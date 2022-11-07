Read full article on original website
The gas station owner who sold the $2 billion Powerball ticket got a $1 million bonus, and he plans to share it with his 11 grandkids
Joseph Chahayed, 75, received the $1 million check from lottery officials on Tuesday morning outside his store, Joe's Service Center.
Two Californians now millionaires after $1.2 billion Powerball lottery
Although no one took home the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night’s drawing, two winning Californian tickets were drawn, both worth over $1 million. Two Powerball tickets purchased in California were one number short of hitting the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. One ticket was sold in Ontario at the Eastland Food Market […]
$2 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California
A single winning ticket for Powerball’s record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot was sold in California, Powerball announced Tuesday. The declaration came after technical issues delayed Monday’s drawing which, after being announced Tuesday morning, resulted in the following numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10. Meanwhile a single ticket worth $2 million was sold in […]
California’s Powerball Winner Could Keep An Extra $147 Million Since the State Doesn’t Tax Lottery Winnings
The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot marks the largest in lottery history. While 37% of the winnings will go toward federal income tax, California is one of only a few states that doesn't tax lottery...
Powerball Jackpot is Biggest Ever — Is Cash or Annuity Better?
The annuity value of Saturday's Powerball jackpot is the largest ever offered in the United States at $1.6 billion. The multi-state lottery game has not had a winner in 39 drawings dating back to Aug. 3. The jackpot could grow highter before Satuday night's drawing at 10:59 p.m. “Sales momentum...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1 billion without a jackpot winner
The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing.It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23.The increased jackpot will be the second-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticket holders in 2016.Although the advertised top prize will be an estimated...
The Powerball Jackpot Has Reached $1.9 Billion - Will A Floridian Ticket Holder Claim the Prize
Floridians claimed a share of the previous biggest jackpot. On November 7, the Powerball lottery draw will potentially hand out a $1.9 billion jackpot - the biggest ever - if anyone matches the numbers. If nobody wins tonight then it will mark the longest streak of draws where the jackpot hasn't been claimed.
