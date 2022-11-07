Read full article on original website
Red and Black
‘So much has changed’: Activists say UGA, local government inflame housing crisis
Editor’s note: This story is part two of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Part one can be found here. Kathryn Titus has...
Georgia’s Turnout Boss, Stacey Abrams, Had a Turnout Problem
I ran into Nsé Ufot this weekend at a low-key campaign event at the Georgia Beer Garden downtown in Atlanta and hung out with her for a while in the courtyard, as she sat contemplating her fate. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., was chilling nearby with Charlie Bailey — Democrats’ candidate for lieutenant governor — and the folks in town from “The Daily Show.”
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
Red and Black
Latinx students voice thoughts on Georgia's midterm election
On Nov. 8, Georgia voters will cast their ballots in the midterm election, which includes the gubernatorial race between Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. Also on the ballot is the U.S. Senate seat race, between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. As Georgia has become...
Red and Black
Here's what Athens voters had to say as the polls closed
Nearing 7 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Multi-Modal Center had no line and few voters leaving the precinct. Poll worker Heather Lavender said this has been consistent the whole day. “It has not been busy. It’s been steady. There has not been more than I would say four people continuously in...
newyorkbeacon.com
Two Atlanta Poll Workers Terminated For Connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Two poll workers in Atlanta, a mother and her son, were terminated from their posts after officials found that the woman was connected to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The New York Times reported that the pair were removed Tuesday morning from a polling center...
Georgia's Lois Curtis, whose Supreme Court case secured disability rights, dies at 55
CLARKSTON, Ga. — The woman known as the "godmother of the disability rights movement in Georgia" and one of the plaintiffs in a landmark civil rights Supreme Court case has died. Georgia Council of Developmental Disabilities announced Thursday that artist Lois Curtis, of Clarkston, passed away last week. Curtis...
georgiastatesignal.com
Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock’s Campaign Trails Intersect at GSU
Last week, Leader Stacey Abrams and Senator Raphael Warnock visited Georgia State University as a part of their campaign tour. The people who fought to get them there wasn’t the school’s administration. It was a bunch of students. Students in pressed suits and members of the campaigns, but...
Red and Black
STUDENT VOICES: UGA students reflect on the results of the 2022 midterm election
On Nov. 9, Gov. Brian Kemp was projected as the winner of the gubernatorial race over challenger Stacey Abrams. Republicans are actually projected to win nearly all state offices in Georgia, including lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general. However, Democrats will still have a chance in Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces a runoff election on Dec. 6 against Herschel Walker.
Red and Black
Gov. Kemp thanks supporters in Atlanta for re-election
Gov. Brian Kemp took to the stage at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta to give his victory speech after winning re-election for the 2022 gubernatorial election. Kemp won with 53.4% of the vote received and Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams garnered 45.8% of the vote. The race between him and Abrams...
Metro families say their homes were undervalued because they are Black
ATLANTA — A home is the biggest investment most Americans have. For some, the value of their home will create generational wealth, help send kids to college or even prepare for retirement. But metro Atlanta homeowners told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray they believe their homes were valued...
Red and Black
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
Giant card set up for TakeOff in downtown Atlanta | How fans can sign
ATLANTA — Residents in Atlanta have a chance to give their sympathies to the late rapper TakeOff before his funeral service on Friday. The Saving Our Sons Campaign invites fans to share their condolences on the giant card, which will be set up today in downtown Atlanta. Specifically, it'll...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Red and Black
Georgia football preparing for clanging cowbell environment at Mississippi State
After practice on Wednesday, Nov. 9, junior wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and senior offensive lineman Warren Ericson spoke with the media in the team’s last media availability before this weekend's game against Mississippi State in Starkville. Here are some key takeaways from what they had to say:. The cowbells.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Gov. Kemp celebrates win at election watch party
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, Brian Kemp's election watch party was hosted at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia. The party celebrated Kemp's victory in the Georgia governor race against Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel. Here are scenes from the night.
georgiastatesignal.com
Why some Georgia State students are sitting out this election?
The narrative that comes out during election season is that young people don’t vote. Whether that be for laziness or a lack of faith in the current candidates, young voters are historically the smallest group of the voting population, and data from the New York Times supports this. With candidates Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock visiting the school, Georgia State University still has a population of students sitting this election out. Here’s what these young people who aren’t voting are saying about their choice:
spoonuniversity.com
The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta
What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers
Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari has introduced legislation that would require local landlords that receive city subsidies to accept federal housing vouchers to pay the rents for very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled. The legislation, introduced at the council’s Nov. 7 meeting, is part of the city’s attempt to create more affordable housing as […] The post Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Eater
The Beer Aisle at Atlanta Grocery Stores Is About to Be Lit on Sunday Mornings
On Tuesday, November 8, Atlanta made another giant step forward into the 21st century when city residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of allowing grocery stores, wine shops, and package stores to begin selling booze at 11 a.m. rather than 12:30 p.m. on Sundays. The measure passed by 82 percent in...
