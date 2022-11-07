Read full article on original website
162 Catalina Bay Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
Not your typical house. Wood siding, shingled roof, outdoor stone accents, 2X6 exterior walls, & spray foam insulation. 4,800 sq ft of quality construction with 1,800 sq ft of beautifully finished living space & 3,000 sq ft of amazing shop space. Shop has concrete floors, is finished with spray foam insulation/drywall, has a furnace, its own washer/dryer, cabinets, workbench and plenty of lighting. 3 huge garage doors with the largest being 14X14 and tall ceilings throughout. The home itself is top quality. Wonderful kitchen with comfort height cabinets, nice appliances, double oven, pantry, heated floors, and everything is spacious and open. Home has a large master br with spectacular master shower as well as 2 other large bedrooms and an office. Knotty alder trim and doors, vaulted ceilings and an open living room that opens right up to a back patio with hot tub. All of this sitting on 3.9 acres with wonderful privacy & only minutes away from everything, what a location!
80 Regatta Bay Circle, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom, light and bright condo on two levels with screened in patio's for each level. This condo just feels big with one bedroom on the main floor and two suites on the lower level. Walk in the front door and be ready for the great main channel views of the 12mm that never get old. Condo is being sold furnished, has an outdoor storage shed, and a remote boat lift. Regatta bay sets in a park like setting with two outdoor pools, pickle ball courts, tennis court, clubhouse, bbq area, and a playground. With highly sought after location by land or water great for owners and also nightly renters as well. Bring your flip flops and swim suits to start making those family memories today!
6654 Northview Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
A rare opportunity presents itself! This level four bedroom lakefront home sits on a quiet neighborhood cul de sac in Osage Beach. The perfect location with the most incredible views. Flat driveway, yard and large dock envelope. This home has been very well maintained and updated. The open floor plan and vaulted ceilings frame the lake with stunning views of the cliffs across the chanel. The large kitchen is designed to entertain. This is the house, lot and location you want! The main channel views are tucked back and leave your dock more protected without losing the views. One year old roof with a 50 year warranty, newer septic and pre listing home inspection done for your ease of purchase. Furnishings available to make this a move in package or relocate to the amazing neighborhood. Only minutes from the hospital, grocery and all amenities. One Year Home Warranty in place for new owner!
1650 Farrell Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
One level living on a FLAT lot in Osage Beach, just outside the city limits. Custom built in 2019 with all the updates: LVP flooring, quartz countertops, six burner gas stove built into the island with stainless steel downdraft range, Kraftmaid custom cabinets with soft close doors, pull out drawers, tile backsplash, wine cooler built into the island, 60 inch linear gas fireplace with tile wall & mantle, custom built in cabinets, the works! Oversized master suite with a walk in shower featuring a rain drop shower head, dual vanity sink & walk in closet with built in cabinets. The garage fits two SUV vehicles, each with their own garage door, and there is an office off the garage, great for privacy when working from home; could easily be converted to another bedroom and accessed from the house. The covered & screened in porch has a stamped & stained concrete floor and is perfect entertaining. Pool is included in the sale. Yard is completely irrigated.
Fire Blazes Across Five Acres In Laurie
LAURIE, Mo. — A natural cover fire burned five acres of Laurie at Little Acres Boulevard Wednesday. Gravois Fire Protection District and Sunrise Beach crews responded shortly after 3 p.m. to the first alarm fire and remained on scene for two hours as they battled the blaze. No injuries...
Richard D. Bryan (November 1, 1945 - November 8, 2022)
Richard D. Bryan, age 77, of Rocky Mount, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Lake Regional Health System. Richard was born on November 1, 1945, in Boonville, Missouri. He was the son of Deneen Bryan and Betty Hale. On March 23, 1978, in Miami, Oklahoma, Richard was...
Bikes For Books Gives Kids A Reason To Read: A Free Bike!
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Through the school's Bikes for Books reading program, Dogwood Elementary gave away 26 bikes to students. The Books For Bike program is a raffle in which any student who completes a reading log receives tickets that will be placed in a drawing for a bike. The more reading logs students turn in the more chances their name gets put into the drawing. Two boys and two girls from each grade level (Preschool-2nd) have their names drawn and receive a bike in May.
Osage Nation Donates $100,000 To Seven Lake Of The Ozarks Community Organizations
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — In October, the Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise Board reported $100,000 in donations to seven Missouri-based entities as efforts continue to establish an Osage Casino & Hotel property near the Lake of the Ozarks. On Oct. 26, GEB Chair Geoff Hager wrote to Principal...
Judy Mae (Bohrn) Bailey (Pierce) (March 20, 1937 - November 5, 2022)
Obituary of Judy Mae Bailey (Pierce) Judy Mae Bailey (Pierce), 85 of Eldon, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home in Eldon, Missouri. She was born March 20, 1937 in Miller County, Missouri the daughter of the late Raymond Oliver and Zella (Duncan) Bohrn. On January 23, 2021 in Barnett, Missouri she was united in marriage to Warner Pierce who survives of the home.
Missouri emergency crew helps injured driver… and their monkey!
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Mercy Hospital EMTs received an unusual challenge after arriving at the scene of a motor vehicle crash. The crew had to help out the driver, their pet kangaroo and their pet spider monkey. According to a Mercy Hospital EMS Facebook post, over the weekend the...
Highway 54 Improvements In Camdenton: MoDot Wants To Hear From The Community
CAMDENTON – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will host a public meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to discuss proposed improvements along U.S. Route 54 in Camdenton. Motorists and area residents are invited to the meeting, which will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Camdenton-Area...
Target Donates Halloween Costumes To Dogwood Students In Need
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Target of Osage Beach has donated overstock Halloween costumes for Dogwood Elementary School students. Each year, Dogwood Elementary holds a student costume parade to kick-off their Halloween classroom parties, but not every student always has a costume. The Dogwood Elementary counselors and staff work to...
Man discovered drowned in Niangua River in Dallas County, Missouri
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned in Dallas County Monday, Nov. 7. Dennis W. Steckline, 75, of Lee’s Summit was discovered in the Barclay Spring Access area of the Niangua River in Dallas County around 8:45 a.m. Nov. 7. Next of kin has been notified. Steckline was not wearing a safety device when he […]
KYTV
Buffalo (Mo.) Police Department busts many in 6-month undercover child predator investigation
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A six-month crackdown on child predators in Dallas county led to charges against eleven suspects. Police expect charges against another seven suspects. Buffalo Police Chief Chris Twitchel said this threat could also happen in your neighborhood. ”It was surprising when we first started; I didn’t know...
Ronald Lee Bird (January 15, 1952 - November 5, 2022)
Ronald Lee Bird, age 70, of Versailles, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at his home. There are no services planned at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles. Don't worry, boat happy!. FREE Boat Tows When You Break Down.
Lake Ozark Announces New City Administrator Harrison Fry
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry has been announced as the new Lake Ozark City administrator. At Tuesday's Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting, Fry was unanimously appointed and confirmed by the board to take over the City Administrator position. Fry's start date is Nov. 15.
Police: Columbia man who left bloody handprint on store window charged with stalking
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with second-degree stalking on Wednesday after police say he entered a store six times in two hours and made an employee feel unsafe. Isom Roberts, 32, allegedly went into the store where the woman was working twice, stared and swore at her. The third time he went The post Police: Columbia man who left bloody handprint on store window charged with stalking appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Miller County 4-H Archery Celebrates Another Successful Season
Archery season has come to an end for Miller County 4-H members. The season started in February with safety training and range practices beginning in March. The archers practiced weekly to prepare for competitive shoots throughout the summer. They attended the Cole County, Pettis County, Gasconade County shoots and others as opportunities come up. They also hosted a closed county shoot for Miller County members in the beginning of August. The Missouri 4-H State Shoot happened mid-August, signaling the end of competitions.
Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Crashing in Henry County
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Kia Sorento, driven by Billy R. Stevens of Warsaw, was on Missouri 7 at Route C around 8:30 p.m, when Stevens failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a sign.
PHOTOS: The Lake Of The Ozarks Veteran's Day Parade Marches Through Osage Beach
The Veterans Day Parade marched down Osage Beach Parkway on Saturday, Nov. 5. Check out photos of parade participants and spectators, below. Photos by Lake Shots Photography -- To purchase high-res photography, email the photo ID to lakeexpo@yahoo.com.
