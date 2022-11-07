Read full article on original website
Do you recognize this Person? CrimeStoppers, Millbrook Police Seek Identity and a reward is offered
The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle. The Millbrook Police Department is requesting assistance identifying an unknown male who is wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and Theft of Property 3rd degree that occurred on October 21, 2022 in the 100 block of Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook, AL.
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY VEHICLE BREAK-IN SUSPECTS
On 11/04/2022, the Opelika Police Department responded to the Opelika SportsPlex, located at 1001 Andrews Road, in reference to several vehicle break-ins. The victims reported that the windows to their vehicles had been shattered and their purses and wallets were stolen. The suspects left in a blue four door Hyundai Elantra. A short time later, multiple victim’s debit cards were fraudulently used at Wal-Mart in Valley, AL. Surveillance video shows the suspects using the stolen debit cards to purchase gift cards. The first suspect, a black male, is seen wearing a black baseball hat, an orange and black hoodie, and gray sweatpants. The second suspect, a black female, is seen wearing a light colored shirt, jean jacket, and black pants. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.
Millbrook police seeking breaking and entering suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Investigators said an unknown male is wanted for unlawful breaking into a vehicle and third-degree theft of property that occurred Oct. 21 on Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook.
Anthony Hall Cleared of Suspicion in Millbrook Walmart Theft; Search continues for Actual Suspect
The photos shown above are the actual suspect. If you have information that could lead to the suspect, please contact CrimeStoppers. Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department has confirmed they have cleared Anthony Dewayne Hall of suspicion and involvement in a recent Theft of Property from the Millbrook Walmart. An anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers was incorrect.
Suspect tied to murder, kidnappings and rapes from metro Atlanta to central Alabama arrested, sheriff says
ATLANTA — A crime spree that stretched from metro Atlanta to central Alabama is over and the accused suspect is locked up. It involved kidnappings, multiple rapes and even murder. The man was arrested during a high-speed pursuit in Autauga County, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 5. Michael Butler, 35,...
Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Police Chase in Montgomery
Montgomery police say an attempted traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle led to a chase. Police say they tried to make the stop in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. That’s near the Interstate 85/Eastern Boulevard exit. Police say the driver refused to stop and led them...
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Clanton Residents Arrested in Millbrook; Charged with Theft, other charges
Top Photo: Michael Taylor of Clanton. (Elmore County Jail photo) On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police officers responded to Walmart with regard to a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two individuals, both of whom were alleged to have been observed in the act of committing theft, by Walmart loss prevention personnel. One of the suspects, later identified as Michael Taylor, a 52-year-old Clanton resident, refused to cooperate with police officers, tampering with physical evidence by swallowing drugs or drug paraphernalia, and actively resisted officers, as they attempted to take him into custody. Officers deployed both chemical irritant and later a Taser to take Taylor into custody. Taylor was placed under arrest, being charged with Theft of Property 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8
• Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on Autumwood Village. Harassment was reported on Hollowood Lane. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Police need help identifying suspect accused of identity theft, PPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Prattville Police Department is requesting help identifying a suspect accused of identity theft and using stolen credit card information in Dothan. According to Prattville Investigators, between October 2 and October 19, 2022, the suspect obtained credit card information from a victim in Prattville. Police say the...
Montgomery man arrested on escape warrant
Arrest stems from man selling cell phones without business license. A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was...
Father indicted in infant son’s death
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A father accused of killing his 1-month-old son has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury. According to court records, Caleb Whisnand Sr., has been indicted for capital murder after the death of his son, Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr. The child’s early 2021 death was...
Former Eufaula nursing home employee arrested on fraud, forgery charges
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - An investigation into forgery and theft at Crowne Nursing Home in Eufaula culminated in the arrest of a former employee. On November 7, 49-year-old Rebecca Jo Allen, of Hurtsboro, was arrested for theft of property 1st degree, forgery 3rd degree and financial exploitation of elderly 1st degree.
Woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is fighting for her life after being shot Tuesday evening. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the northbound lanes of I-65 near Edgemont Avenue on reports of a two-vehicle crash. On scene, first responders found a woman in life-threatening condition from a gunshot wound.
DA: Selma High student death could have been fentanyl overdose
The district attorney confirmed on Wednesday that law enforcement is looking into a fentanyl overdose as the cause of death of the Selma High student on campus on Tuesday. District Attorney Michael Jackson said the student was found in the cafeteria from an apparent drug overdose and four other students went to the emergency room and were released and “expected to make a full recovery.”
Officials responding to man selling cellphones without license, discover he is wanted for escaping from Alabama Department of Corrections
A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was placed under arrest and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center to await extradition back into the custody of the ADOC.
Phone scammers impersonating Butler County Sheriff’s office to target area residents
As of Saturday, Butler County Sherry Danny Bond said he had received complaints from at least five area citizens targeted by phone scammers impersonating the Sheriff’s office. This type of scam has been happening for about 10 years, but this one comes with a local twist which seems believable...
Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
