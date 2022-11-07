ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Intercept

Georgia’s Turnout Boss, Stacey Abrams, Had a Turnout Problem

I ran into Nsé Ufot this weekend at a low-key campaign event at the Georgia Beer Garden downtown in Atlanta and hung out with her for a while in the courtyard, as she sat contemplating her fate. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., was chilling nearby with Charlie Bailey — Democrats’ candidate for lieutenant governor — and the folks in town from “The Daily Show.”
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Latinx students voice thoughts on Georgia's midterm election

On Nov. 8, Georgia voters will cast their ballots in the midterm election, which includes the gubernatorial race between Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. Also on the ballot is the U.S. Senate seat race, between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. As Georgia has become...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Here's what Athens voters had to say as the polls closed

Nearing 7 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Multi-Modal Center had no line and few voters leaving the precinct. Poll worker Heather Lavender said this has been consistent the whole day. “It has not been busy. It’s been steady. There has not been more than I would say four people continuously in...
ATHENS, GA
georgiastatesignal.com

Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock’s Campaign Trails Intersect at GSU

Last week, Leader Stacey Abrams and Senator Raphael Warnock visited Georgia State University as a part of their campaign tour. The people who fought to get them there wasn’t the school’s administration. It was a bunch of students. Students in pressed suits and members of the campaigns, but...
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

STUDENT VOICES: UGA students reflect on the results of the 2022 midterm election

On Nov. 9, Gov. Brian Kemp was projected as the winner of the gubernatorial race over challenger Stacey Abrams. Republicans are actually projected to win nearly all state offices in Georgia, including lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general. However, Democrats will still have a chance in Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces a runoff election on Dec. 6 against Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Gov. Kemp thanks supporters in Atlanta for re-election

Gov. Brian Kemp took to the stage at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta to give his victory speech after winning re-election for the 2022 gubernatorial election. Kemp won with 53.4% of the vote received and Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams garnered 45.8% of the vote. The race between him and Abrams...
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Georgia football preparing for clanging cowbell environment at Mississippi State

After practice on Wednesday, Nov. 9, junior wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and senior offensive lineman Warren Ericson spoke with the media in the team’s last media availability before this weekend's game against Mississippi State in Starkville. Here are some key takeaways from what they had to say:. The cowbells.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Gov. Kemp celebrates win at election watch party

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, Brian Kemp's election watch party was hosted at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia. The party celebrated Kemp's victory in the Georgia governor race against Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel. Here are scenes from the night.
GEORGIA STATE
georgiastatesignal.com

Why some Georgia State students are sitting out this election?

The narrative that comes out during election season is that young people don’t vote. Whether that be for laziness or a lack of faith in the current candidates, young voters are historically the smallest group of the voting population, and data from the New York Times supports this. With candidates Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock visiting the school, Georgia State University still has a population of students sitting this election out. Here’s what these young people who aren’t voting are saying about their choice:
ATLANTA, GA
spoonuniversity.com

The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta

What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers

Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari has introduced legislation that would require local landlords that receive city subsidies to accept federal housing vouchers to pay the rents for very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled. The legislation, introduced at the council’s Nov. 7 meeting, is part of the city’s attempt to create more affordable housing as […] The post Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

