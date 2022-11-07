ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

saturdaytradition.com

Markus Allen, transfer WR out of Wisconsin, teases visit to B1G West rival

Markus Allen is in the transfer portal after beginning his career at Wisconsin. A member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Badgers, Allen entered the portal following the loss to Michigan State. Now, Allen is in the process of setting up visits while he investigates his next destination. He...
MADISON, WI
minnesotasportsfan.com

Athan Kaliakmanis Expected to Start vs Northwestern

The Minnesota Gophers are 6-3 and fresh off a win vs Rutgers last week. A victory that would not have been feasible without backup redshirt Freshman QB, Athan Kaliakmanis, taking over in the 2nd half, after Tanner Morgan left the game with an upper-body injury. Entering Saturday’s afternoon matchup vs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Minnesota Gopher Basketball welcomes three 2023 recruits on National Signing Day

University of Minnesota men's basketball head coach Ben Johnson has announced that Cameron Christie, Dennis Evans and Erick Reader will join the Golden Gopher program prior to the 2023-24 season. Christie and Evans have signed National Letters of Intent, while Reader is set to join the team as a preferred walk on. In addition, Johnson has announced that freshman Kadyn Betts will redshirt the 2022-23 season and be a part of the 2023-24 freshmen class. The Pueblo, Colo., product reclassified to the 2022 class and joined the program in August.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Traffic Advisory for Friday, Nov. 11

The University of Minnesota is hosting four separate athletic competitions on campus on Friday, Nov. 11, as women's swimming, men's basketball, volleyball and men's hockey all host home events that night. Women's swimming hosts Iowa at 5:00 p.m., while men's basketball will face St. Francis Brooklyn at 6:00 p.m., volleyball...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Minnesota AG race remains tight between Ellison and Schultz

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general race was running close early Wednesday between Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz, a political newcomer who tries to blame Ellison for rising crime. Schultz, a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney with no courtroom experience, was seeking to become the first Republican to win Minnesota’s attorney general race since 1966. Ellison, who burst on the national scene as the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006, left that safe seat behind for his first run as attorney general in 2018, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Ellison just squeaked into office, and his progressive policies have made him a polarizing figure in the eyes of some voters. Ellison led the prosecution team that won a conviction of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s killing, and obtained guilty pleas from other officers. He also stepped in to prosecute a suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, in the midst of Chauvin’s trial. Ellison said his office had successfully prosecuted 50 serious crimes, and contrasted that with Schultz’s lack of courtroom experience.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Organizers of what will be Minnesota’s first Black-Led Community Credit Union conducted their “official” organizers meeting

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- On Oct. 27, The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP), along with the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) hosted the official Arise Community Credit Union Organization Meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005197/en/ Minneapolis credit union community organizers host official meeting to create Minnesota’s first Black-led community credit union. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

80 years old and still working out

Three Annandale area residents, Dennis Jussila 80, Ayden Goff, 18, and Lynn Seagraves, 40, hit the stage for the Clash of the Titans Bodybuilding competition Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Middle School in Plymouth. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more community news!
ANNANDALE, MN
Mother Jones

In the First Election Since George Floyd’s Murder, Minneapolis Chose a Progressive Prosecutor

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The next top prosecutor for Minneapolis and greater Hennepin County will be the former public defender Mary Moriarty, who was elected Tuesday according to local reports over former prosecutor and judge Martha Holton Dimick. She’ll take over for outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman, who came under fire for his handling of high-profile cases of police violence during his tenure. It is the first time Minneapolis has chosen a district attorney since the murder of George Floyd.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
krrw.com

Election: MN Attorney General

Recent polls show Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison trailing Republican challenger Jim Schultz. Hamline University analyst David Schultz (no relation) says Ellison needs significant turnout today in Minneapolis and Saint Paul:. “Even in the Twin Cities suburbs his support is weak, and so he needs a… very, very high turnout...
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

