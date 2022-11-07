The final results for the 11/8/22 Midterm Election can be found HERE for Haddam. As reported to the Secretary of the State and certified by A. Giamei, Head Moderator. A Special Thank You to the Registrars and all the Poll Workers who put in long hours to assist voters and made sure that their votes were counted in an accurate and timely manner. Turnout was heavy all day long, but a dedicated team got the job done !

HADDAM, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO