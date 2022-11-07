Read full article on original website
Hannah Weddington Joins Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’ (Exclusive)
Hannah Waddingham, who broke out as the tough-as-nails but complicated football club owner on Ted Lasso, has joined the high-flying cast of Ryan Gosling’s adventure feature, The Fall Guy. The actress joins Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu and Winston Duke on the call sheet for the Universal movie, which is inspired by the 1980s television series. Bullet Train director David Leitch is helming the action extravaganza, which is now shooting in Australia.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Review: Ryan Coogler's Rousing Sequel Doubles as a Soulful Chadwick Boseman TributeWinston Duke Joins Ryan Gosling in Universal's 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)David...
Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Opens At Four Theaters In Rare Platform Release For Father Of The Modern Blockbuster – Specialty Preview
Universal Pictures is giving Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans a platform release starting with four locations in NYC (Lincoln Square, Union Square) and LA (The Grove, Century City) with a robust media campaign aimed at cinephiles, but also capitalizing on the broad appeal of a Spielberg production, testament to unusual pedigree of the semiautobiographical film. It premiered in Toronto, with Spielberg’s first ever appearance at the fest. Reviews were great. Deadline’s here called it “a glorious tribute to art and family.” TIFF’s audience handed it the People’s Choice Award. Like other well-reviewed specialty fare, it is starting small to let word of mouth build...
Kevin Conroy Was a Hero Beyond Batman (Column)
When it comes to an iconic superhero performance, the voice is the key. Superheroes were born on the comics page, a visual medium that can drastically change a character’s appearance depending on the artist, and an actor’s physical performance is just one more variation. But if that performance becomes the voice that people associate with that hero — the voice that you hear when you read a comic, that you imitate when you play with your action figures — it becomes intrinsically tied to the character. The late Kevin Conroy is the voice of Batman. I don’t say that in the...
Ludwig Göransson on His Globe-Trotting Odyssey to Create the ‘Wakanda Forever’ Score
Creating the music for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” took composer Ludwig Göransson to Mexico, Nigeria, London and back, and involved an estimated 2,500 hours of recording. “It was a more emotional experience than I’ve ever had on any project,” the Swedish-born musician tells Variety. Göransson won an Oscar for the first “Black Panther” movie and since then has also won two Emmys for “The Mandalorian” and a pair of Grammys as songwriter and producer for Childish Gambino. “Wakanda” was something else, however. Göransson and director Ryan Coogler are old friends (this is their fourth film together) and the composer had even read...
Aleali May Launches Made in L.A. Collection
Los Angeles-based stylist, influencer, model and Nike Jordan designer Aleali May has launched her own collection. Called Mayde Worldwide, the unisex range is comprised of elevated essentials in silhouettes honed by May. The first drop includes a cropped hoodie, an oversize hoodie with dropped shoulders, slouchy sweatpants, bike shorts, a bra top and a ribbed tank, all in cobalt blue. More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event “I’m from South Central Los Angeles, the Dodgers, the water here, it’s definitely a Los Angeles color,” she said during a...
