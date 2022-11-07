ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

DeSantis In Boynton Beach: "Help Me Put Old Donkey Out To Pasture"

By Joel Malkin
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCjfs_0j25oSZ100
Photo: Getty Images

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is rallying voters a day before the election. He stumped in Boynton Beach.

In front of a cheering crowd, the governor referenced his Democrat rival Charlie Crist the same way he did during the candidates' one debate.

"Do you mind helping me sending a tired, worn out old donkey out to pasture once and for all?"

DeSantis said that he is monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the state's east coast as a Category One hurricane later this week, but he told the crowd that the weather should be fine on election day.

Earlier in the day, DeSantis declared states of emergency for Palm Beach and more than 30 other Florida counties.

Ahead of the governor's speech, Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner took the stage. He told the crowd that he is a Democrat who believes in law and order, safe neighborhoods and personal freedom.

Kerner, who worked closely with DeSantis as he served as county mayor during the height of the COVID pandemic, recently announced his endorsement of the governor.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis-led red wave penetrates even once-blue Palm Beach County

The red tsunami generated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felt everywhere in Florida, was so big that it produced major Republican gains and ended Democratic dominance in once-blue Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County shift was widespread and deep. The state’s most populous county, Miami-Dade, also went Republican red. Of the three big South Florida counties, only Broward remained Democratic — but ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87

Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach is a beachfront city renowned for its relaxing tropical atmosphere. Besides featuring some of the best beaches in the state, it also serves as a center for cultural attractions, nightlife, and entertainment. West Palm Beach in Palm Beach County is also a business hub, making it one...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Roaches, Brisket Issues At Smokey Bones Boca Raton

ELEVEN VIOLATIONS LOGGED DURING STATE INSPECTION. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Smokey Bones at 21737 State Road 7 in Boca Raton received eleven violations during an inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on November 1st. The restaurant was not ordered […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy