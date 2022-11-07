ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

On This Day (9 November 1889) - Sunderland’s “Team of All the Talents” beat the Brummy Dragons!

The foundation of the professional Football League in the late 1880s was centred around two “heartland” areas - Lancashire and the Midlands. The north east of England had been relatively late to the round-ball game, but ten years after James Allan had brought a football down from Scotland for the boys at Hendon Board School, Sunderland had been transformed from a Rugby town to a hotbed of the association rules.
England midfielder Ella Toone signs new Manchester United contract

Manchester United forward Ella Toone has signed a contract extension to keep her at the club until 2026.The 23-year-old England international is United Women’s all-time leading goalscorer with 43 goals in a total of 110 appearances since joining in 2018.Toone, who scored England’s opening goal in their European Championship final win against Germany at Wembley last summer, said: “The club’s ambitions really match mine and there’s nowhere better for me to learn.“To play for my childhood club I support is really special and I’ll never get tired of pulling on the red shirt. To now be able to do that...
Sadio Mane a major doubt for World Cup - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Jurgen Klopp has revealed that not signing Heung-Min Son when he was Borussia Dortmund boss is one of the "big mistakes in his life". THE GUARDIAN. Gareth Southgate is set to recall Marcus Rashford and is poised to replace the...
Nathan Jones confirmed as new Southampton boss on three-and-a-half-year contract

Southampton have confirmed the appointment of Nathan Jones as the club’s new manager.Former Luton boss Jones, 49, had been widely expected to take charge after the Saints sacked predecessor Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday.A club statement read: “Southampton is delighted to announce it has appointed Nathan Jones as its new men’s first-team manager.The right fit for our club 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VKyFNkGrcA— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 10, 2022“The 49-year-old joins from Luton, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract at St Mary’s, where he will also be joined by first-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan.”Saints had been given permission to approach Jones following Luton’s Sky...
Will Smallbone and Evan Ferguson handed first Republic of Ireland call-ups

Will Smallbone and Evan Ferguson have received their first call-ups to the Republic of Ireland’s senior squad for two friendlies later this month.Southampton midfielder Smallbone, on loan at Stoke, and Brighton forward Ferguson have been included in Stephen Kenny’s 25-man squad to face Norway on November 17 and Malta three days later.Kenny will use Norway’s visit to the Aviva Stadium and the game in Malta on November 20 as preparation for his side’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier against France next March.The Republic boss has also recalled five other players, with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher back in the fray after recovering...
Scotland: Steve Clarke disappointed with Celtic not releasing players

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says he is disappointed with Celtic's decision to not release players for next week's friendly in Turkey. Celtic play a friendly tournament in Australia during the World Cup break. Clarke has given 19-year-old Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay a first call-up in his 23-man squad, while...
Liverpool youngster Calvin Ramsay handed first Scotland call-up

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay has been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time for the upcoming friendly away to Turkey.The 19-year-old, who moved to Anfield from Aberdeen in the summer, is the only new face in the 23-man squad for the match in Diyarbakir next Wednesday, November 16.Ramsay’s Liverpool team-mate Andrew Robertson returns to the squad after missing the September internationals through injury.There is no Celtic representation in the squad as the Scottish champions made it clear that they would not allow their players to be called up due to the fact they are heading to Australia...
Premier League: Dates confirmed for 2023-24 season, including January break

The Premier League has said the 2023-24 season will take place from 12 August 2023 to 19 May 2024. The campaign will include a mid-season break between 13-20 January 2024. Also, no two rounds of matches in the Christmas and new year period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
Manchester United Women ‘Role Model’ Signs Long-Term Contract

Manchester United Women star Ella Toone has signed a new long-term contract with the club. Toone, 23, has extended her stay until the end of the 2025/26 season. As a childhood Manchester United fan, the Women’s Euros winner with England is living her dream with the Red Devils and on the international stage now too.
Hodgson replaces Seibold as England defence coach

England have appointed Brett Hodgson as defence coach with the Australian set to start his new assignment following the ongoing Autumn Nations Series, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced on Tuesday. Hodgson will replace Anthony Seibold, who will join NRL side Manly Warringah Sea Eagles as their head coach. The...
Who is in England’s World Cup squad for Qatar 2022 and who missed out?

England’s squad has been confirmed for the World Cup.With 11 days to go until the Three Lions kick-off their Group B campaign against Iran, Gareth Southgate has revealed the 26-man group that will be travelling to the Gulf next week.The boss has largely stuck with the tried and tested, with the most eye-catching selections being Leicester attacking midfielder James Maddison and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson.Maddison’s only England cap came as a substitute against Montenegro in November 2019 - the last squad four-cap Wilson was involved in.Here’s who made the cut for Qatar:GoalkeepersJordan Pickford (Club: Everton, Age: 28, Caps: 45,...
Championship: Rotherham stun Sheffield United as Watford reach top six

Sheffield United were denied the chance to go top of the Championship after South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham triumphed at Bramall Lane for the first time in 42 years. Ben Wiles scored the decisive first-half goal after Chiedozie Ogbene drifted into the box and found the Millers captain unmarked to coolly turn the ball home.

