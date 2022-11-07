ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Execs Believe Knicks Are 'Hoarding' Draft Picks for 'Megastar' Trade

The New York Knicks have a stockpile of eight first-round draft picks, and the team is reportedly being patient with how those picks will be used to bolster the roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Wednesday that executives around the NBA believe the Knicks are "kind of hoarding those first-round picks just waiting for that next megastar to become available" in a potential trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Windhorst: Jae Crowder, Suns Have Resumed Trade Talks After Cam Johnson Injury

Six weeks after announcing Jae Crowder wouldn't be with the team during training camp amid trade speculation, the Phoenix Suns are re-engaging in talks about dealing the veteran forward. On The Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 14:00 mark), ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the Suns "have picked up" conversations about trading...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Lakers' LeBron James Day-to-Day with Groin Injury; MRI Showed Strained Adductor

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is doubtful for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings after suffering a strained adductor, coach Darvin Ham said Thursday. James went down in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes before exiting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Nets GM Sean Marks Says He Hasn't Spoken to Kyrie Irving Personally After Suspension

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks hasn't spoken directly to Kyrie Irving since the team suspended the point guard for at least five games. Marks told reporters Wednesday he has "talked to his representatives" but will wait until "the appropriate time" to reach out to Irving directly. The Nets announced...
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Draft: Pro Comparisons for Projected Lottery Picks

Each potential lottery pick for the 2023 NBA draft resembles a different NBA star, quality starter or mix of multiple pros. The projected No. 1 pick looks like a combination of two of the rarer prospects over the last decade. For some comparisons, it's necessary to stretch one's imagination or...
KANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Steve Kerr Says He Hasn't Considered Benching Klay Thompson for Jordan Poole

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Friday he has no plans to change his starting lineup despite the team's 4-7 record. Kerr reiterated his faith in the Dubs' starting five—Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney—when asked during an appearance on 95.7 The Game whether Jordan Poole could replace Thompson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Free-Agent DeMarcus Cousins Says He'd 'Love to Help' Kings Return to NBA Playoffs

Free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins wrote on Twitter Wednesday that he would "love" to help his old team, the Sacramento Kings, get back to the playoffs. Cousins' remarks were in response to a tweet from KHTK radio host and Kings fan Carmichael Dave about potential frontcourt bench options in support of Sacramento big man Domantas Sabonis:
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bleacher Report

Grading RJ Barrett, Knicks' Top Stars to Open 2022-23 NBA Season

The start of the 2022-23 NBA season has been rather uneventful for the New York Knicks. Whether that's a positive or negative depends on your perspective and expectations of this team, but it's had moments that make you want to believe and others that have you questioning where exactly this group is going.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Guessing the Mystery NBA Star the Lakers Are Trying to Trade For

To anyone who thinks the Los Angeles Lakers front office is sitting on their derrières, thumbs twiddling fervently and aimlessly, with glazed-eye indifference as they watch the franchise descend furiously into the 97th circle of hell: The joke's on you!. It turns out general manager Rob Pelinka and crew...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Lakers' LeBron James Dismisses Criticism of His Play: 'That Doesn’t Matter'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shrugged off criticism directed his way to open the 2022-23 NBA season. "C’mon, man. I’m turning 38 in almost two months, basically two months," he told reporters Wednesday. "And when you know who you are, to be honest, if you really, truly caring about what people say, that doesn’t matter."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Philadelphia 76ers Ripped for Sloppy Play in Loss vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers trailed by as many as 20 points before losing 104-95 to the host Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. This was an ugly game for the 76ers in many respects. Philadelphia committed 17 turnovers, with Joel Embiid having seven of them. Embiid had a good game on paper otherwise...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Knicks Analyst Wally Szczerbiak Slams 'Scared' Ben Simmons: 'Most Overrated Player'

Wally Szczerbiak, a former NBA player and current New York Knicks analyst on MSG Network, is not a big fan of Brooklyn Nets power forward Ben Simmons. "Most overrated player is Ben Simmons. It's not even close," he said on MSG Network Monday night (h/t Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News). "The guy couldn't even play in the playoffs two years ago. Then he was scared to get on the court all of last year. The guy is scared to shoot. He's the first pick in the NBA draft and you can't even get him on the basketball floor."

