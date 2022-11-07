ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UK government rejects plan to build national flagship

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVWYu_0j25rzAr00

Britain's Conservative government on Monday scrapped a 250 million-pound ($288 million) plan to build a national flagship that was supposed to tour the world as a “floating embassy" amid a public spending squeeze and to prioritize funding for boosting U.K. defenses against Russia.

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sunk the plan to create a successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was retired in 1997. The new flagship was championed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson , but critics had slammed it as a vanity project.

Parliament's defense committee warned last year there was “no evidence of the advantage to the Royal Navy of acquiring the national flagship," which would cost around 250 million pounds to build as well as up to 30 million pounds a year to run.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said he was instead prioritizing the procurement of multi-role ocean surveillance vessels, which will protect undersea cables and pipelines amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“In the face of the Russian illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and (President Vladimir) Putin’s reckless disregard of international arrangements designed to keep world order, it is right that we prioritize delivering capabilities which safeguard our national infrastructure,” Wallace said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
The Independent

Withdrawal from Kherson reinforces Russian weakness, Sunak and Zelensky say

Russia’s withdrawal from the only provincial Ukrainian capital it has captured would further demonstrate the weakness of Vladimir Putin’s military offensive, Rishi Sunak said. In a call on Thursday morning with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Prime Minister expressed careful optimism over Moscow’s troops being forced to flee...
Washington Examiner

Crimea, politics, and why Russia had to retreat from Kherson

Russia has announced that its deputy governor of Kherson province, Kirill Stremousov, has been killed in a car crash. Whether this is a car crash of the normal kind or a "he fell out of a window" incident is unclear. Regardless, the announcement wasn't the toughest admission Moscow made on Wednesday.
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump claims he sent FBI to stop DeSantis losing election in 2018

Donald Trump is keeping up his attacks on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections and increased discussion of his potential as a 2024 presidential candidate.In a long and at times surreal statement last night, Mr Trump claimed that in 2018, he single-handedly saved Mr DeSantis’s first gubernatorial campaign – and that he dispatched the FBI and US Attorneys to protect the governor from defeat in the face of supposed electoral fraud in key counties. There is no evidence that his story is true.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts have turned on Mr...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Russian Support for Putin's War in Ukraine Crumbling, According to Poll

Opposition among the Russian population to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine is at its highest level, according to one survey. The poll by the private survey agencies Russian Field and Chronicles has given a snapshot of public opinion about what the Kremlin dubs a "special military operation" which is at odds with official Russian government polls.
US News and World Report

Strategic Bridge Near Ukraine's Kherson Has Collapsed - Public Broadcaster

KYIV (Reuters) - The Antonivskiy bridge, the only nearby road crossing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River, has collapsed, Ukraine's public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying on Friday. The Suspilne broadcaster published a photograph showing whole sections of the...
The Drive

Ukraine Strikes Back: Multiple Explosions Rock Russian Border Towns

A spate of apparent attacks against targets in a border region of Russia suggests a new and possibly sustained campaign by Ukraine. With much attention focused on new air defense systems to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defeat Russian missile and drone attacks, the Ukrainian military appears to have launched a missile barrage of its own targeting Belgorod in western Russia. According to claims by Russian state news agencies, the attacks left an undisclosed number of people in the region, which borders Ukraine, killed or injured, with a rail line and an ammunition dump being among the apparent targets.
The Hill

Putin’s darkening shadows

As winter draws near, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself surrounded by darkening shadows of the existential kind. Traditionally throughout Europe, the winter solstice marks the beginning of ghost storytelling and deadly fairy tales — most based on elements of truth. In the 15th century it was Vlad the Impaler, the real-life Dracula. Today, it is “Mad Vlad” who is imperiling the West and in need of a wooden stake being driven into the heart of his Kievan Rus’ dreams of a renewed Russian empire.
Newsweek

Putin's Military Suffers Over 700 Deaths in One Day of War: Ukraine

Ukraine's military says more than 700 Russian troops were killed during a single day of war. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that a total of 710 Russian soldiers had been "eliminated." Ukraine said that a significant number of Russians were killed in the Donetsk region. The "greatest losses" were said to be near the city of Avdiivka and in Bakhmut, which Russian forces have been battling to capture for months.
The Independent

The Independent

914K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy