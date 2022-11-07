Read full article on original website
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Eyewitness News
Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Depression Nicole
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
ctexaminer.com
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
cbia.com
M&T Bank Awards Small Business Grants
M&T Bank awarded $15,000 in grants to four local small businesses at a Nov. 2 pitch competition in Bridgeport. The grants were part of M&T Bank’s eight-week Multicultural Small Business Lab, run in collaboration with the University of Bridgeport. The course originated in Buffalo, New York, and trains racially...
Adults-Only Camp in Connecticut Is the Perfect Spot to Unleash Our Inner Child
We might have to book this next summer.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Missouri Aerospace Manufacturer Acquires Connecticut Counterpart
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A St. Louis manufacturer of equipment for...
One of the first cannabis shops in Connecticut could open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It won’t be too much longer before you start seeing pot shops opening in Connecticut. One of the first could be in West Hartford. Derrick Gibbs is cautiously optimistic as he gets set to move forward and open a dispensary in West Hartford. Pairing his cannabis business with a medicinal […]
Knock Knock, Who’s There? No One: An Entire Abandoned Connecticut Neighborhood
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. We found a YouTube video of a guy who discovered an entire neighborhood abandoned somewhere in Connecticut. He doesn't reveal where this place is and I don't blame him, because for one thing he is trespassing, and for another, no one wants anyone to get hurt, plus he had the exclusive. Our hero is YouTuber, Imaginary Friends Adventure Club and he found a pretty interesting, and somewhat creepy abandoned neighborhood.
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
cbia.com
OSHA Winter 2022 Events
OSHA’s New England Roundtable Series has scheduled the following no-cost training events as part of its Breakfast Roundtable Discussion Group. Presented by Karl and Enforcement of COVID in Vermont. How to Prepare for an OSHA Inspection, Consultation Service. Nov. 23. 9-10:15 am. Presented by Joe Green and Consultation Benefits...
Connecticut’s coffers continue to swell, despite global economic woes
New projections show revenues pushing this year’s state surplus from nearly $2.35 billion up to almost $2.8 billion.
