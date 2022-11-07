ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend High School dedicates Robert Maxwell Center, celebrates veterans

Bend High School formally dedicated the Robert Maxwell Center Thursday, which will serve as the blueprint for future construction on the campus. The dedication recognizes the past, present and future of Bend High School. “Bob was special,” said Christopher Reese, Bend High School principal. “He taught here. He’s a Bend...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend dental office offers free services to veterans

One Bend dental office wraps up its veterans program Friday. Alpenglow Dental provides services and treatments for veterans who sign up for their program throughout the year. The treatment is worth approximately $45,000 total, but it’s given to vets for free. The dental office sees it as a way...
BEND, OR
bendmagazine.com

Dancing at Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance in Bend

Marcelle Howard began dancing at the age of three at a studio formerly known as Jean’s Dancing School in Prineville. Slipping on her tap shoes, she emerged into her first recital before dance became her life’s work. “I was able to do a triple threat: ballet, jazz and tap as a senior in high school,” Howard said about her growth as a dance student. From there she studied in Western Oregon and taught dance at multiple locations around Central Oregon, including the Athletic Club of Bend. After noticing a lack of dance classes in Bend offered for young children, Howard opened Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance in 1995, which now offers classes for children ages three and older. The first class at her studio was a pre-ballet class for ages three to five; Howard recalls the school only blossoming from there. Today, she has a team of experienced dance teachers working beside her to urge the mission of Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance forward.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Veterans-themed play with focus on PTSD performing in Bend

A veterans themed play will be shown at Open Space Event Studios In Bend starting Friday. “Craig Fox Had A Wife” tells the story of a veteran, a widow and a Vietnamese tour guide finding healing decades after the Vietnam War. It’s based on a true story written by...
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Mixed Results In Local Elections

BEND, OR -- Voters were split on requests to fund Redmond Area Parks and Recreation. The district's construction bond is passing by a slim margin, as of Wednesday morning - with 51% voting yes. However, RAPRD's operating levy request is failing handily, with 60% voting no. Crook County voters also shot down the Bowman Museum’s operating levy request. However, Madras-area voters approved their Aquatic Center’s levy renewal. The $250 million bond for Bend-La Pine Schools appears to have been approved, based on preliminary numbers.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Crispy, Caramelized, Cheesy Edges Set This Pizza Apart

Pizza: an American tradition. Well, it is now, but once upon a time it was mostly eaten by homesick Italian immigrants who had left their impoverished homeland to start a new life in the United States. More than four million Italians came through Ellis Island between 1880 and the early 1920s.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef

The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend, Redmond Veterans Day parades Friday

The Bend and Redmond Veterans Day parades return Friday. The Bend starts off with a flyover at 11:00 a.m. and launches from NW Harmon Boulevard and Newport Avenue, moving through downtown Bend. Before the parade, volunteers will install 250 American flags along the route, including flags dedicated to Donald Surrett...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Redmond DMV office set to reopen on limited basis

The Redmond DMV office is reopening, but just for a few days per week. The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the office, which was closed during the summer due to staffing shortages, will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting Nov. 15. Tuesday and Thursday hours will be 8:00 a.m....
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

How to know how many votes have been counted in Oregon election

If you’ve been watching election results in Oregon and are trying to figure out what percentage of votes has been counted, it can get a little confusing. Traditionally, voters watching election returns are looking for how many precincts are reporting. But with Oregon’s vote-by-mail system, getting a final number can take a few days after the Tuesday 8:00 p.m. cutoff.
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

Bend's Mayor-Elect on Making Bend Better ▶ [with video]

Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler became Mayor-Elect Melanie Kebler Tuesday night, besting rival Chris Piper in a two-person race for the city's top elected position. Kebler was elected to the Bend City Council during the 2020 election, and now, with two years left in that term, one of her first tasks as mayor will be to help appoint the person to sit in the remaining two years of that term.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Bend set to welcome new mayor, 2 new city councilors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council had a big night on Tuesday, as midterm elections resulted in a new mayor-elect and two new city councilors. As of midday Wednesday, Councilor Melanie Kebler holds a 10-point lead over Chris Piper in the race fr mayor. Barb Campbell was strongly leading the race for a two-year council seat, while newcomers Ariel Mendez and Mike Riley will be new city councilors, come January.
BEND, OR

