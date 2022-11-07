Read full article on original website
Woj: 'Skepticism' Kyrie Irving Returns to Nets for Upcoming Lakers, Kings Games
Even though Kyrie Irving's suspension could end after Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, there's reportedly still uncertainty over when he will return to the court. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is "skepticism Irving will be in position to return" for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers or...
Lakers Rumors: LA Eyes 'Specific Player'; Won't Do Kyrie Irving or Pacers Trades
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly waiting for a "specific player" to become available in order to trade point guard Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029. Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday on The Crossover NBA Show (via Peter Dewey of Lakers Daily) that...
NBA Rumors: Execs Believe Knicks Are 'Hoarding' Draft Picks for 'Megastar' Trade
The New York Knicks have a stockpile of eight first-round draft picks, and the team is reportedly being patient with how those picks will be used to bolster the roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Wednesday that executives around the NBA believe the Knicks are "kind of hoarding those first-round picks just waiting for that next megastar to become available" in a potential trade.
Windhorst: NBA Execs Discussing Possibility of Nets Tearing Down Roster with Trades
Some NBA executives reportedly believe the Brooklyn Nets will consider tearing down their roster with major in-season trades. Appearing on NBA Crosscourt, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst discussed the Nets' situation and their perception across the league:. Windhorst noted that people in the league are discussing whether the Nets might...
Windhorst: Jae Crowder, Suns Have Resumed Trade Talks After Cam Johnson Injury
Six weeks after announcing Jae Crowder wouldn't be with the team during training camp amid trade speculation, the Phoenix Suns are re-engaging in talks about dealing the veteran forward. On The Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 14:00 mark), ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the Suns "have picked up" conversations about trading...
Lakers' LeBron James Day-to-Day with Groin Injury; MRI Showed Strained Adductor
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is doubtful for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings after suffering a strained adductor, coach Darvin Ham said Thursday. James went down in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes before exiting.
Nets GM Sean Marks Says He Hasn't Spoken to Kyrie Irving Personally After Suspension
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks hasn't spoken directly to Kyrie Irving since the team suspended the point guard for at least five games. Marks told reporters Wednesday he has "talked to his representatives" but will wait until "the appropriate time" to reach out to Irving directly. The Nets announced...
2023 NBA Draft: Pro Comparisons for Projected Lottery Picks
Each potential lottery pick for the 2023 NBA draft resembles a different NBA star, quality starter or mix of multiple pros. The projected No. 1 pick looks like a combination of two of the rarer prospects over the last decade. For some comparisons, it's necessary to stretch one's imagination or...
Steve Kerr Says He Hasn't Considered Benching Klay Thompson for Jordan Poole
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Friday he has no plans to change his starting lineup despite the team's 4-7 record. Kerr reiterated his faith in the Dubs' starting five—Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney—when asked during an appearance on 95.7 The Game whether Jordan Poole could replace Thompson.
Free-Agent DeMarcus Cousins Says He'd 'Love to Help' Kings Return to NBA Playoffs
Free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins wrote on Twitter Wednesday that he would "love" to help his old team, the Sacramento Kings, get back to the playoffs. Cousins' remarks were in response to a tweet from KHTK radio host and Kings fan Carmichael Dave about potential frontcourt bench options in support of Sacramento big man Domantas Sabonis:
Jazz's Mike Conley Thought He Was Being Traded to Clippers Before LAC Got John Wall
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley thought he was heading to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of Utah's offseason overhaul that featured the departures of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Conley told Tony Jones of The Athletic on Monday he received a message from a "person he trusted" suggesting...
Grading RJ Barrett, Knicks' Top Stars to Open 2022-23 NBA Season
The start of the 2022-23 NBA season has been rather uneventful for the New York Knicks. Whether that's a positive or negative depends on your perspective and expectations of this team, but it's had moments that make you want to believe and others that have you questioning where exactly this group is going.
Nets' Kevin Durant Says He'll 'Always Give Knicks Fans S--t' About Rooting for NYK
Following Wednesday's 112-85 win over the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant discussed his dynamic with Knicks fans. When asked about an interaction he had prior to the game with some young Knicks fans, Durant discussed the rivalry between the Nets and Knicks and why he feels compelled to have fun with it:
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.'s Hotel Room Robbed; Money, Louis Vuitton Bags Stolen
Multiple items belonging to Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. were stolen from his hotel room in Indianapolis on Tuesday, according to the Denver Post's Mike Singer. Indianapolis police listed a bible, a gold bracelet, two Louis Vuitton bags and an undisclosed amount of money as some of the items that were taken.
Guessing the Mystery NBA Star the Lakers Are Trying to Trade For
To anyone who thinks the Los Angeles Lakers front office is sitting on their derrières, thumbs twiddling fervently and aimlessly, with glazed-eye indifference as they watch the franchise descend furiously into the 97th circle of hell: The joke's on you!. It turns out general manager Rob Pelinka and crew...
Mavs' Jason Kidd Expresses Concern with Luka Dončić's League-High Usage Rate
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić is undoubtedly the engine that drives the team offensively, but head coach Jason Kidd is worried about the change he'll run out of gas. Per The Athletic's David Aldridge, Kidd said Dončić's usage rate through the early part of the season is a concern despite his youth.
Astros 'In Discussions' with GM James Click About New Contract amid Rumored Tension
Four days after winning the World Series and amid rumored tension with ownership, James Click could be on the verge of returning to the Houston Astros in 2023. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Astros owner Jim Crane said he is "in discussions" with Click on a new deal. In a...
Lakers' LeBron James Dismisses Criticism of His Play: 'That Doesn’t Matter'
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shrugged off criticism directed his way to open the 2022-23 NBA season. "C’mon, man. I’m turning 38 in almost two months, basically two months," he told reporters Wednesday. "And when you know who you are, to be honest, if you really, truly caring about what people say, that doesn’t matter."
Philadelphia 76ers Ripped for Sloppy Play in Loss vs. Atlanta Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers trailed by as many as 20 points before losing 104-95 to the host Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. This was an ugly game for the 76ers in many respects. Philadelphia committed 17 turnovers, with Joel Embiid having seven of them. Embiid had a good game on paper otherwise...
Knicks Analyst Wally Szczerbiak Slams 'Scared' Ben Simmons: 'Most Overrated Player'
Wally Szczerbiak, a former NBA player and current New York Knicks analyst on MSG Network, is not a big fan of Brooklyn Nets power forward Ben Simmons. "Most overrated player is Ben Simmons. It's not even close," he said on MSG Network Monday night (h/t Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News). "The guy couldn't even play in the playoffs two years ago. Then he was scared to get on the court all of last year. The guy is scared to shoot. He's the first pick in the NBA draft and you can't even get him on the basketball floor."
