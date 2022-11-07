Read full article on original website
6654 Northview Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
A rare opportunity presents itself! This level four bedroom lakefront home sits on a quiet neighborhood cul de sac in Osage Beach. The perfect location with the most incredible views. Flat driveway, yard and large dock envelope. This home has been very well maintained and updated. The open floor plan and vaulted ceilings frame the lake with stunning views of the cliffs across the chanel. The large kitchen is designed to entertain. This is the house, lot and location you want! The main channel views are tucked back and leave your dock more protected without losing the views. One year old roof with a 50 year warranty, newer septic and pre listing home inspection done for your ease of purchase. Furnishings available to make this a move in package or relocate to the amazing neighborhood. Only minutes from the hospital, grocery and all amenities. One Year Home Warranty in place for new owner!
162 Catalina Bay Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
Not your typical house. Wood siding, shingled roof, outdoor stone accents, 2X6 exterior walls, & spray foam insulation. 4,800 sq ft of quality construction with 1,800 sq ft of beautifully finished living space & 3,000 sq ft of amazing shop space. Shop has concrete floors, is finished with spray foam insulation/drywall, has a furnace, its own washer/dryer, cabinets, workbench and plenty of lighting. 3 huge garage doors with the largest being 14X14 and tall ceilings throughout. The home itself is top quality. Wonderful kitchen with comfort height cabinets, nice appliances, double oven, pantry, heated floors, and everything is spacious and open. Home has a large master br with spectacular master shower as well as 2 other large bedrooms and an office. Knotty alder trim and doors, vaulted ceilings and an open living room that opens right up to a back patio with hot tub. All of this sitting on 3.9 acres with wonderful privacy & only minutes away from everything, what a location!
80 Regatta Bay Circle, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom, light and bright condo on two levels with screened in patio's for each level. This condo just feels big with one bedroom on the main floor and two suites on the lower level. Walk in the front door and be ready for the great main channel views of the 12mm that never get old. Condo is being sold furnished, has an outdoor storage shed, and a remote boat lift. Regatta bay sets in a park like setting with two outdoor pools, pickle ball courts, tennis court, clubhouse, bbq area, and a playground. With highly sought after location by land or water great for owners and also nightly renters as well. Bring your flip flops and swim suits to start making those family memories today!
1650 Farrell Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
One level living on a FLAT lot in Osage Beach, just outside the city limits. Custom built in 2019 with all the updates: LVP flooring, quartz countertops, six burner gas stove built into the island with stainless steel downdraft range, Kraftmaid custom cabinets with soft close doors, pull out drawers, tile backsplash, wine cooler built into the island, 60 inch linear gas fireplace with tile wall & mantle, custom built in cabinets, the works! Oversized master suite with a walk in shower featuring a rain drop shower head, dual vanity sink & walk in closet with built in cabinets. The garage fits two SUV vehicles, each with their own garage door, and there is an office off the garage, great for privacy when working from home; could easily be converted to another bedroom and accessed from the house. The covered & screened in porch has a stamped & stained concrete floor and is perfect entertaining. Pool is included in the sale. Yard is completely irrigated.
Fire Blazes Across Five Acres In Laurie
LAURIE, Mo. — A natural cover fire burned five acres of Laurie at Little Acres Boulevard Wednesday. Gravois Fire Protection District and Sunrise Beach crews responded shortly after 3 p.m. to the first alarm fire and remained on scene for two hours as they battled the blaze. No injuries...
Highway 54 Improvements In Camdenton: MoDot Wants To Hear From The Community
CAMDENTON – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will host a public meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to discuss proposed improvements along U.S. Route 54 in Camdenton. Motorists and area residents are invited to the meeting, which will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Camdenton-Area...
Osage Nation Donates $100,000 To Seven Lake Of The Ozarks Community Organizations
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — In October, the Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise Board reported $100,000 in donations to seven Missouri-based entities as efforts continue to establish an Osage Casino & Hotel property near the Lake of the Ozarks. On Oct. 26, GEB Chair Geoff Hager wrote to Principal...
Judy Mae (Bohrn) Bailey (Pierce) (March 20, 1937 - November 5, 2022)
Obituary of Judy Mae Bailey (Pierce) Judy Mae Bailey (Pierce), 85 of Eldon, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home in Eldon, Missouri. She was born March 20, 1937 in Miller County, Missouri the daughter of the late Raymond Oliver and Zella (Duncan) Bohrn. On January 23, 2021 in Barnett, Missouri she was united in marriage to Warner Pierce who survives of the home.
282 Oakmont Avenue, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Another brand new modern farmhouse-style home in ultra-desirable Osage National! Floor plan great for those who can't do steps and want one level living on the main level including 4 bedrooms on main floor. Spacious open floor plan w/master suite plus 3 beds and a shared bath on main level PLUS bonus room over garage (w/ mini split too) that can be 5th bedroom suite or can be workout room/game room/media room or whatever you choose! Home will have high end finishes/features that one has come to expect from this builder/developer: quartz counters, tiled shower in master, high end appliances & lighting fixtures, LVP flooring, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & craftsman style touches. This layout lives BIG, it's extremely popular amongst buyers! Come live the resort lifestyle in this gorgeous brand new home! (Annual tax amount and HOA dues are estimated FYI). Upon accepted contract, builder will give $6000 credit towards Buyers Closing Costs, or pay down Buyer loan by $6000.
Miller County 4-H Archery Celebrates Another Successful Season
Archery season has come to an end for Miller County 4-H members. The season started in February with safety training and range practices beginning in March. The archers practiced weekly to prepare for competitive shoots throughout the summer. They attended the Cole County, Pettis County, Gasconade County shoots and others as opportunities come up. They also hosted a closed county shoot for Miller County members in the beginning of August. The Missouri 4-H State Shoot happened mid-August, signaling the end of competitions.
Lake Ozark Announces New City Administrator Harrison Fry
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry has been announced as the new Lake Ozark City administrator. At Tuesday's Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting, Fry was unanimously appointed and confirmed by the board to take over the City Administrator position. Fry's start date is Nov. 15.
Man discovered drowned in Niangua River in Dallas County, Missouri
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned in Dallas County Monday, Nov. 7. Dennis W. Steckline, 75, of Lee’s Summit was discovered in the Barclay Spring Access area of the Niangua River in Dallas County around 8:45 a.m. Nov. 7. Next of kin has been notified. Steckline was not wearing a safety device when he […]
PHOTOS: The Lake Of The Ozarks Veteran's Day Parade Marches Through Osage Beach
The Veterans Day Parade marched down Osage Beach Parkway on Saturday, Nov. 5. Check out photos of parade participants and spectators, below. Photos by Lake Shots Photography -- To purchase high-res photography, email the photo ID to lakeexpo@yahoo.com.
Drivers asked to share their thoughts on proposed changes to Highway 54 in Holts Summit
Drivers are being asked to share their feelings on proposed changes to Highway 54 in Holts Summit. MoDOT has released information on planned improvements at the Highway 54/Route OO interchange. The project would include building a roundabout at the intersection of eastbound 54 exit and OO entrance ramps. There would also be intersection improvements at the westbound 54 exit and entrance ramps. MoDOT says the changes will improve traffic flow and safety.
Bikes For Books Gives Kids A Reason To Read: A Free Bike!
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Through the school's Bikes for Books reading program, Dogwood Elementary gave away 26 bikes to students. The Books For Bike program is a raffle in which any student who completes a reading log receives tickets that will be placed in a drawing for a bike. The more reading logs students turn in the more chances their name gets put into the drawing. Two boys and two girls from each grade level (Preschool-2nd) have their names drawn and receive a bike in May.
Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant
Police officers took several people into custody Tuesday afternoon after a report of a disturbance involving a gun at a central Columbia fast food restaurant. The post Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Camdenton Special Olympics Team Wins Gold
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Camdenton R-III School District students won a gold medal at the Special Olympics Unified Flag Football tournament. Camdenton R-III School District students were invited to the Special Olympics Headquarters in Jefferson City, MO, on Thursday, Oct. 27, for Unified Flag Football tournament. The students competed against two teams and went undefeated. The Camdenton athletes each brought home a gold medal.
Ronald Lee Bird (January 15, 1952 - November 5, 2022)
Ronald Lee Bird, age 70, of Versailles, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at his home. There are no services planned at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles. Don't worry, boat happy!. FREE Boat Tows When You Break Down.
Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia. CPD said in a press release that it believe several incidents since August are related: Aug. 9: Burglary report at the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The suspect entered an apartment of a woman while The post Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
