Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee Hears Vista Community Clinic Update
Terry Woods, Chairman of the Vista Chamber Government Affairs Committee, began the November meeting with a reminder to those in attendance that the Chamber is looking for nominations for Heroes of Vista for small and large businesses, veterans and other categories that can be found on the Vista Chamber web site. This month’s featured speaker at the Government Affairs Committee meeting was Betsy Heightman, Chief Development Officer for Vista Community Clinic, who gave an update about the clinic and services offered. The clinic is currently celebrating 50 years of service and has come a long way from their humble beginnings in 1972 taking over a dog grooming office to establish a clinic in North County.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Election Maps: Senate and House balance of power, governors races, California overview
The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be a historic, decisive moment in American politics. Here's a roundup of interactive maps that show where we stand.
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
Voters to Name San Diego County's Next Sheriff: Here Are the Election Results
For the first time in more than 12 years, San Diego County will have a new sheriff in town. County Undersheriff Kelly Martinez, the number two to former Sheriff Bill Gore, and John Hemmerling, a former prosecutor at the San Diego City Attorney's Office, faced off for the position and San Diego County voters have chimed in.
2022 California props explained: What to know
ABC7 is breaking down what you need to know about each proposition on this year's ballot.
San Diego County's 11 mayoral races | Live Election Results
SAN DIEGO — On November 8, voters in 11 cities throughout San Diego County voted for their next mayor. These include voters in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, National City, Poway, San Marcos and Vista.
So, How Much Rain Did Your San Diego Neighborhood Get, Exactly?
The atmospheric river that blew in and out of the county on Monday and Tuesday left behind a bounty of much-needed rainfall all over San Diego. After generating some scattered drizzle, the unsettled atmospheric system out of the north began delivering steady showers to the county at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
California election drama may be yet to come
After months of anticipation and buildup, California’s general election came and went — and so far, things don’t look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country’s direction have yet to be decided. Early returns tabulated by CalMatters’ […]
San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results
Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
State and local San Diego election results
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom won retention of his position two minutes after polls closed. Alex Padilla (D) took won the open senate seat.
Are Latino voters shifting red in California? Experts disagree
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Political analysts say, on a national level, the Latino voting block is trending in the Republican direction, but they disagree on that trend happening in California. Republican strategist Mike Madrid said California does not fit in with the national trend of Latino voters shifting Republican. “The...
California Controller election results; Cohen leads in early returns
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s time in office. California Republicans and their quest to secure their first statewide office in more than a decade could prove to be unsuccessful, according to early returns from the California Secretary of State’s Office. Democrat Malia Cohen, chair of the California […]
California election results: Where each of the propositions stand
California voters approved Prop. 1, and San Franciscans favored moving to even-year elections.
4 big Powerball Lottery winners announced, all from California
The Powerball Lottery winners were announced and all four were from California. One of the tickets matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing for the record-setting $2.04 million prize. The big winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles County at Joe’s Service Center at 12 West Woodbury Road in...
Diesel big rigs have belched smog for years. California may soon ban them.
BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - The two-acre plot was overgrown and unruly, but they could see the potential. Mountains crowned the horizon and the soil was healthy. There was room to roam - for their children and their animals. For Cecilia and Macedonio González, this patch of land 50 miles east of Los Angeles was a portal to their past and a promise to their future.
2022 Riverside County Election Results
Tuesday, November 8, is election day around the country. Across the Coachella Valley, voters have been casting their votes for the past few days for candidates and measures that align with their party preference and issues that impact them most. Below is a list of local and state races in...
What happens to your ballot after it’s slipped into the official drop box?
All voting methods — early, in person, by mail, or a drop box — are overseen by county registrars. In these politically volatile times, they’re facing lies and conspiracies about voter fraud, and even threats to them and their poll workers. In response, many are making the election process as transparent as possible and trying to answer all voters’ questions and concerns.
Democrats expected to keep huge edge in California Legislature
There’s plenty of drama in legislative races coming to a head Tuesday between Democrats and Republicans, and even between members of the same party competing under California rules that advance the top vote-getters from the June primary election regardless of their political allegiance. But there is little chance that Democrats will lose the overwhelming majorities […]
California’s Blue City Crime Wave is On the Ballot
Massive spikes in violent and retail crime is one of the most important issues on the ballot this November, and especially in California. Crime is spiking across the state. In Sacramento’s Midtown residential neighborhood, a woman was robbed Thursday. She screamed for help. Neighbors stood and watched. KCRA reported:
