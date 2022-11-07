ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

worldboxingnews.net

Sylvester Stallone ‘almost beaten to death’ by heavyweight boxer

Sylvester Stallone revealed that heavyweight puncher Earnie Shavers gave him a beatdown when the pair sparred in the 1970s. Shavers, who died in September, had one of the biggest punches in the entire sport. George Foreman famously rated Shavers as the hardest-hitting top-division operator of all time. Hollywood legend Stallone...
Fox News

Sylvester Stallone turned down $34 million Rambo paycheck, talks biggest regrets: 'I wasted a lot of time'

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most bankable action heroes, and is one of only a few actors ever to have a film that topped the box office across six consecutive decades. The 76-year-old Academy Award-nominee admitted he had a few regrets in his lifetime, though, one of which was turning down a proposed $34 million paycheck to star in another "Rambo" movie in the '80s.
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
HipHopWired

Whoopi Goldberg Wants Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj And Anyone Who Wants ‘To Have Some Fun’ Join ‘Sister Act 3’ Cast

It has been nearly 30 years since the last Sister Act sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, came out in 1993 and exactly 30 years after the original film premiered in 1992. (I’m not old, you’re old.) Well, now, Sister Act 3 is in development, and the film’s star, Whoopi Goldberg, appears to want all the currently relevant Black women to be a part of it.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
The Independent

Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes

Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
People

Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow as He Returns to Wakanda for Premiere of 'Black Panther' Sequel

The actor brought some major sunny vibes on Wednesday to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles Michael B. Jordan showed off his smooth style on Wednesday at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old actor, who played Killmonger in the first installment of the Marvel franchise, stepped out on the red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to celebrate the launch of writer/director Ryan Coogler's long-awaited Marvel sequel. Dressed in a slick, yellow jacket and matching wide-legged trousers (both Louis Vuitton), PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive...
