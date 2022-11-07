ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 9

Roxie Stech
3d ago

This has nothing to do with local unions across the state. This is for government workers only. Vote No!

Reply
6
Related
Washington Examiner

Union leaders declare victory to ban 'right to work' in Illinois

Supporters of a ballot measure to enshrine collective bargaining in the Illinois state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, amends the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work laws in the future. Right-to-work laws, which are in place in about half the states, allow workers to decide whether to join a labor union.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand

Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois amendment still too close to call

Illinois’ constitutional amendment known as the workers’ rights amendment remains too close to call. It takes a 60 percent “yes” vote to pass or it must get a simple majority from all the votes cast — that includes those that skip the question altogether. Supporters...
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

Workers’ Rights Amendment Passes At State Level, Fails in Local Counties

ILLINOIS - The Workers’ Rights Amendment, which appeared on Illinois voters’ ballots this election as a proposed amendment adding collective bargaining rights to the Illinois Constitution, passed at the state level - but despite its state-level victory, the amendment did not prove popular with voters in local counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Statement on Election Results in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) issued the below statement following the news that Eric Sorensen was elected to Illinois’ 17th Congressional District:. “Yesterday, the residents of Northwest and Central Illinois chose to stand for democracy, freedom and a future where we work together instead of tearing each other apart. I want to congratulate Eric Sorensen on his victory. I am thrilled that the working- and middle-class families of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District will have a representative who will fight for them, work to build up our local economy and continue to uplift Heartland values and Midwestern voices.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Does Mail Come On Veterans Day?

As Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors Americans who have served the country in the military takes place tomorrow, many Americans are wondering if they will receive mail or not. The holiday takes place each year on Nov. 11 and began in 1919 as Armistice Day, to mark the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Northwestern

‘Workers Rights Amendment,’ still too close to call

An Illinois amendment that may enshrine collective bargaining rights in the state constitution on Tuesday is still too close to call. The legislation, dubbed the ‘Workers Rights Amendment’ among activists and named Amendment 1 on the ballot of Illinois Voters, gives workers a state constitutional right to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Statewide: Illinois' political landscape

Election Day proved an overwhelming success for Illinois Democrats. Along with maintaining all statewide offices, the party has a supermajority in the state's General Assembly and pulled out wins in targeted congressional races. As Republicans deal with the election hangover, what does it all means for the Illinois GOP? We'll...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Miller declares victory in Illinois 15th Congressional District race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term. Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis. “I will...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios

Democrats win Illinois ... for now

Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois union leader says “history was made” for workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Top union officials in Illinois are cheering state voters’ passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which enshrines collective bargaining rights for the state’s workers in the Illinois State Constitution. In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said while Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Chicago

Democrats sweep the Illinois midterms

Data: AP; Chart: Axios VisualsIllinois Democrats held their ground in last night's midterms by winning almost every contested seat and maintaining a 5-2 majority in the state Supreme Court.Why it matters: Voters cemented Illinois as a Democratic stronghold in the region. What they're saying: "We're an oasis here in the Midwest," IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in his victory speech. By the numbers: Chicagoans cast 636,931 ballots representing 41.3% of registered voters by 7pm last night, per the Chicago Board of Elections.Most popular hour to vote: 5pm.Age group that cast the most votes: 55-64.Zoom in: In the U.S. House,...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy