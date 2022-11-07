ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea County, NM

KRQE News 13

Hobbs adopts new abortion ordinance

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico city has adopted an ordinance meant to stop abortion providers from setting up shop. The Hobbs City Commission approved the measure on Monday. Like a similar ordinance proposed in Clovis, it does not ban abortion outright. Instead, it draws on a decades-old federal law still on the books, prohibiting […]
everythinglubbock.com

Hobbs committee passes ordinance to block abortion clinics

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The Hobbs city commission has unanimously passed an ordinance designed to block abortion clinics from operating although the procedure remains legal in New Mexico. The Hobbs News Sun reports the all-male city commission voted 7-0 Monday night for the so-called "sanctuary city for the unborn"...
go955.com

New Mexico city passes ordinance to block abortion clinics from operating

HOBBS, New Mexico (Reuters) – A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates.
Hobbs News-Sun

Long-awaited Popeyes plans Nov. 14 opening

Crystal Taylor won’t have to travel to get her Popeyes fix soon. As the new general manager, Taylor will be able to simply step out of her office. Located in the former Carl’s Jr. location on Joe Harvey Boulevard in Hobbs, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is targeting Monday for the grand opening of its seventh restaurant in New Mexico.
