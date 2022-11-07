ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark County, MO

KTLO

One race develops in Marion Co. mid-term election

Marion County’s mid-term election results were highlighted by the mayor’s race for the City of Bull Shoals.Incumbent David Nixon will face Michael Savu in a runoff election to keep his seat in 2023. Nixon received 349 votes or 40.9%, while Savu received 351 votes or 41%. Challenger Ed Martin received 147 votes or 17.5%.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Lawsuit arises over Harrison, Ark. "gambling house"

Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for.
HARRISON, AR
FOX2Now

Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative

LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
LICKING, MO
KTLO

Multiple races decided in Fulton, Izard Counties.

Fulton and Izard Counties had a number of races determined on Election Day. Republican Kenneth Crow has been elected as Fulton County judge, defeating Todd Doty by 48%. Crow received 2,909 votes while Doty received 1,043. The Fulton County Sheriff for 2023 will be Republican Jacob “Jake” Smith who defeated...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Police warn of fake Facebook posts circulating in Branson area

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is warning residents of fake Facebook posts circulating throughout the community. The posts concern topics like attempted kidnappings at a store, a baby being found somewhere in a neighborhood, or being followed home. The police department says that the best way to tell if these posts are legitimate […]
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

Jackson, Nuessner elected mayors in Boone Co.

In Boone County, a few races were determined on Election Day. Republican Jim Harp has been elected for Justice of the Peace District 8 after receiving 932 votes and defeating challenger Independent Mark Steven Fowler, who received 414 votes. For the City of Harrison, Jerry Jackson has been reelected as...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
TECUMSEH, MO
KTLO

Boone County man arrested for stealing guns from neighbors home

A Boone County man has been arrested after breaking into a neighbors home and stealing firearms. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement responded to a report of a home break in and theft of two firearms. The victims state when they returned home after being out of town for a few days, they discovered their front door partly ajar and someone had entered their home. They also discovered that two firearms were missing from the residence, a 7.62 caliber SKS rifle and a .380 caliber Berretta semiautomatic handgun.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Woman sentenced to community corrections center for treatment

A Mountain Home woman pled guilty to a number of drug and weapons charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayndii Tolliver was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the Community Corrections Centers in the state. On August...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

MO woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

Habitual offender arrested after reports of extensive drug activity in rural MH

A Mountain Home man has been arrested after multiple reports of extensive suspected drug activity off of Red Robin Lane in rural Mountain Home. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department knocked on the door of the residence upon arrival, where several large dogs started barking loudly, but with no answer. As officers continued to bang on the front door, one of the investigators walked around to the back of the house where he could hear someone speaking from within the residence. After approximately 20 minutes, a man exited onto the back deck. When confronted, he stated he did not know anyone was there and he had just woken up. The man stated he stayed the night there with another female. Law enforcement were able to identify him and discovered he had a warrantless search waiver on file. A search of the residence was then conducted.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
nixa.com

Nixa Hires Director of Planning & Development

The City of Nixa has promoted Scott Godbey to Director of Planning & Development effective November 14, 2022. Godbey has served as a Planner in the city’s development department since August of 2018. Godbey started his career with 9 years of service in the U.S. Army, including 2 overseas...
NIXA, MO
houstonherald.com

Cabool woman reports $8,000 camper trailer missing from property

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy was dispatched at about 4:20 p.m. Oct. 8 regarding a report of a domestic assault at a Shafer Road residence at Licking. A 41-year-old woman there told the officer that her 64-year-old former...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

