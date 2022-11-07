ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A holiday favorite is returning to Ann Arbor just in time for the holiday season. Kerrytown District Assocation will be hosting its beloved Kindlefest again on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. However, this year's event will look a little different. Festivities will be divided this year into two locations: the Ann Arbor farmers market and Fourth Avenue between Ann and Catherine streets. The farmers market will have children activities, live music, fire pits with smore kits, and hot chocolate for sale. The Fourth Avenue location will have food trucks and beer and wine for sale. Shops and restaurants in the area will also be open late. "We shifted our focus away from having the vendors at the farmers market to providing a fun atmosphere for people to hang out at and socialize while shopping at the Kerrytown district shops," wrote the Kerrytown District Association on the Kindlefest website.You can check out the event website here.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO