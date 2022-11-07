ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi recounts how she learned husband was attacked

By Scripps National
 3 days ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was emotional as she detailed how she learned about the attack on her husband.

In an interview with CNN , Pelosi said she was asleep in Washington, D.C. when Capitol Police officers began banging on her door at 5 a.m.

"They said, 'We have to come in to talk to you,' and I'm thinking my children, my grandchildren. I never thought it would be Paul because, you know, he wouldn't be out and about, shall we say," Pelosi said.

The House Speaker said the officers informed her about the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, at their San Francisco home. At the time, Nancy Pelosi said they didn't know his condition or where he was.

Nancy Pelosi would later learn her husband was rushed to a hospital after being attacked with a hammer. The suspect was allegedly searching for Pelosi.

David DePape is facing state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. He is also facing federal charges that include the attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official. He has pleaded not guilty to the state charges. He has not been arraigned on the federal charges yet.

Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital. The House Speaker said her husband will have a "long recovery process."

