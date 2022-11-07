Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
King tides flood parts of Broward, Miami-Dade in wake of Cat 1 Nicole
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents woke up to find their neighborhoods flooded, one day after Hurricane Nicole caused higher than usual king tides as it blew through the region with high winds and heavy downpours. A pump in Hollywood on Thursday moved water from a neighborhood into...
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
Click10.com
City officials working to restore Broward County after Nicole causes flooding damage to homes, businesses
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole bore down on our neighbors to the north, storms brought plenty of wet, windy weather all over Broward County. The heavy rain mixed with king tides led to some significant coastal flooding that reached some surrounding homes and businesses. Local 10 News’...
Tropical Storm Nicole Destroys Part Of 'Iconic' Broward County Pier
'Irma destroyed all the rest out there in the front and now this,' a beachgoer said.
WSVN-TV
Nicole weakens to tropical storm after causing damage as hurricane in Broward County
(WSVN) - Hurricane Nicole officially made landfall, just south of Vero Beach, Thursday morning and has since weakened to a tropical storm. 7News had live team coverage of the storm as it passed through. The central coast of Florida was pelted by rain as the tropical system crawled through. Winds,...
WSVN-TV
Beach cleanup continues on Hollywood Beach days after Nicole makes landfall
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Cleanup efforts on the coast of Hollywood started the day after Hurricane Nicole made landfall. Although South Florida was not anywhere near the worse of the storm, many areas along the beach in Broward and Miami-Dade County were damaged due to the high tides, heavy rain and strong winds.
thecoastalstar.com
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale residents relieved damage from Nicole wasn’t more severe
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There was a calm sunrise on Fort Lauderdale Beach Thursday morning after now-Tropical Storm Nicole brought rain and wind to the area. “It looks like the town’s OK,” one resident said. “We don’t have Wi-Fi at my house because of the storm, so...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach
(WSVN) - Hurricane Nicole left her mark on the coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale by the Sea, Thursday. 7Skyforce showed the destruction from above. Wood planks were scattered and the...
floridapolitics.com
Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87
Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
WSVN-TV
Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade County locks down drawbridges in anticipation for Tropical Storm Nicole
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is taking an abundance of caution to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. All drawbridges began being locked down ahead of the storm at 10 a.m., Tuesday, and will remain closed to marine traffic. Barring any damage, they are expected to reopen after the storm passes.
WSVN-TV
Police need help identifying young child found wandering North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was found wandering the streets of North Miami Beach and police need the public’s help in identifying them. The child was found shoe-less near Northeast 15th Avenue and 173rd Street around 1:30 a.m., Friday. He is non-verbal and unable to give...
Publix Butcher Threatens To Kill Victims With Knife In Boca Raton
Victims Claim Lawrence Purdy, A Publix Butcher, Threatened To Kill Them. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Shopping may not be a pleasure at the Publix at Powerline and Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton where Lawrence Purdy told police he works as a butcher’s […]
WSVN-TV
Miami Beach’s Deauville Hotel set for demolishment
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The iconic Deauville Hotel is nearing its final moments. On Sunday, around 8 a.m., the 17-story resort will implode at 6701 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. This historic destination once famously hosted the Beatles in the 1960s. The establishment served as a staple for nightlife...
Roaches, Brisket Issues At Smokey Bones Boca Raton
ELEVEN VIOLATIONS LOGGED DURING STATE INSPECTION. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Smokey Bones at 21737 State Road 7 in Boca Raton received eleven violations during an inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on November 1st. The restaurant was not ordered […]
WSVN-TV
Pompano Beach hosts its first-ever drone show
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It may be hard to believe right now, but the skies will be clear again soon. And when the clouds roll away, there’s gonna be something cool happening over your head. A light show like no other is coming to South Florida this weekend.
fox13news.com
Nearly 60-year-old South Florida pier partially collapses after Nicole makes landfall
A fishing pier in Broward County was partially swept away early Thursday morning when Nicole made landfall as a hurricane. The remaining portion of the pier suffered extensive damage, with many planks and railings missing.
Comments / 2