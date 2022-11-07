ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a crash with injuries on ﻿﻿Symmes Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Edgecliff Road in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Edgecliff Road in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire at East Fountain Circle in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire at East Fountain Circle in Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Ashwood Drive in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Ashwood Drive in Walton.
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a brush fire on Green Road in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Green Road in Walton.
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Police clear crash that caused long delays on the Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. — 8:57 a.m. The crash has been cleared. All traffic has returned to normal. A crash is blocking the two left lanes on northbound I-71/75 just before the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, Thursday morning.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Goodridge Drive in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Goodridge Drive in Florence.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Springfield Pike in Wyoming

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Springfield Pike in Wyoming.
WYOMING, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery on Reading Road in North Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Reading Road in North Avondale.
CINCINNATI, OH

