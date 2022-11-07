Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend High School dedicates Robert Maxwell Center, celebrates veterans
Bend High School formally dedicated the Robert Maxwell Center Thursday, which will serve as the blueprint for future construction on the campus. The dedication recognizes the past, present and future of Bend High School. “Bob was special,” said Christopher Reese, Bend High School principal. “He taught here. He’s a Bend...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend dental office offers free services to veterans
One Bend dental office wraps up its veterans program Friday. Alpenglow Dental provides services and treatments for veterans who sign up for their program throughout the year. The treatment is worth approximately $45,000 total, but it’s given to vets for free. The dental office sees it as a way...
bendmagazine.com
Dancing at Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance in Bend
Marcelle Howard began dancing at the age of three at a studio formerly known as Jean’s Dancing School in Prineville. Slipping on her tap shoes, she emerged into her first recital before dance became her life’s work. “I was able to do a triple threat: ballet, jazz and tap as a senior in high school,” Howard said about her growth as a dance student. From there she studied in Western Oregon and taught dance at multiple locations around Central Oregon, including the Athletic Club of Bend. After noticing a lack of dance classes in Bend offered for young children, Howard opened Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance in 1995, which now offers classes for children ages three and older. The first class at her studio was a pre-ballet class for ages three to five; Howard recalls the school only blossoming from there. Today, she has a team of experienced dance teachers working beside her to urge the mission of Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance forward.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Slight majority votes ‘yes’ for Redmond Rec Center; ‘no’ to fund operations
By a slim margin, it looks like the City of Redmond will be getting a new recreation center. But the operating levy determining funding for the facility after it is built is not expected to pass. The construction bond ‘yes’ votes are leading the ‘no’ votes 51% – 49%....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Most of Central Oregon rejecting magic mushrooms, but one place saying yes
The various Central Oregon votes on psilocybin mushrooms were a bit confusing. The state said “yes” two years ago when Measure 109 was passed by a 22-point margin in 2020. But it was soundly rejected by Crook and Jefferson county voters. But on this year’s ballot, a yes...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Veterans-themed play with focus on PTSD performing in Bend
A veterans themed play will be shown at Open Space Event Studios In Bend starting Friday. “Craig Fox Had A Wife” tells the story of a veteran, a widow and a Vietnamese tour guide finding healing decades after the Vietnam War. It’s based on a true story written by...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Thanks to a 19-year-old, Jeff. Co. Fire and EMS holds first ever coat drive
Peter Malone, a student intern at the Jefferson County Fire and EMS station, had a simple idea. An idea to bring the community together to help those vulnerable keep warm this winter.”. “Personally, I wanted it to happen because I wanted to give back to the community, and I think...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend PD survey asks residents about public safety concerns, officers’ work
Bend Police is asking residents in an online survey asking them about their public safety concerns. The survey was emailed to some people this week “asks about local public safety issues, our officers’ work over the past year, and your priorities for the coming year.”. Bend PD says...
KTVZ
Bethlehem Inn reports urgent need for food donations; shelter holding food drive next week
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Bethlehem Inn announced Thursday that they will hold a food drive next week, from Nov. 14–19. Both Inn locations in Bend and Redmond have an urgent need for food donations in support of the Inn's Emergency Meal Program. The Inn provides three nutritious meals for...
kbnd.com
Mixed Results In Local Elections
BEND, OR -- Voters were split on requests to fund Redmond Area Parks and Recreation. The district's construction bond is passing by a slim margin, as of Wednesday morning - with 51% voting yes. However, RAPRD's operating levy request is failing handily, with 60% voting no. Crook County voters also shot down the Bowman Museum’s operating levy request. However, Madras-area voters approved their Aquatic Center’s levy renewal. The $250 million bond for Bend-La Pine Schools appears to have been approved, based on preliminary numbers.
bendsource.com
Crispy, Caramelized, Cheesy Edges Set This Pizza Apart
Pizza: an American tradition. Well, it is now, but once upon a time it was mostly eaten by homesick Italian immigrants who had left their impoverished homeland to start a new life in the United States. More than four million Italians came through Ellis Island between 1880 and the early 1920s.
KTVZ Decision 2022 blog: A last wee-hours update, some top race updates — and thank you!
As is customary, Deschutes County updated its election results just after midnight Wednesday. Here's some highlights: The post KTVZ Decision 2022 blog: A last wee-hours update, some top race updates — and thank you! appeared first on KTVZ.
100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef
The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend, Redmond Veterans Day parades Friday
The Bend and Redmond Veterans Day parades return Friday. The Bend starts off with a flyover at 11:00 a.m. and launches from NW Harmon Boulevard and Newport Avenue, moving through downtown Bend. Before the parade, volunteers will install 250 American flags along the route, including flags dedicated to Donald Surrett...
centraloregondaily.com
Redmond DMV office set to reopen on limited basis
The Redmond DMV office is reopening, but just for a few days per week. The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the office, which was closed during the summer due to staffing shortages, will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting Nov. 15. Tuesday and Thursday hours will be 8:00 a.m....
centraloregondaily.com
How to know how many votes have been counted in Oregon election
If you’ve been watching election results in Oregon and are trying to figure out what percentage of votes has been counted, it can get a little confusing. Traditionally, voters watching election returns are looking for how many precincts are reporting. But with Oregon’s vote-by-mail system, getting a final number can take a few days after the Tuesday 8:00 p.m. cutoff.
bendsource.com
Bend's Mayor-Elect on Making Bend Better ▶ [with video]
Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler became Mayor-Elect Melanie Kebler Tuesday night, besting rival Chris Piper in a two-person race for the city's top elected position. Kebler was elected to the Bend City Council during the 2020 election, and now, with two years left in that term, one of her first tasks as mayor will be to help appoint the person to sit in the remaining two years of that term.
KTVZ
Bend set to welcome new mayor, 2 new city councilors
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council had a big night on Tuesday, as midterm elections resulted in a new mayor-elect and two new city councilors. As of midday Wednesday, Councilor Melanie Kebler holds a 10-point lead over Chris Piper in the race fr mayor. Barb Campbell was strongly leading the race for a two-year council seat, while newcomers Ariel Mendez and Mike Riley will be new city councilors, come January.
Redmond DMV office to reopen three days a week after nearly six-month closure
After a nearly six-month closure, due to staffing shortages, the Redmond DMV office will reopen Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting Nov. 15 at the office located at 3835 SW 21st Place, Suite 101 in Redmond, the agency announced Tuesday. The post Redmond DMV office to reopen three days a week after nearly six-month closure appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Decision 2022: Deschutes County Republicans, Democrats look for wins before results come in
At the Deschutes Republicans election party, Noah Chast is joined by Communications Chair Mark Knowles, while at the Deschutes Democrats gathering, Carly Keenan speaks with Bend mayoral candidate Melanie Kebler. Article Topic Follows: Election. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil...
Comments / 1