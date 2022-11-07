Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
City of Livonia faces lawsuit over rejected housing plan on former Wonderland Mall lot
A well-known local development company is suing the city of Livonia for what they claim was an unfair process over proposed housing on a part of the old Wonderland Mall property. Schostak Brothers & Company, a Livonia-based development and real estate company, is suing the city for millions in damages,...
HometownLife.com
Celebrating 25 years, Andiamo in Bloomfield Township makes changes to its menu
If it's been a while since you last dined at Andiamo, Chef Daniel Scannell wants to invite you back. To do that, he's cooked up some new dishes on the menu, bringing some new life to the 25-year-old upscale restaurant chain. His advice for regular customers? As he mentioned to...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
Pet expo, Legos and vodka: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
As temperatures continue to cool, more indoor experiences for children, adults and pets are available around metro Detroit this weekend. But there are still outdoors options in the mix. Here are some things to do, including shopping, vodka tasting, science events for kids and more, for the weekend of Nov....
ClickOnDetroit.com
High prices force menu changes to one restaurant in Canton Township
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – We know the cost of almost everything is rising, and it’s hitting all of us hard, and restaurants are no exception. It’s gotten so bad that one dining spot is taking a staple off the menu. Antonio’s Cucina Italiana restaurant in Canton Township...
Kindlefest holiday market to return to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A holiday favorite is returning to Ann Arbor just in time for the holiday season. Kerrytown District Assocation will be hosting its beloved Kindlefest again on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. However, this year's event will look a little different. Festivities will be divided this year into two locations: the Ann Arbor farmers market and Fourth Avenue between Ann and Catherine streets. The farmers market will have children activities, live music, fire pits with smore kits, and hot chocolate for sale. The Fourth Avenue location will have food trucks and beer and wine for sale. Shops and restaurants in the area will also be open late. "We shifted our focus away from having the vendors at the farmers market to providing a fun atmosphere for people to hang out at and socialize while shopping at the Kerrytown district shops," wrote the Kerrytown District Association on the Kindlefest website.You can check out the event website here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This pizza spot gives curbside service a new meaning
Day or night, rain or shine, this pizza spot is ready to curb your craving for pizza. It’s called Zabot Pizza Robot and Jason Carr and his daughter, Gia, went to check out this unique spot and ordered a cheese pizza. According to Jason, Zabot Pizza Robot is open...
Detroit News
Welcome Mat: Nicole Curtis returns for 'Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue'
Nicole Curtis, the popular home renovation star of “Rehab Addict” and “Rehab Addict Rescue,” returns to Lake Orion to finish the massive renovation of a historic waterfront cottage in the new HGTV series “Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue.” During the three-episode series, Curtis revisits the charming 1904 property she saved from impending demolition and completes the most complicated and costly project of her career to create a lovely lakeside retreat for her family. The 700-square-foot cottage was lifted three stories high to add a new basement and historically accurate first floor. She reveals the original cottage as the new second and third floor aka the cake topper of the house. Curtis and her team focus on finishing the exterior, adding period-correct verandas, salvaged windows, a backyard retreat with a fun-filled treehouse for her children and more. The show that began on Nov. 3 airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. and is available to stream on discovery+. Go to hgtv.com.
candgnews.com
Grosse Pointe Woods gem Ahee Jewelers celebrates its diamond anniversary
Ahee Jewelers in Grosse Pointe Woods, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, was founded by Edmund T. “Ed” Ahee and his wife, Bettejean, seen here in this photo from the 1980s. Photo provided by the Ahee family. In this photo from the 1980s, Ahee Jewelers patriarch...
visitdetroit.com
Celebrate the Holidays in Wayne County
Celebrate the holidays by getting festive and enjoying the sights and sounds at these Wayne County holiday festivals and events!. Wayne County Lightfest – Wednesdays-Sundays from Nov. 17 through Dec. 24. Drive through Hines Park for over four miles of beautiful lights with dozens of animated displays. Lightfest includes...
HometownLife.com
Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia
It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re visiting Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries in Southfield. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries is located at 25070 Southfield Road in Southfield. They open at 9...
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn Heights residents push back against plans for new car wash near busy intersection
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some Dearborn Heights residents are concerned about plans to open a new car wash near a busy intersection. "I don't think any resident who is going to put that kind of money wants 5/600 cars, especially on the Ford Road speedway, which is the new Indy 500," said Dr. Ibrahim Dabaja. "I would never want to put my medical facility or any medical facility where 1,000 residents in the area do not want my facility here."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high schooler gets 5-year felony after principal found loaded gun in backpack
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County high school student has been charged with a five-year felony after the principal looked in his backpack and found a loaded gun that had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township. The discovery was made Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Police said...
The Oakland Press
I-696 closing again this weekend in Oakland County
Crews will close westbound I-696 from Telegraph Road to I-275 again this weekend for pavement repairs and shoulder widening. This stretch of freeway has been closed in Southfield and Farmington Hills for several consecutive weekends. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and continue until 5 a.m....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet the woman making unique cheesecake flavors for everyone
If you’re like most people, you and your loved ones will be looking forward to dessert after a nice holiday meal. Many families have their go-to desserts for special occasions, but holiday celebrations may be made even more memorable and delicious with a sweet twist on a classic dessert.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get a view beneath the surface of a pond at this Metropark
When it comes to Metroparks, you probably know of all the big ones - Kensington Metropark in Milford, Stony Creek in Shelby Township, or Lower Huron in Belleville. Well, one park that doesn’t get much attention is Indian Springs Metropark in White Lake, and it has one of the coolest views around!
dbusiness.com
Metro Detroit Home Sales Take Largest Hit Since May 2020
Home sales across southeast Michigan took the largest year-over-year hit in October since May 2020, falling 28.3 percent, according to the regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy. Last month’s sales fell from 4,149 units to 2,973 unit year-over-year, and dropping from 3,431 from September 2022.
Have you seen Breanna? Shelby Twp. police asking for tips finding teen missing since last weekend
Police in Macomb County are asking for the community’s help finding Breanna Buckerfield, who hasn’t been seen since last weekend. Anyone who has seen her should call Shelby Township police.
