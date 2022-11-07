When it comes to an iconic superhero performance, the voice is the key. Superheroes were born on the comics page, a visual medium that can drastically change a character’s appearance depending on the artist, and an actor’s physical performance is just one more variation. But if that performance becomes the voice that people associate with that hero — the voice that you hear when you read a comic, that you imitate when you play with your action figures — it becomes intrinsically tied to the character. The late Kevin Conroy is the voice of Batman. I don’t say that in the...

