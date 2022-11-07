ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Detroit News

Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

High prices force menu changes to one restaurant in Canton Township

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – We know the cost of almost everything is rising, and it’s hitting all of us hard, and restaurants are no exception. It’s gotten so bad that one dining spot is taking a staple off the menu. Antonio’s Cucina Italiana restaurant in Canton Township...
CBS Detroit

Kindlefest holiday market to return to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A holiday favorite is returning to Ann Arbor just in time for the holiday season. Kerrytown District Assocation will be hosting its beloved Kindlefest again on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. However, this year's event will look a little different. Festivities will be divided this year into two locations: the Ann Arbor farmers market and Fourth Avenue between Ann and Catherine streets. The farmers market will have children activities, live music, fire pits with smore kits, and hot chocolate for sale. The Fourth Avenue location will have food trucks and beer and wine for sale. Shops and restaurants in the area will also be open late. "We shifted our focus away from having the vendors at the farmers market to providing a fun atmosphere for people to hang out at and socialize while shopping at the Kerrytown district shops," wrote the Kerrytown District Association on the Kindlefest website.You can check out the event website here.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This pizza spot gives curbside service a new meaning

Day or night, rain or shine, this pizza spot is ready to curb your craving for pizza. It’s called Zabot Pizza Robot and Jason Carr and his daughter, Gia, went to check out this unique spot and ordered a cheese pizza. According to Jason, Zabot Pizza Robot is open...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Welcome Mat: Nicole Curtis returns for 'Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue'

Nicole Curtis, the popular home renovation star of “Rehab Addict” and “Rehab Addict Rescue,” returns to Lake Orion to finish the massive renovation of a historic waterfront cottage in the new HGTV series “Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue.” During the three-episode series, Curtis revisits the charming 1904 property she saved from impending demolition and completes the most complicated and costly project of her career to create a lovely lakeside retreat for her family. The 700-square-foot cottage was lifted three stories high to add a new basement and historically accurate first floor. She reveals the original cottage as the new second and third floor aka the cake topper of the house. Curtis and her team focus on finishing the exterior, adding period-correct verandas, salvaged windows, a backyard retreat with a fun-filled treehouse for her children and more. The show that began on Nov. 3 airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. and is available to stream on discovery+. Go to hgtv.com.
LAKE ORION, MI
visitdetroit.com

Celebrate the Holidays in Wayne County

Celebrate the holidays by getting festive and enjoying the sights and sounds at these Wayne County holiday festivals and events!. Wayne County Lightfest – Wednesdays-Sundays from Nov. 17 through Dec. 24. Drive through Hines Park for over four miles of beautiful lights with dozens of animated displays. Lightfest includes...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia

It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re visiting Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries in Southfield. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries is located at 25070 Southfield Road in Southfield. They open at 9...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn Heights residents push back against plans for new car wash near busy intersection

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some Dearborn Heights residents are concerned about plans to open a new car wash near a busy intersection. "I don't think any resident who is going to put that kind of money wants 5/600 cars, especially on the Ford Road speedway, which is the new Indy 500," said Dr. Ibrahim Dabaja. "I would never want to put my medical facility or any medical facility where 1,000 residents in the area do not want my facility here."
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

I-696 closing again this weekend in Oakland County

Crews will close westbound I-696 from Telegraph Road to I-275 again this weekend for pavement repairs and shoulder widening. This stretch of freeway has been closed in Southfield and Farmington Hills for several consecutive weekends. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and continue until 5 a.m....
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meet the woman making unique cheesecake flavors for everyone

If you’re like most people, you and your loved ones will be looking forward to dessert after a nice holiday meal. Many families have their go-to desserts for special occasions, but holiday celebrations may be made even more memorable and delicious with a sweet twist on a classic dessert.
FARMINGTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get a view beneath the surface of a pond at this Metropark

When it comes to Metroparks, you probably know of all the big ones - Kensington Metropark in Milford, Stony Creek in Shelby Township, or Lower Huron in Belleville. Well, one park that doesn’t get much attention is Indian Springs Metropark in White Lake, and it has one of the coolest views around!
BELLEVILLE, MI
dbusiness.com

Metro Detroit Home Sales Take Largest Hit Since May 2020

Home sales across southeast Michigan took the largest year-over-year hit in October since May 2020, falling 28.3 percent, according to the regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy. Last month’s sales fell from 4,149 units to 2,973 unit year-over-year, and dropping from 3,431 from September 2022.
DETROIT, MI

