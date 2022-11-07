Read full article on original website
Woman’s Granddaughter Falls Through Floor and What’s Underneath Is Shocking
I would have no idea what to do.
Sika Buck Wanders Around With The Decapitated Head Of Another Buck Locked In His Antlers
Nature is just flat out insane. Originally captured by a wildlife photographer Colette in Hokkaido, Japan, the video was shared by the popular Nature Is Metal account on Instagram. At first glance it appears as though this Sika buck might have gotten something tangled in his antlers, but when you...
a-z-animals.com
A Clash of Two Lion Prides Ends When This Monster Shows Up
Male lions are engineered to defend their pride and territories from invaders. Lionesses rarely move from their territories. All the lionesses in a territory are related. Territorial rights among females are usually passed down several generations. Even though both males and females are territorial, they play different roles in defending...
Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately
Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
Crocodile Snaps Pig In Half With A Quick Flick Of The Head
Crocodiles are some of the fiercest predators on planet Earth, wielding a powerful tail, strong swimming abilities, phenomenal stealth under water, and the most forceful bite known to man. Long story short… you don’t want to run into one. And if this video isn’t the proof, I don’t...
katzenworld.co.uk
Kitten was ‘Eaten’ by Starving Cats who Were Neglected at Bradford House
This post contains information that might be upsetting for some. Graphical images removed but available upon request. The RSPCA prosecuted after finding the cats and dead kitten living without food and water. Four members of the same family have been banned from keeping animals for life after the RSPCA found...
pethelpful.com
Horse's Tender Way of Watching Over Little Boy Is Simply Irresistible
Animals can be some of our very best friends, but it turns out they're pretty good at babysitting too. At least Darcey the rescue horse is! The sweet girl recently went viral for watching over her human mom's young son, and TikTok is having a field day. There are tons...
a-z-animals.com
This Lion Pride Teams Up for a Lightning-Fast Crocodile Attack
This Lion Pride Teams Up for a Lightning-Fast Crocodile Attack. Fierce predators usually adhere to mutual respect since each can harm or even kill the other. Still, crocs and lions share some habitats, and a clash once in a while is inevitable. A crocodile may attack a lion that gets into the water, while lions may hunt and eat younger crocs.
pethelpful.com
Scared Horse Rescued From Auction Came With an Unexpected Surprise
We will forever be amazed and inspired by people like TikTok user @explorewithbecca_ who rescue animals. It takes a special person to do this. They need to have endless love and patience as the animals adjust to a new home. And those traits are exactly what this TikToker showed after...
pethelpful.com
Dog Gets 'Caught in the Middle' of Child's Tantrum and We Can't Stop Laughing
Dogs often get along well with children and form strong bonds with them. However, that doesn't mean that our dogs and our children always get along. Sometimes, our furry friends can get a little bit tired of the antics and tantrums of our young kids, just like this pup did.
Red-Tailed Hawk Tries Snatching Small Dog With Its Talons in Missouri Family’s Yard: VIDEO
You may want to hold onto your pets a little tighter after you read this. According to reports, a Missouri family nearly lost their little fur baby after a red-tailed hawk tried to grab their Chihuahua. Their pup, twelve-week-old Lola, was outside in their front yard when a red-tailed hawk...
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Kittens' 'Instant' Transitions to Full-Grown Cats Is Too Cute
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
Little girl is lucky to be alive after unknowingly picking up one of the world's most venomous snakes
An 11-year-old girl is 'extremely lucky' to be alive after she filmed herself unknowingly holding one of the world's most venomous snakes. The young girl had been on a walk in Newport, in Melbourne's south-west, when she came across the eastern brown snake - which is responsible for the most snakebite fatalities in Australia.
pethelpful.com
Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up
It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
Man Stands Up for Teenager Being Bullied at the Airport and Wins Our Hearts
Not everyone would've intervened like this.
Watch As Labrador Kicks Man Out of His Own Bed in Hilarious Clip
A Labrador named Saiko has left the internet in stitches after a video of him kicking his owner out of his own bed went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by carlagiusti, shows the dog lying in the middle of the bed between his owners before kicking his dad off the bed, who can be heard screaming in pain and disappointment.
German shepherd up for adoption in Hamptons after he was found 'emaciated and afraid'
A German shepherd — with a face that’s just too cute — is hoping to be taken into a good home. Six-year-old Fritz is currently available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York. Fritz first showed up at ARF from...
Wolf Jumps Out and Chases Cyclist on Trail in Heartstopping Video
The cyclist's close shave with the wolf is uncommon behavior, according to experts.
Dozens of Neglected Dogs Discovered in England
A raid by the RSPCA and police has discovered dozens of neglected animals at an illegal dog breeding operation in England. Tragically, some of the neglected dogs had to be euthanized. After pet parents alerted the RSPCA about dogs they bought from a woman and her daughter at a farm...
WATCH: Snow Leopard Leaps Off 400-Foot Cliff to Attack Himalayan Sheep
A snow leopard is seen breaking some laws of gravity when leaping offing a 400-foot cliff to attack Himalayan sheep in a recently resurfaced viral video. The video, which was uploaded in March 2018, shows the large cat attacking its prey, which was described as either a Bharal or wild Himalayan Blue Sheep. “The Snow Leopard unwittingly leaps off a 400 foot high cliff,” the description further reads. “Locked in a death embrace with the sheep. The two tumble down a 85 degree slope, falling onto rocks with deadly ferocity. The Snow Leopard ultimately wins and stays on to enjoy its quarry over the next few days.”
