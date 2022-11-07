ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

northcountydailystar.com

Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee Hears Vista Community Clinic Update

Terry Woods, Chairman of the Vista Chamber Government Affairs Committee, began the November meeting with a reminder to those in attendance that the Chamber is looking for nominations for Heroes of Vista for small and large businesses, veterans and other categories that can be found on the Vista Chamber web site. This month’s featured speaker at the Government Affairs Committee meeting was Betsy Heightman, Chief Development Officer for Vista Community Clinic, who gave an update about the clinic and services offered. The clinic is currently celebrating 50 years of service and has come a long way from their humble beginnings in 1972 taking over a dog grooming office to establish a clinic in North County.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

So, How Much Rain Did Your San Diego Neighborhood Get, Exactly?

The atmospheric river that blew in and out of the county on Monday and Tuesday left behind a bounty of much-needed rainfall all over San Diego. After generating some scattered drizzle, the unsettled atmospheric system out of the north began delivering steady showers to the county at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CalMatters

California election drama may be yet to come

After months of anticipation and buildup, California’s general election came and went — and so far, things don’t look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country’s direction have yet to be decided. Early returns tabulated by CalMatters’ […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results

Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Are Latino voters shifting red in California? Experts disagree

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Political analysts say, on a national level, the Latino voting block is trending in the Republican direction, but they disagree on that trend happening in California. Republican strategist Mike Madrid said California does not fit in with the national trend of Latino voters shifting Republican. “The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California Controller election results; Cohen leads in early returns

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s time in office. California Republicans and their quest to secure their first statewide office in more than a decade could prove to be unsuccessful, according to early returns from the California Secretary of State’s Office. Democrat Malia Cohen, chair of the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMPH.com

4 big Powerball Lottery winners announced, all from California

The Powerball Lottery winners were announced and all four were from California. One of the tickets matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing for the record-setting $2.04 million prize. The big winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles County at Joe’s Service Center at 12 West Woodbury Road in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Diesel big rigs have belched smog for years. California may soon ban them.

BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - The two-acre plot was overgrown and unruly, but they could see the potential. Mountains crowned the horizon and the soil was healthy. There was room to roam - for their children and their animals. For Cecilia and Macedonio González, this patch of land 50 miles east of Los Angeles was a portal to their past and a promise to their future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

2022 Riverside County Election Results

Tuesday, November 8, is election day around the country. Across the Coachella Valley, voters have been casting their votes for the past few days for candidates and measures that align with their party preference and issues that impact them most. Below is a list of local and state races in...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

What happens to your ballot after it’s slipped into the official drop box?

All voting methods — early, in person, by mail, or a drop box — are overseen by county registrars. In these politically volatile times, they’re facing lies and conspiracies about voter fraud, and even threats to them and their poll workers. In response, many are making the election process as transparent as possible and trying to answer all voters’ questions and concerns.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Democrats expected to keep huge edge in California Legislature

There’s plenty of drama in legislative races coming to a head Tuesday between Democrats and Republicans, and even between members of the same party competing under California rules that advance the top vote-getters from the June primary election regardless of their political allegiance. But there is little chance that Democrats will lose the overwhelming majorities […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California’s Blue City Crime Wave is On the Ballot

Massive spikes in violent and retail crime is one of the most important issues on the ballot this November, and especially in California. Crime is spiking across the state. In Sacramento’s Midtown residential neighborhood, a woman was robbed Thursday. She screamed for help. Neighbors stood and watched. KCRA reported:
CALIFORNIA STATE

