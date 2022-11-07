The internet is agog over rumors that Louis C.K. is dating Alex Jones-adjacent podcast host Dasha Nekrasova

Read full article on original website
Dave Chappelle has at least one comedian fighting in his corner amidst ‘SNL’ writer boycott
Dave Chappelle was being his old controversial self during his 2021 Netflix special The Closer in which he told a few offensive jokes about the gay and transgender communities. This weekend, the controversy continues as he’s set to host Saturday Night Live where there might not be any writers except for Matt Rife and Alex “Fonzi” Cureau who are literally campaigning to write for him if there is a writer’s boycott.
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Nikita Dragun’s arrest was celebrated — but her brutal treatment in prison is changing peoples’ minds
Controversial YouTuber Nikita Dragun is having a rough week. The 26-year-old makeup guru is a near-constant source of controversy, particularly in the wake of a very ill-advised party thrown in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the years since, Dragun has become a household name, but not always in a good way. Her recent arrest had quite a few of the YouTuber’s detractors reveling in some good old fashioned celebrity schadenfreude, particularly as they dissected the pointedly odd details surrounding her arrest.
Melinda Gates is dating a former Fox News correspondent, because money can’t buy taste
Where do you go after you were married to the one of the richest men in the world? Apparently to Fox News. Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is dating a former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre. Melinda Gates and her ex-husband were married for 27...
Sylvester Stallone ‘almost beaten to death’ by heavyweight boxer
Sylvester Stallone revealed that heavyweight puncher Earnie Shavers gave him a beatdown when the pair sparred in the 1970s. Shavers, who died in September, had one of the biggest punches in the entire sport. George Foreman famously rated Shavers as the hardest-hitting top-division operator of all time. Hollywood legend Stallone...
Julia Fox says that dating Kanye West isn’t all sunshine and rainbows
Uncut Gems actor and eccentric fashion maven Julia Fox has surely shocked the world with the news that dating rapper Kanye West aka Ye wasn’t a completely positive experience. Fox had a month-long but highly publicized relationship with the controversial musician and admits that the relationship seems to have had an adverse effect on her career.
‘Star Wars’ fans are already calling this ‘Andor’ scene one of the best in the entire franchise
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 10. It’s been 45 years since A New Hope released into theaters and changed the world of cinema. Since then, Star Wars has gone on to dominate every conceivable form of entertainment media with a practically bottomless flood of content. Even after all of that, some diehard fans are already naming a scene in this week’s Andor as one of the all-time greatest moments in the history of the franchise.
Lynda Carter joins Tumblr and instantly threatens Ryan Reynolds
Suffering Sappho! Wonder Woman Emeritus and all-around gracious and benevolent Twitter Queen Lynda Carter has joined old-school blogging platform Tumblr. Does this mean that she’s taking preemptive steps to leave Twitter as many other celebs have in the wake of the company’s takeover by electric car magnate and current “Chief Twit” Elon Musk? Or is she just spreading out her online wings?
Watermelon-smashing prop comedian Gallagher is dead at 76
Prop comedian Gallagher, whose full name was Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., has died at age 76. His longtime manager said that he passed away due to massive organ failure while under hospice care in the Palm Springs area in the early hours of Friday morning. It had been nearly a...
A ‘Lost’ rip-off which was canceled twice takes off on Netflix past two heavyweights in its first week
The battle for the top spot on Netflix is always viable to heat up with a near endless supply of releases, with the last week seeing two originals go toe-to-toe. Just narrowly soaring past its competition was the fourth and final season of Manifest, which managed to track just ahead of David Tennant’s latest foray into crime drama, Inside Man. Boasting 57 million hours viewed in its first week, it was just ahead of Tennant’s series which was just why of 53 million hours.
Nancy Grace says she refused to participate in Peacock’s new Casey Anthony docuseries, slamming it as a ‘fame and money grab’
Don’t expect to see Nancy Grace pop up on Peacock’s new three-part docuseries, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, because the 63-year-old legal commentator says she was asked to appear and responded with an unequivocal “no.”. Grace was pivotal in bringing national attention to the case, which...
Oscar buzz aside, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star says her tears were real
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to win Oscars? A lot of buzz has certainly been generated for one award category, in particular: Angela Bassett’s performance as Queen Ramonda. Now, the Academy Award-nominated actor is acknowledging all of the praise she’s received for the role that many are claiming may be a shoo-in for the Best Supporting Actress category.
An unflinching cult horror that inspired a pointless remake earns a new wave of appreciation
There’s something intriguing about a horror movie that steers away from the norm of terrifying moviegoers and instead opts to convey a deeper meaning. Some of these genre features fail to hit the nail on the head, but others deserve to be recognized for their originality — which is precisely the case for 2008’s Martyrs.
Netflix users scream at the heavens after yet another hit fantasy show gets canned after one season
Is there any point becoming emotionally invested in a Netflix fantasy series when the platform is always a whisker away from pulling the plug in one way or another? Based on the most recent evidence that’s been piling up, which was cemented by the cancellation of The Imperfects, we’re going to go out on a limb and say no.
Mel Gibson’s latest dismal descent into the action thriller bargain bin twists and turns to streaming success
His time at the top of the Hollywood A-list may have come to an end a long time ago, but Mel Gibson is hardly struggling to find work. In fact, On the Line marks his seventh feature film appearance of the year, and his 11th in total since the beginning of 2020.
John Mayer’s latest relationship escapades with a ‘Mad Men’ star are grossing out fans
John Mayer’s long history of bizarre relationships seems like it could be continuing, with him seen having dinner with Kiernan Shipka. The star of Mad Men and Sabrina was seen in a romantic dinner setting in Los Angeles with musician Mayer, fuelling speculation of a relationship between the 22-year-old and the 45-year-old. Given Mayer’s past has been riddled with bizarre relationships and giving truly strange anecdotes over previous personal affairs, it’s got many very concerned.
‘Yellowstone’ star Luke Grimes talks the Kevin Costner effect and being a cowboy at heart
Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, is just days away from the premiere of its highly-anticipated fifth season, and fans can’t get enough of the Duttons. Luke Grimes, who breathes life into Kayce, is talking about the hype surrounding the series, being a cowboy at heart, and the Kevin Costner effect.
