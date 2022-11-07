A rare opportunity presents itself! This level four bedroom lakefront home sits on a quiet neighborhood cul de sac in Osage Beach. The perfect location with the most incredible views. Flat driveway, yard and large dock envelope. This home has been very well maintained and updated. The open floor plan and vaulted ceilings frame the lake with stunning views of the cliffs across the chanel. The large kitchen is designed to entertain. This is the house, lot and location you want! The main channel views are tucked back and leave your dock more protected without losing the views. One year old roof with a 50 year warranty, newer septic and pre listing home inspection done for your ease of purchase. Furnishings available to make this a move in package or relocate to the amazing neighborhood. Only minutes from the hospital, grocery and all amenities. One Year Home Warranty in place for new owner!

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 47 MINUTES AGO