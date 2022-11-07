Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange
The Florida State Seminoles (6-3, 4-3) travel to New York to face the Syracuse Orange (6-3, 3-2) Saturday night in prime time under the lights on the ACC Network, from the JMA Wireless Dome. This will be the 15th meeting between the two programs and FSU has won 12 of...
Tomahawk Nation
Making the grade: What the analytics say about FSU’s offensive line
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC) blew out rival Miami (4-5, 2-3 ACC) last weekend, dominating the Hurricanes in all phases en route to a 45-3 win. The Seminoles showcased its explosive offensive attack from the team’s first drive on, racking up 454 total yards and 22 first downs while running back Trey Benson once again impressed with a 128-yard, two-touchdown performance.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU readies for final ACC game of the season
Congratulations to this week’s Academic All-Stars:. If FSU beats Syracuse tomorrow they’ll finish the season at 5-3 in the ACC; its best mark since 2016. Some memorable FSU moments have occurred vs. Syracuse. Jordan Travis has been one of the best overall players in the country:. Johnny Wilson...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU LB Kalen Deloach and DE Patrick Payton talk Miami win, going on the road to face Syracuse
The Florida State Seminoles are heading to Syracuse to face the Syracuse Orange on Saturday. They are coming off a record-setting performance against the Miami Hurricanes and look to finish out ACC play strong with a winning conference record. The Noles now sit at No. 25 and earned a spot in the CFP rankings (23) earlier this week. They held the No. 25 spot early in October before going on a losing streak.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU women’s basketball announces the 2023 recruiting class
The 2023 class marks the first class that Brooke Wyckoff will bring in as head coach. While this class doesn’t feature the multiple five-stars or McDonald’s All-Americans that were found on former coach Sue Semrau’s best classes, this is an interesting class and if everything comes together it could be a good one that addresses more than one critical need.
Tomahawk Nation
Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Syracuse
Before we begin — just a reminder from last week:. After vanquishing their foes down south, the newly bowl-eligible and 23rd-ranked 6-3 Florida State Seminoles head north to meet the 6-3 Syracuse Orange, who find themselves on a 3-game losing streak after starting 6-0. The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks DJ Lundy, Jared Verse, finishing ACC play after Tuesday’s practice
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell met with the media on Tuesday to review their morning practice and take questions. FSU will be heading to Syracuse this weekend to face the Syracuse Orange for their final conference matchup. The Noles are coming off a 45-3 blowout win over the Miami Hurricanes last weekend, which was the largest margin of points scored on the road in series history, and a victory on Saturday will be the first time the Noles finish ACC play with a winning record since 2016 (10-3, 5-3 ACC.)
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU ranked ahead of ACC finale, soccer ready for title defense
For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. (click on names for links to commitment articles) Class of 2023 football commits. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU DB Greedy Vance, OL Dillan Gibbons, TE Camren McDonald speak after Tuesday’s practice
The Florida State Seminoles are soaring off a 45-3 victory over the Miami Hurricanes last weekend and look to head up north and take on the Syracuse Orange Saturday night. Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, defensive back Greedy Vance, and Tight end Camren McDonald spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday to review Miami and look ahead to the Orange and finish off ACC play with a win. A victory on Saturday will be the first time FSU has finished conference play above .500 since 2016 (10-3, 5-3 ACC)
Tomahawk Nation
FSU is No. 23 in College Football Playoff rankings
After dominating rival Miami 45-3, securing bowl eligibility and reappearing in the AP Top 25, Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC) has found its way into the College Football Playoff rankings. FSU has had an up-and-down year, mostly highlighted by success — starting off 4-0, faltering to three straight-ranked...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Sports Notebook: Pre-NCAAs Edition
As you may know Florida State has been making significant news both on and off the pitch lately. I wanted to provide a few quick updates. In no particular order, let’s get started. First, let’s take a look at Florida State’s profile going into the NCAA tournament using Massey’s...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Softball inks class of 2023 signees
Head coach Lonni Alameda and her staff have brought in another talented recruiting class for 2023. This group of high school seniors will step on campus next fall, looking forward to another great season in the Garnet and Gold. Kennedy Harp - Outfield. Ranked #11 overall by ExtraInning in their...
Comments / 0