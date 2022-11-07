ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Voters in Boebert's district are over her

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) gives remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) According to a consortium of Colorado newspapers including the Colorado Sun and the Aspen Times among others,...
COLORADO STATE
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Is Kari Lake Building a Huge Lead?

Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Twelve days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

NPR panned for AZ race slant: 'Election denying' Kari Lake versus Katie Hobbs 'defending election integrity'

NPR raised eyebrows for its slanted coverage of the Arizona gubernatorial race between GOP hopeful Kari Lake and Democratic rival Katie Hobbs. "An election-denying Republican is on the ballot to become Arizona’s next governor. She’s challenged by a Democrat who has spent the past two years defending the state’s election integrity," NPR wrote in its election live updates page on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
Reason.com

Kari Lake's Election Conspiracy Theories Aren't Even the Worst Thing About Her

When discussing the Arizona governor's race, there's no way to avoid talking about someone who isn't on the ballot: former President Donald Trump. Republican candidate Kari Lake, a former local news anchor, is perhaps the most visible—and one of the most fervent—midterm candidates peddling conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential elections. Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate who currently serves as Arizona's secretary of state, was responsible for certifying the results that Lake rejects.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Officials: Potential fraud in Maricopa 2020 vote

Arizona’s Maricopa County, which fought claims of 2020 election irregularities, has now coughed up dozens of potential election violations and referred them to the state attorney general, who has been asking for an example of fraud for nearly two years. Officials told Secrets that the county turned over “no...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Salon

Armed men "watch over" ballot drop box in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Video footage released Friday night showing armed individuals sitting near a ballot drop box in Mesa, Arizona is heightening alarm over right-wing intimidation efforts as early voting kicks off across the United States.
MESA, AZ

