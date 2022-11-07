ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Sister of jailed British-Egyptian activist ‘pinning hopes’ on PM’s efforts

By Aine Fox
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7BcD_0j25rkBC00

The sister of a jailed British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist said she believes her brother could be on the next flight to London if Rishi Sunak makes his case an “urgent political priority”.

Sanaa Seif has travelled to Sharm El-Sheikh where the Cop27 summit is taking place, as she works to highlight the plight of her brother Alaa Abd El-Fattah, who is on hunger strike.

The detained writer has spent most of the past decade behind bars in Egypt and last December was sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spreading false news.

Ms Seif said her family is “pinning our hopes” on the Prime Minister’s efforts to help.

I really believe that if he (Rishi Sunak) makes this an urgent political priority, my brother will be on the next flight to London

Sanaa Seif

Mr Sunak, who is in Egypt for the major climate summit, stressed his “deep concern” about the case in a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

“The Prime Minister said he hoped to see this resolved as soon as possible and would continue to press for progress,” Downing Street said.

Earlier, Mr Sunak told broadcasters the case was one “not just the United Kingdom but many countries want to see resolved”.

Mr Sunak had written to Mr Abd El-Fattah’s family saying he was “totally committed” to resolving the case, which he described as “a priority for the British Government both as a human rights defender and as a British national”.

After arriving in the Red Sea resort on Monday, a statement released from Ms Seif through the Freedom For Alaa campaign said: “Prime Minister Sunak sent me a powerful letter on the weekend.

“I think he intends to do everything he can to save Alaa, we’re pinning our hopes on him.

“I really believe that if he makes this an urgent political priority, my brother will be on the next flight to London.”

Mr Abd El-Fattah, a father, has been on partial hunger strike in prison, eating only 100 daily calories for the past 200 days.

On November 1 he began a full hunger strike, and on Sunday he stopped drinking water in an escalation of his protest to coincide with the summit at which numerous world leaders are present.

His switch to a water strike made the Government realise the “urgency” of the case, Ms Seif said.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme, she suggested “hecticness” in UK politics had hindered work on her brother’s case.

She said: “I strongly feel that the hecticness that was happening in the Government and the change of government was … in a sense, it was a genuine excuse but also it made, like, the civil servants and the diplomats working, and the Foreign Office, have an excuse. And so they weren’t really working hard.

“I felt all of a sudden when Alaa stopped water that we were suddenly getting these calls, phone calls, we were getting the letter from the Prime Minister. So, it feels like they realised the urgency all of a sudden. We’ve been warning them that this is coming.”

Right now we’re facing the possibility of his death in the coming days before Cop27 ends. It’s a terrifying prospect

Actor Khalid Abdalla

Friend and actor Khalid Abdalla has said the possibility Mr Abd El-Fattah could die while the Cop27 summit takes place is “a terrifying prospect”.

The Crown star likened Mr Abd El-Fattah to suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, saying he represents the “progressive fight in Egypt”.

Abdalla, who plays Dodi Fayed in the hit Netflix show, said he wanted to be on the “right side of history” in speaking up for his friend.

He said the reason for his friend’s detention is “completely absurd”.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “The actual reason technically for him being in prison is for sharing a Facebook post, it’s completely absurd. A Facebook post about the torture of a fellow prisoner.”

He said the writer and his family represent the “progressive fight for democracy, and social justice and a better world”.

He said it is crucial that Mr Abd El-Fattah is freed.

He told the programme: “Right now we’re facing the possibility of his death in the coming days before Cop27 ends. It’s a terrifying prospect.”

He added: “All 120 world leaders are descending on Sharm El-Sheikh right now. If all of them can’t result in Alaa being released from prison, then what hope have we got of saving the climate?”

In his letter to Mr Abd El-Fattah’s family, Mr Sunak described Cop27 as “another opportunity to raise your brother’s case with the Egyptian leadership” and said Middle East minister Lord Ahmad would update the family on negotiations after the summit – which finishes on November 18.

The Foreign Office has said ministers are “deeply concerned” about the incarceration of Mr Abd El-Fattah and they are “working hard” to secure his release.

Freshta Sharif of Amnesty International UK said: “The UK Government can and must secure Alaa’s release, and we’re imploring Rishi Sunak and UK officials to urgently follow through on this with the Egyptian authorities.

“The Prime Minister mustn’t return from Egypt without having secured Alaa’s release and a firm commitment that he be allowed to safely leave the country.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

MoJ staff ‘offered route out after Raab reappointed to Cabinet role’

Senior staff were offered a “route out” of Dominic Raab’s department when he was reinstated as Justice Secretary amid concerns over his past behaviour in the role, reports suggest.Multiple sources have alleged the Cabinet minister created a “culture of fear” in the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) during his previous stint there, according to the Guardian.The newspaper said it had been told Mr Raab acted in a “demeaning”, “rude” and “aggressive” manner, and that his behaviour went beyond “unprofessional”, with one source branding him a “bully”.Insiders insisted that the Justice Secretary does not engage in bullying of any kind, acknowledging he...
The Independent

Guard admits spying for Russia while working at British embassy in Berlin

A disgruntled security guard has admitted spying for Russia while working at the British embassy in Berlin.Briton David Ballantyne Smith, 58, is said to have been driven by an intense hatred for his own country and wanted to live in Russia or Ukraine at the time he passed on secret intelligence from May 2020.Despite living beyond his means, €800 in cash was found at his home in Potsdam in Germany when he was arrested in August last year.Prosecutors alleged he had wanted to hurt the UK and the British Embassy where he had worked for eight years.He was also said...
The Independent

Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free

Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
The Independent

Afghanistan: Taliban bans women from amusement parks

Afghan women were refused entry at amusement parks in Kabul in a prolonged series of restrictions imposed on them by the Taliban government.The Taliban's morality ministry on Wednesday said that women would be restricted from accessing public parks without providing further details. Although it was unclear how the rules would be applied given the ministry had earlier issued orders on segregation by gender in parks and keeping aside certain days for women.“For the past 15 months, we tried our best to arrange and sort it out and even specified the days,” Mohammad Akif Sadeq Mohajir, spokesperson for the ministry...
The Independent

Analysis of North Korean missile debris reveals it is similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine OLD

Analysis of debris from a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters has revealed that it was a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said.It comes a day after North Korea rejected America’s accusations that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war, a potential violation of United Nations resolutions on Pyongyang that ban it from exporting weapons.South Korea salvaged the debris of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on 2 November that flew across the inter-Korean maritime border and landed in...
The Independent

Man who attacked Jews, including boy, 14, had prayer to protect against ‘enemy’

A man has been found guilty of carrying out antisemitic attacks on three Jews after travelling to north London from West Yorkshire.Abdullah Qureshi’s targets included a 14-year-old boy on his way to school and a 64-year-old man, who was knocked out as he made his way to the synagogue.The 30-year-old also hit a teacher in the head with a plastic bottle as he carried out the attacks over a two-hour period last August 18 in the Stamford Hill area, which is known for its orthodox Jew population.Qureshi claimed “it was just a coincidence” his three victims were all wearing traditional...
The Independent

Hundreds accused after woman is burned alive ‘for being a witch’ in Indian village

A search is underway to identify attackers that burnt an oppressed caste woman alive on suspicion of witchcraft in India’s eastern state of Bihar.Rita Devi, 45, was attacked by a mob of more than 200 people who broke into her house and beat her up before pouring petrol on her to set her ablaze on Saturday night.At least 14 people, including nine women, have been arrested and 65 others have so far been named in the complaint for allegedly setting the woman on fire after she was branded a witch, superintendent of police Ashok Prasad told The Independent.Around 200 unknown...
The Independent

Police chief tells of ‘shame and deep regret’ over rogue officers

One of the most senior police officers in Britain said he has experienced some of his darkest moments in policing in the past year as he expressed deep regret that rogue officers were not kicked out of the service sooner.Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, told delegates at the body’s joint annual summit that he had “repeatedly felt deep shame” at the actions of some officers.Policing has been shaken by a series of scandals involving officers’ conduct, including the murder of Sarah Everard and disturbing messages shared on WhatsApp groups.Mr Hewitt told the event in Westminster that...
The Independent

Sunak under pressure amid reports second cabinet minister faces bullying allegations

Rishi Sunak is facing growing questions about his judgement after reports emerged that another cabinet minister he appointed last week is embroiled in allegations of bullying.Former education secretary Gavin Williamson resigned from the government on Tuesday, saying he wanted to clear his name. Now Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called for an investigation into allegations surrounding the behaviour of the justice secretary, Dominic Raab.Last night the Daily Mirror reported that Mr Raab was nicknamed “The Incinerator” because he “burns through” staff so quickly. Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said: “These deeply troubling accusations of bullying and intimidation raise...
The Independent

‘Where is the freedom?’ Elderly cleric speaks out on behalf of Iran’s youth protest movement

A 75-year-old Iranian cleric has emerged as an unlikely champion of a protest movement led by young men and women seeking to throw off the shackles of the country’s Islamic theocracy.Abdolhamid Ismail-Zai, often referred to by the honorific Molavi by his supporters, is Iran’s top Sunni Muslim cleric as well as a spiritual and political leader for the country’s ethnic Baluch population. In the face of unrelenting regime violence targeting protesters in the country’s most Baluch southeast, he has grown increasingly fiery in his public statements against the regime. On Friday, a week after regime gunmen shot dead at...
The Independent

Frustrations over ‘empty promises’ as activists say Cop27 is slow to deliver action

Frustration is mounting at Cop27 over the “empty words and promises” of global leaders to take real action to curb fossil fuel pollution and make binding financial commitments to climate compensation.Loss and damage reparations for countries hit hardest by the crisis have been front and centre of the talks, but while many of the world’s top carbon-emitting countries have said they will consider contributing, none have said how much they would give as the first week of the global summit drew to a close. Activists say momentum at the so-called “implementation” summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, has been...
The Independent

UN rights body to hold urgent session on Iran amid crackdown

The U.N.’s top human rights body is poised to hold a special session on Iran in the wake of the government's deadly crackdowns on protesters, threats against journalists and other alleged human rights violations in the Islamic republic.The Human Rights Council will hold the session in the week of Nov. 21 “if possible on Nov. 24,” following a diplomatic request by Germany and Iceland.Germany sent a letter to the council offices Friday announcing the call for a special session “to address the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially with respect to women and children.”At...
The Independent

Queen Sonja of Norway claims Americans have ‘no idea’ about importance of monarchy as daughter steps down

Queen Sonja of Norway claimed that Americans do not understand the importance of a monarchy while addressing her daughter Princess Märtha Louise’s decision to step back from her royal role and marry her American fiancé.On Tuesday, the Royal House of Norway announced in a statement on its official website that Princess Märtha Louise would no longer carry out her official royal duties.The royal’s decision was made in an effort to “distinguish more clearly between” the “activities” of her and her fiancé Durek Verrett, a self-proclaimed shaman, and those of the Royal House of Norway, according to the statement.The princess,...
The Independent

Buffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woods

A pack of buffalo that escaped a zoo in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region amid Russian shelling have since returned home with calves that were born in the woods.Fierce fighting in the area around Feldman Ecopark in the spring of 2022 meant that more than 300 animals died, along with six people believed to be helping them escape.Many of the 5,000 inhabitants escaped into the woods and as recently as this month, three buffalo returned back to the park - bringing two new calves with them.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Greta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27

Greta Thunberg is continuing her climate rally away from Cop27, demonstrating outside the Swedish parliament building where she began her Friday school protests in 2018.The Swedish climate activist, 19, is not attending this year’s United Nations global summit, hosted in Egypt.“One important factor was that the civil society this year is extremely limited,” Thunberg said pf Cop27.“So then I think it’s important that those who actually get to go there are the ones who need to be heard.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The QuestionsGreta Thunberg takes her troll’s comments and turns them into memesGreta Thunberg reveals hilarious way she uses beans to cope with stress
The Independent

‘We don’t want to be refugees’: Antigua & Barbuda PM calls on US to pay climate compensation

Antigua and Barbuda’s prime minister, Gaston Browne, has accused the United States of “subterfuge” in its approach to climate compensation for vulnerable countries.Mr Browne, who chairs the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), spoke to The Independent at Cop27, where he has been a vociferous advocate on loss and damage – the irrevocable losses of livelihoods and property as a result of the climate crisis.Developing nations, facing the worst climate impacts despite their relatively small carbon footprints, are demanding that their large-polluting planetary neighbours pay reparations for the fossil-fuel damage that has underpinned their wealth.Members of AOSIS face...
The Independent

The Independent

914K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy