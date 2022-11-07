A Sioux City man was arrested after he drove his pickup into a power pole in Plymouth County, knocking it over. At around 4:19 a.m. Nov. 1, Plymouth County Dispatch was alerted to a downed power line near the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and County Road C70 near Kingsley, according to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and a criminal complaint document. It was soon determined that a vehicle had struck and knocked down a power pole.

