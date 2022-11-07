ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak echoes Queen Elizabeth’s message in Cop27 national statement

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

Rishi Sunak echoed the words of Queen Elizabeth II in the opening of his national statement at the Cop27 climate summate in Egypt.

“When Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II addressed Cop26 last year, she reflected how history has shown that when nations come together in common cause, there is always room for hope,” the prime minister told the conference hall.

He continued to say that “room for hope” was found in Glasgow through a plan to limit temperature rises to 1.5 degrees, and now what’s left is to “summon the collective will to deliver.”

