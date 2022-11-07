ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Over North Carolina

By Sarah Tate
WDCG G105
WDCG G105
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTL4h_0j25nozu00
Photo: Getty Images

If you noticed a bright light shining high in the sky early Monday (November 7) morning, you're not alone. Several people from Wilmington to Greenville reported seeing what they described as a "fireball" flying through the skies above North Carolina around 5:30 a.m. Monday

According to WRAL , several residents across the Carolinas noticed the strange light brightening the early-morning skies. One resident noticed the light over their neighborhood, telling the outlet that "it seemed to be moving quick with a burning ball in front of it."

So what was the mysterious light? While it may have appeared to be an otherworldly sight or a UFO at first glance, it wasn't anything of extraterrestrial origin. Rather, it was likely the S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft being launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m.

NASA shared footage of the craft, named after the first American woman in space, lifting off into the atmosphere early Monday morning on Twitter .

The launch was originally scheduled for Sunday (November 6) but was delayed after a fire alarm went off at the mission control center. The craft is heading to the International Space Station for a resupply mission and will remain at the station until January.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Charlotte Stories

Best 4 Coziest Small Towns in North Carolina To Visit This Winter

These North Carolina towns are considered the coziest: Highlands (ranked No. 36 coziest in the nation), Cashiers (72nd), Nags Head (102), and Ocracoke Island (130). To determine the coziest small towns in America, 170 well-known small towns across the country were compared on ten key metrics. They looked into winter...
NAGS HEAD, NC
wkml.com

North Carolina Has a Surprising Safe Spot to Survive a Dragon Attack

With “House of the Dragon” getting lots of attention lately, it got us wondering about a possible attack here in North Carolina. Yes, really. You know when you wake up in the morning and roll over to kiss your sweetheart and they go “Ooooooh! You better get away from me with that dragon breath!”… Yeah, this is not THAT kind of attack.
GEORGIA STATE
country1037fm.com

A North Carolina Clogger Stole The Show At Last Night’s CMA Awards

I absolutely loved the performances last night during the Country Music Association awards. One of my favorite moments was when a clogger from Canton, North Carolina stole the CMA Awards show. That might be one of the best County Music Association awards shows I have seen. And that is a big statement. The first thing I fell in love with was when Peyton Manning announced that his favorite song that year was one that started a new dance craze. That is when the world met a clogger from Canton, North Carolina. He was amazing!
CANTON, NC
WECT

Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early hours of Monday morning. From speculations of an asteroid to aliens, many in the local community were not sure what they were looking at. Per multiple NASA sources, the agency launched...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch for Watauga, Ashe &, Wilkes – Friday November 11, 2022

00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick- Including the cities of Stuart, Dobson, Floyd, Independence, Galax,. West Jefferson, Boone, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Sparta, and. Wilkesboro. 124 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. WHERE…Portions of North Carolina...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
country1037fm.com

How Will Subtropical Storm Nicole Affect North Carolina and South Carolina

We are thinking about our brothers and sisters in Florida as yet more potentially life threatening weather heads their way. How will subtropical storm Nicole affect North Carolina and South Carolina?. Subtropical storm Nicole reportedly formed in the Bahamas and is moving towards Florida’s east coast. Batten down the hatches...
FLORIDA STATE
kiss951.com

False Alarm: FBI Response Discovers Misleading “Body” In North Carolina

It’s never something dispatchers or responding officers want to hear. The report of a deceased and decomposing body. And that’s what FBI officials were called to investigate in North Carolina. But the seemingly serious situation turned out to be a slightly humorous one. When they arrived on the scene they saw “what appeared to be a human body” according to a press release.
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County escapee captured in South Carolina

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An escapee in Robeson County was captured Thursday in South Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Joshua P. Ostwalt escaped Wednesday afternoon from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton. He was captured in York County, according to NCDPS. […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WDCG G105

WDCG G105

Raleigh, NC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh #1 Hit Music Station and #1 for New Music and home to The Showgram Mornings

 https://g105.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy