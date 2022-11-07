On 11/04/2022, the Opelika Police Department responded to the Opelika SportsPlex, located at 1001 Andrews Road, in reference to several vehicle break-ins. The victims reported that the windows to their vehicles had been shattered and their purses and wallets were stolen. The suspects left in a blue four door Hyundai Elantra. A short time later, multiple victim’s debit cards were fraudulently used at Wal-Mart in Valley, AL. Surveillance video shows the suspects using the stolen debit cards to purchase gift cards. The first suspect, a black male, is seen wearing a black baseball hat, an orange and black hoodie, and gray sweatpants. The second suspect, a black female, is seen wearing a light colored shirt, jean jacket, and black pants. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO