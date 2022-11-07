Marcelle Howard began dancing at the age of three at a studio formerly known as Jean’s Dancing School in Prineville. Slipping on her tap shoes, she emerged into her first recital before dance became her life’s work. “I was able to do a triple threat: ballet, jazz and tap as a senior in high school,” Howard said about her growth as a dance student. From there she studied in Western Oregon and taught dance at multiple locations around Central Oregon, including the Athletic Club of Bend. After noticing a lack of dance classes in Bend offered for young children, Howard opened Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance in 1995, which now offers classes for children ages three and older. The first class at her studio was a pre-ballet class for ages three to five; Howard recalls the school only blossoming from there. Today, she has a team of experienced dance teachers working beside her to urge the mission of Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance forward.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO