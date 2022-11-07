ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
a-z-animals.com

A Clash of Two Lion Prides Ends When This Monster Shows Up

Male lions are engineered to defend their pride and territories from invaders. Lionesses rarely move from their territories. All the lionesses in a territory are related. Territorial rights among females are usually passed down several generations. Even though both males and females are territorial, they play different roles in defending...
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
katzenworld.co.uk

Kitten was ‘Eaten’ by Starving Cats who Were Neglected at Bradford House

This post contains information that might be upsetting for some. Graphical images removed but available upon request. The RSPCA prosecuted after finding the cats and dead kitten living without food and water. Four members of the same family have been banned from keeping animals for life after the RSPCA found...
pethelpful.com

Horse's Tender Way of Watching Over Little Boy Is Simply Irresistible

Animals can be some of our very best friends, but it turns out they're pretty good at babysitting too. At least Darcey the rescue horse is! The sweet girl recently went viral for watching over her human mom's young son, and TikTok is having a field day. There are tons...
a-z-animals.com

This Lion Pride Teams Up for a Lightning-Fast Crocodile Attack

This Lion Pride Teams Up for a Lightning-Fast Crocodile Attack. Fierce predators usually adhere to mutual respect since each can harm or even kill the other. Still, crocs and lions share some habitats, and a clash once in a while is inevitable. A crocodile may attack a lion that gets into the water, while lions may hunt and eat younger crocs.
pethelpful.com

Scared Horse Rescued From Auction Came With an Unexpected Surprise

We will forever be amazed and inspired by people like TikTok user @explorewithbecca_ who rescue animals. It takes a special person to do this. They need to have endless love and patience as the animals adjust to a new home. And those traits are exactly what this TikToker showed after...
pethelpful.com

Dog Gets 'Caught in the Middle' of Child's Tantrum and We Can't Stop Laughing

Dogs often get along well with children and form strong bonds with them. However, that doesn't mean that our dogs and our children always get along. Sometimes, our furry friends can get a little bit tired of the antics and tantrums of our young kids, just like this pup did.
pethelpful.com

Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up

It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
Newsweek

Watch As Labrador Kicks Man Out of His Own Bed in Hilarious Clip

A Labrador named Saiko has left the internet in stitches after a video of him kicking his owner out of his own bed went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by carlagiusti, shows the dog lying in the middle of the bed between his owners before kicking his dad off the bed, who can be heard screaming in pain and disappointment.
DogTime

Dozens of Neglected Dogs Discovered in England

A raid by the RSPCA and police has discovered dozens of neglected animals at an illegal dog breeding operation in England. Tragically, some of the neglected dogs had to be euthanized. After pet parents alerted the RSPCA about dogs they bought from a woman and her daughter at a farm...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Snow Leopard Leaps Off 400-Foot Cliff to Attack Himalayan Sheep

A snow leopard is seen breaking some laws of gravity when leaping offing a 400-foot cliff to attack Himalayan sheep in a recently resurfaced viral video. The video, which was uploaded in March 2018, shows the large cat attacking its prey, which was described as either a Bharal or wild Himalayan Blue Sheep. “The Snow Leopard unwittingly leaps off a 400 foot high cliff,” the description further reads. “Locked in a death embrace with the sheep. The two tumble down a 85 degree slope, falling onto rocks with deadly ferocity. The Snow Leopard ultimately wins and stays on to enjoy its quarry over the next few days.”

