You’ll still find plenty of tequila shots and string bikinis in Cabo San Lucas, but head a little ways out, toward San Jose del Cabo, and things get a little more grown up, and a little more luxurious. Out this way lies one of the most celebrated architectural gems in the entire area, the Viceroy Los Cabos. More than just another luxury hotel, this guesthouse is a destination for celebrities and big spenders — due to a bevy of private villas, complete with their own plunge pools — and a sense of seclusion that pervades the entire hotel.

