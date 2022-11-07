Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
hk-now.com
Football 2022: HKHS Defeats Coventry 35-7
(November 11, 2022) —Haddam-Killingworth High School defeated Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman 35-7 on Thursday, November 10, 2022. HK’s Tate Callender scored two rushing touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass, and returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown. Wyatt Solosky recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for the Cougars (5-3). Anthony Cichon scored for the Patriots (1-8) on a 34-yard run.
hk-now.com
Olivia Parmelee Named to Dean’s List at Palmer College
(November 11, 2022) —Olivia Parmelee of Haddam has been named to the summer 2022 trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa. Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa, San Jose,...
hk-now.com
Haddam Special Town Meeting Tonight, November 9, 2022
A Special Town Meeting of the Town will be held at the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company, Community Hall, located at 439 Saybrook Road, Haddam Connecticut on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7:00 pm for the following purposes:. To choose a moderator to preside of meeting. To consider and vote on...
hk-now.com
Local Auditions for Adults and Children at Goodspeed December 3rd
(November, 9 2022) — Goodspeed Musicals is holding local Connecticut Equity auditions for its 2023 Goodspeed season, on Saturday, December 3, 2022 starting at 10:00 a.m. in East Haddam. Goodspeed is seeking Equity adult actors for all shows in the season. Non-union boys and girls between 8-12 years old and under 4’10” are being sought for Gypsy.
hk-now.com
RSD 17 Preschool Developmental Screening January 11, 2023
Submitted by Lee Kozlowski, Killingworth Elementary School. (November 9, 2022) — Regional School District 17 will offer preschool developmental screening on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Killingworth Elementary School. Screening is available to all three- and four-year-olds residing in Haddam or Killingworth, in the following areas: Cognitive and Readiness Skills, Speech and Language Skills, Fine & Gross Motor Skills, Adaptive Skills, and Social Skills.
hk-now.com
Official Midterm Election Results, Haddam 11/8/22
The final results for the 11/8/22 Midterm Election can be found HERE for Haddam. As reported to the Secretary of the State and certified by A. Giamei, Head Moderator. A Special Thank You to the Registrars and all the Poll Workers who put in long hours to assist voters and made sure that their votes were counted in an accurate and timely manner. Turnout was heavy all day long, but a dedicated team got the job done !
hk-now.com
Letter to the Editor: In Support of Prem Aithal for RSD 17 Board of Education
The views stated here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the editors of this newspaper. We welcome supporting or opposing views on any published item. Received November 9, 2022. My name is Prem Aithal and I very recently served on the Board of Education...
hk-now.com
Governor Lamont to Address Middlesex Chamber Breakfast December 6th
Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (November 11, 2022) —Chairwoman Kristen Roberts of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce has announced that Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will serve as keynote speaker at a Chamber Breakfast Meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Breakfast Meeting, sponsored by...
Comments / 0