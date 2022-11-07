ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Two Californians now millionaires after $1.2 billion Powerball lottery

Although no one took home the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night’s drawing, two winning Californian tickets were drawn, both worth over $1 million. Two Powerball tickets purchased in California were one number short of hitting the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. One ticket was sold in Ontario at the Eastland Food Market […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGN News

$2 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California

A single winning ticket for Powerball’s record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot was sold in California, Powerball announced Tuesday. The declaration came after technical issues delayed Monday’s drawing which, after being announced Tuesday morning, resulted in the following numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10. Meanwhile a single ticket worth $2 million was sold in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS DFW

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1 billion without a jackpot winner

The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing.It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23.The increased jackpot will be the second-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticket holders in 2016.Although the advertised top prize will be an estimated...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MySanAntonio

This Cabo Hotel Is an Architectural Dream Worth the Flight

You’ll still find plenty of tequila shots and string bikinis in Cabo San Lucas, but head a little ways out, toward San Jose del Cabo, and things get a little more grown up, and a little more luxurious. Out this way lies one of the most celebrated architectural gems in the entire area, the Viceroy Los Cabos. More than just another luxury hotel, this guesthouse is a destination for celebrities and big spenders — due to a bevy of private villas, complete with their own plunge pools — and a sense of seclusion that pervades the entire hotel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy