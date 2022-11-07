Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. Is 8 Weeks Old Too Early for a Puppy to Be Spayed?. "I am in the process of adopting an 8-week-old female pit mix puppy which has already been spayed. I have been doing a lot of reading and finding a lot of material that says it is not healthy for the dog to be spayed this young. It greatly increases the risk of bone cancer hip dysplasia and other health issues later in life. In your opinion, is this info true? Thank you." —Sharon.

