WTHI
Job numbers in the Wabash Valley
Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
95.3 MNC
Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach
Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
wyrz.org
B&O Trail Association Breaks Ground on New Trail Section
(Brownsburg, Indiana – November 9, 2022) The B&O Trail Association held a ceremonial groundbreaking today for its newest trail section, which runs from County Road 500 East to County Road 250 East in Hendricks County. “This is an exciting day for BOTA as construction is now beginning on the next phase of the B&O Trail,” said Jeff Smallwood, BOTA president. “We are one step closer to our long-term vision of a trail stretching from downtown Indianapolis to Montezuma, Indiana.”
Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
MyWabashValley.com
Clinkenbeard wins bid for Vigo Co. Commissioner
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In a tight race for Commissioner of District one in Vigo County, Mark Clinkenbeard won with 53% of the votes. He is a lifelong resident of Vigo County, and a small business owner, something he feels will help him in office. “I want Vigo...
WLFI.com
Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's renewable energy projects this week at a U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more. "This is a wonderful opportunity...
WTHI
Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino. Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan. Both approvals paved the way for...
Queen of Terre Haute to open in March of 2024
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We have a new timeline regarding when The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is expected to open. Vice President and General Manager Mike Rich said their new opening date is set for sometime in March of 2024. That’s a little later than initially had been planned. Right now, Rich […]
Order in the Court! Here are 15 of Indiana’s Most Beautiful County Courthouses
I have always been a fan of old buildings and old architecture. Full transparency here – I know nothing about architecture. I couldn’t tell you the difference between Classical, Victorian, or Art Deco if my life depended on it. All I know is that I love how old buildings look and the creativity, skill, and craftsmanship that went into building them. I love history, and I love to think about the stories old buildings could tell. Old buildings just seem to have personality, especially compared to a lot of newer buildings that all look the same. Some of the most interesting and beautiful old buildings in Indiana are county courthouses.
WTHI
Crews bring in the cranes as Terre Haute casino work continues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven down Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute, you've probably seen crews working on the Queen of Terre Haute casino. The plans for a casino in Terre Haute has been in the works for over six years, and community members are excited. Executives from...
Long voting lines may cause delays in Vigo Co. results
VIGO COUNTY. Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As Vigo County voters are still in line waiting to cast their votes, poll workers have expressed it may cause a possible delay in results. While Vigo County voting stations are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., if a voter is in line before 6 p.m. they are able […]
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
WTHI
Botox facility stalls, 12 Points gets added to downtown business district at Terre Haute City Council on Thursday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Botox facility that could have come to South Center Street in Terre Haute will have to wait. On Thursday, the Terre Haute City Council voted against rezoning it, meaning it won't be opening, at least for now. City council voted 7-2 to fail the...
WTHI
Vigo County Council tables Saturn Petcare's tax abatement request
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A German-based dog food company planning to expand in Vigo County will have to wait a little longer. You may recall Saturn Petcare is asking for a 100% personal and real 10-year tax abatement. On Tuesday, the Vigo County Council decided that its tax abatement request needed some changes.
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
WTHI
"I just think there's a lot of great things around here..." Mark Clinkenbeard is the Vigo Co. District One commissioner-elect
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Republican Mark Clinkenbeard has beaten incumbent Brendan Kearns for the district one county commissioner. Clinkenbeard won about 53% of the vote, and Kearns received about 47% of the vote. News10 spoke with Clinkenbeard after his victory. He said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve...
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this month
A popular discount retail chain is set to open another store location in Indiana this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will open its newest Indiana location in Bedford.
WTHI
Here's a look at some of the Veterans Day events in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are several events going on in the Wabash Valley on Friday for Veterans Day. First up, it's the Veterans Day Parade in Terre Haute. It starts at 8 A.M. and will follow Wabash Avenue from 4th Street to 8th Street. After the parade, there will be a ceremony at the VFW.
WTHI
Police in Washington, Ind. investigate series of car break-ins
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Washington, Indiana, are asking for your help ending a rash of car break-ins this week. Police say the majority are happening on the east side of town. They're asking you to check your security cameras and report any suspicious activity. You can give that...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana voters elect Treasurer of the State, Indiana State Auditor
Indiana voters elected the Treasurer of the State and the Indiana State Auditor Tuesday night. Republican Daniel Elliot has been elected Treasurer of State, beating Democratic opponent Jessica McClellan with 62.0% of the vote. The race was called by the Associated Press with 70.04% of the votes counted. “Republicans have...
