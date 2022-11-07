Read full article on original website
Hobbs adopts new abortion ordinance
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico city has adopted an ordinance meant to stop abortion providers from setting up shop. The Hobbs City Commission approved the measure on Monday. Like a similar ordinance proposed in Clovis, it does not ban abortion outright. Instead, it draws on a decades-old federal law still on the books, prohibiting […]
everythinglubbock.com
Hobbs committee passes ordinance to block abortion clinics
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The Hobbs city commission has unanimously passed an ordinance designed to block abortion clinics from operating although the procedure remains legal in New Mexico. The Hobbs News Sun reports the all-male city commission voted 7-0 Monday night for the so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn”...
go955.com
New Mexico city passes ordinance to block abortion clinics from operating
HOBBS, New Mexico (Reuters) – A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates.
Hobbs News-Sun
Long-awaited Popeyes plans Nov. 14 opening
Crystal Taylor won’t have to travel to get her Popeyes fix soon. As the new general manager, Taylor will be able to simply step out of her office. Located in the former Carl’s Jr. location on Joe Harvey Boulevard in Hobbs, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is targeting Monday for the grand opening of its seventh restaurant in New Mexico.
Police identify man hit, killed by vehicle in Hobbs
HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department on Wednesday identified a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of West County and Mahan on November 1. According to police, the pedestrian was identified as Crecencio P. Garcia, 51, of San Antonio. Next of kin was notified, police said. HPD said, […]
Hobbs police arrest man accused of hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old
HOBBS, N.M. — A man was identified and arrested Thursday and accused of the October 28 hit-and-run death of 19-year-old Delilah Ybarra, according to the Hobbs Police Department. Jesus Serrano Rojas, 48, was arrested and was being held in the Hobbs City Jail, HPD said. Earlier Thursday, HPD asked for the public’s help in identifying […]
