are as low as -5. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 9. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Pair Of Sweetwater County Incumbents Upset In General Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two incumbent state lawmakers from Sweetwater County were unseated Tuesday night. The losses could be considered the biggest upsets of the night in the Wyoming Legislature. State Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Rep. Marshall Burt, L-Green River, both lost their...
Multiple crashes reported on snowy I-80 in Wyoming; traffic backed up near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling along much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming, several crashes have been reported on Thursday morning. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting at least three crashes along I-80 as of 11:18 a.m. Thursday, including:. A crash at milepost 173 near Wamsutter...
Authorities Identify Suspects Who Allegedly Assaulted Elk Hunters in Wyoming
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming just released an update on the case where two elk hunters were assaulted by two other hunters over the weekend. The office hasn’t released the names of the suspects or the victims in the incident, per the request of one of the victim’s fathers.
