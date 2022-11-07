Read full article on original website
Cedar Catholic to face rival Battle Creek, winner will advance to state finals
HARTINGTON, Neb. — After knocking off an unbeaten team with a fourth-down TD in overtime last week, Hartington Cedar Catholic faces a familiar foe Friday night in the semi-finals of the Nebraska Class C2 playoffs. Cedar Catholic, 8-3, travels to Battle Creek for a rematch with their rival. Battle...
Dakota Valley, Elk Point-Jefferson advance to state volleyball tournament
SIOUX FALLS -- Dakota Valley and Elk Point-Jefferson both advanced to the South Dakota Class A state volleyball tournament with Round of 16 victories Tuesday night. Dakota Valley swept Baltic, 25-12, 25-15, 25-19, in three sets in a match played in Centerville. Elk Point-Jefferson upset Rapid City Christian on the...
USD women blast Midland in home opener
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota made a program-record 19 three-pointers for new head coach Kayla Karius and the Coyotes made quick work of Midland, winning 106-41 in their season opener Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota extended its home win streak to 14 games dating back to...
Nebraska manufacturing giant Tony Raimondo dies
You'd be hard pressed to find someone who had more influence and standing in Nebraska manufacturing over the past four decades than Tony Raimondo. Not only did Raimondo help rescue Behlen Mfg., one of the state's most iconic companies, from collapse, but he also played an outsized role in helping grow the state's manufacturing industry.
Niobrara rancher captures state legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska
NIOBRARA, Neb. -- Fourth-generation Niobrara rancher Barry DeKay swept to a victory in an state Legislature seat district in Northeast Nebraska Tuesday night. In District 40, Barry DeKay captured 9,466 votes, or 59 percent, compared to 6,478 votes, or 41 percent for investment banker Keith Kube of Crofton, with all 56 precincts reporting, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's website.
Siouxland Strange
A Sioux City man was arrested after he drove his pickup into a power pole in Plymouth County, knocking it over. At around 4:19 a.m. Nov. 1, Plymouth County Dispatch was alerted to a downed power line near the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and County Road C70 near Kingsley, according to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and a criminal complaint document. It was soon determined that a vehicle had struck and knocked down a power pole.
Le Mars native pens mysteries with a Northwest Iowa connection
Let's say the "Mary Tyler Moore Show"'s Mary Richards decided to eschew the TV newsroom, becoming a teacher in a rural South Dakota school. And what would happen if mystery followed her at every turn?. Well, that is the life of Jane Newell, a 21-year-old first-year teacher-turned-sleuth, the lead character...
Pillen names Dave Lopez, Kenny Zoeller to key staff positions
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Wednesday began construction of his administration by naming the two key figures on his emerging gubernatorial staff. Former Assistant Attorney General Dave Lopez will serve as Pillen's chief of staff when Pillen assumes the governorship in January, and Kenny Zoeller, his campaign manager, will be director of policy research in the governor's office.
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Onawa
ONAWA, Iowa -- Two drivers were hospitalized after an early Wednesday head-on collision near Onawa. The crash occurred on Iowa Highway 175 east of Onawa near the intersection with Mango Avenue at 12:22 a.m., when, according to the Iowa State Patrol, an eastbound Ford F250 pickup truck driven by Larry Davis, 82, of Woodbine, Iowa, crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Ford EC4 transit van driven by Brady Bakker, 52, of Ida Grove, Iowa.
Pillen takes lead in Nebraska governor's race as Republican votes roll in
Jim Pillen of Columbus appeared on his way to being elected Nebraska’s 41st governor Tuesday, preserving the Republican Party’s two-decade-plus hold on the state’s top office. Pillen, owner of a large hog operation in northeast Nebraska and a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents,...
North Dakota Rep. Armstrong defeats former Miss America Mund
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong won reelection to a third term on Tuesday, defeating former Miss America Cara Mund in a race that was shaken up by Mund’s late entry as an independent. Armstrong ran unopposed in the Republican primary in June and...
As polls close in Nebraska, first results reflect early votes
All the votes are in. Now it's time to count. Polls in Nebraska closed at 8 p.m., an end point to a long campaign season marked by a contentious Republican primary in the governor's race and back-to-back showdowns pitting Mike Flood and Patty Pansing Brooks in elections to represent the 1st Congressional District.
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724. Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724. Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333. Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the...
‘Waiting on death’: Nebraska prisoners are getting older, and it’s costing taxpayers
Crescent Tucker pushes wheelchairs at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He pushes prisoners older than him through the prison yard. He wheels them to pick up daily medications. “One day, that might be me, and I hope somebody helps me,” Tucker said. Tucker shot and killed a woman during a...
Clay County, S.D., voters approve $42.8M jail bond issue
VERMILLION, S.D. -- Travis Mockler admitted he was pessimistic about the chances Clay County voters would approve a bond issue for a new Public Safety Center, especially given the $42.8 million cost. But the voters surprised him, giving a bit over 60% approval to the project, which includes a 44-bed...
Voter ID passes in Nebraska as states settle ballot items
Residents of Nebraska approved a new photo identification requirement for future elections as voters in several states decided measures that could affect the way ballots are cast in the next presidential election. The voting-related measures were among more than 130 state proposals appearing on ballots, addressing contentious issues such as...
Balance of power in Nebraska Legislature tips in favor of Republicans
As the vote counting continued Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the balance of power in the Nebraska Legislature tipped further in favor of the Republican Party, with conservative lawmakers appearing to secure a filibuster-proof majority. The latest results Wednesday morning appeared to support looming legislative efforts to restrict abortion access,...
Weekender Calendar
Drowning Pool, 7 p.m., Nov. 12; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Sioux City Symphony Mahler's Resurrection Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 12; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111. Michael Charles - Blues Legend, 8 p.m., Nov. 12; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Fool House -...
North Sioux City residents vote to keep cap on medical cannabis facilities
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The number of licenses for medical marijuana establishments will continue to be capped in North Sioux City, after Initiated Measure 5 was defeated in Tuesday's special election. The ballot question received 583 "no" votes to 243 "yes" votes, meaning the current restrictions will remain in...
Woodbury County voters choose Loomis as new county attorney
SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County voters decided to change leadership in the Woodbury County Attorney's office Tuesday. Republican James Loomis, an assistant prosecutor in the office for 19 years, convincingly defeated his boss, Patrick "PJ" Jennings, a Democrat who was seeking his fifth four-year term in office, securing 59% of the vote for a 16,749-11,440 final margin, according to unofficial results.
