Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay has been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time for the upcoming friendly away to Turkey.The 19-year-old, who moved to Anfield from Aberdeen in the summer, is the only new face in the 23-man squad for the match in Diyarbakir next Wednesday, November 16.Ramsay’s Liverpool team-mate Andrew Robertson returns to the squad after missing the September internationals through injury.There is no Celtic representation in the squad as the Scottish champions made it clear that they would not allow their players to be called up due to the fact they are heading to Australia...

1 DAY AGO