Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thefamuanonline.com
Grad shoots are back
With the semester coming to a close, a whole new season is approaching for Florida A&M students. Graduation is upon us, which means one thing: grad shoots are back. Florida A&M students are well known for breaking the internet with creative concepts, breathtaking photos and fly outfits — or lack thereof — to capture what may be one of their most significant milestones, graduating college.
thefamuanonline.com
Homecoming didn’t always live up to the hype
Florida A&M University’s recent homecoming celebration was a huge event in Tallahassee. Current students and alumni spent an entire week paying tribute to the customs, rituals and other aspects of their alma mater. Many students said that they had to make the best out of homecoming. FAMU enjoyed a...
famunews.com
FAMU Cancels Classes at Central and South Florida Sites Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Florida A&M University (FAMU) is actively monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Nicole. As a result of the storm’s predicted path northward, the College of Law has announced the cancelation of classes Wednesday and Thursday. No classes were scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 in honor of the Veterans Day holiday. The Brooksville Agricultural and Environmental Research Station (BAERS) is closed Wednesday.
thefamuanonline.com
Student senators say money is missing
Florida A&M University’s Student Senate gathered Monday for their weekly meeting in the Efferson Student Union. During the meeting, the senators went over upcoming events, confirmations and new bills they would like to pass this academic year. Londe Mondelus, pro tempore, led the first half of the meeting due...
WCTV
Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Big Bend school districts are closing Thursday, November 10th in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Keiser University (classes online)
thefamuanonline.com
Flu cases surging in Tallahassee
With fall among us and winter on the horizon it is officially flu season. Between FAMU’s. weeklong homecoming at the end of October, FSU’s home game against Georgia Tech. and many Halloween celebrations across the capital city, a surge in flu cases was. inevitable. According to the Mayo...
WCTV
Gallop Franklin wins N. Florida house seat, replacing Ramon Alexander
TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) – Democrat Gallop Franklin has won the election to Florida House District 8, besting Republican Curtis Bender in the race to replace Ramon Alexander, who did not seek re-election. With about three-quarters of precincts reporting, Franklin was taking more than 70% of the vote in the deeply...
WCTV
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?
Monticello City Hall, 245 S Mulberry St, Monticello, Jefferson County, FloridaMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons. I have lived in Orlando for officially over a year now, and though I have been lucky enough to go to some of the most haunted places in not only Orlando, but potentially all of Florida, really says something. But I’m the kind of person who is bored easily and rarely satisfied because of it, so naturally, I want to find everything.
WCTV
Corey Simon defeats Loranne Ausley in N. Florida Senate race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a fiercely battled race, Corey Simon has defeated incumbent Loranne Ausley for Florida’s Senate District Three. Simon had about 53% of the vote to Ausley’s 47% in the latest returns Tuesday evening, with more than 200,000 votes counted. “I want to take my...
thefamuanonline.com
Will recent shootings affect Winter Festival?
The weather outside is frightful and so are the families eager to celebrate the holidays after witnessing the noticeable increase in gun-related violence in Tallahassee. City workers have been illuminating the town with lights, music, live performances, a parade and a 5k run for over 35 years in the name of holiday cheer.
WCTV
Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools announced that schools will be closed on Thursday, November, 10th 2022. Leon County Schools tweeted: The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Tallahassee and Leon County. Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday, November 10, 2022. All after-school activities...
WCTV
Flu surges in local emergency rooms
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Local emergency rooms have seen a lot of patients coming through the doors right now. TMH called its flu numbers “staggering” with cases quadrupling in the past month. At the beginning of October, TMH had 57 positive flu cases, fast forward to the end of...
wcsx.com
Powerball Numbers…Finally!
After a delay due to one state not reporting in time – we now have the numbers for the 2 Billion dollar Powerball:. The Powerball drawing for the world record $2.04 billion jackpot was performed at 8:57 a.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The winning...
Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a de...
Leon County's Florida Department of Health closed for Tropical Storm Nicole
In response to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Florida Department of Health in Leon County will close today at noon.
WCTV
Friends of DeMario Murray celebrate his life after deadly Tallahassee shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When April Hill looks through old photos of the class of 2000, one face stands out. “Yeah, everybody was DeMario’s friend. Everybody liked DeMario,” Hill said. “Just a really kind spirit. He would be someone that your parents would want you to be friends with.”
usf.edu
Influenza cases are overwhelming Tallahassee Memorial's emergency rooms
Last year, COVID was stressing the area's health care system. This year, it seems old-fashioned influenza is back with a vengeance. Maybe it's because fewer people are wearing masks and social distancing nowadays. But Megan Dunaway, assistant nurse manager at Tallahassee Memorial's Northeast emergency room, said flu cases have returned big time.
WCTV
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
tallahasseereports.com
Local Election Winners: Three Incumbents and Three New Faces
Mayor John Dailey held off a challenge from Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, winning by just under 4,000 votes. Incumbent Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox won re-election over Josh Johnson. Also, two new faces will be introduced later this month to fill the seats vacated by Dozier (District 5) and the untimely death of Commissioner Jimbo Jackson (District 2).
Comments / 0