Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has now been charged with two misdemeanors related to his October arrest on suspicion of DWI. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford filed the charges Thursday after Chism posted a $2,000 bond the day of his arrest, according to online court records. He's due for his first court appearance Monday.
JCCC inmate faces new charge for knife, stabbing
An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center faces additional charges after a knife is found in his cell. Devon Smith, 26, was charged this week with delivery or possession of a weapon at a correctional facility. According to court records, a knife was found on the floor of Smtih’s cell.
Judge revokes bond for parents charged in death of Benton County, Mo., girl
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The parents of a four-year-old girl killed in Benton County returned to jail after a grand jury indicted the two on first-degree murder charges. A judge revoked their bond on Wednesday. “The Masts were very upset because they had no knowledge that their bonds were revoked,”...
New details reveal chase in Laclede County preceded arrest of fugitive in Pulaski County
New details are released about what preceded the capture of a wanted fugitive in Pulaski County. Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland was arrested Tuesday night at a home in Pulaski County. Authorities had been searching for him for two weeks. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says before Preble was arrested,...
Sedalia man arrested with drugs & stolen vehicle sentenced to nine years in prison
A Pettis County man is sentenced to prison for stealing a motor vehicle last year. Jorge Esquivel, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty in August to delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of nine years in prison.
Jefferson City man charged in road rage incident
A Jefferson City man has been charged in connection with a road rage incident. Rodriguez Cortez Long, Jr., 23, is charged with shooting a firearm from a vehicle and armed criminal action. He was deemed a danger to the community and is being held without bond. On Monday, Jefferson City...
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
Wanted Richland man arrested in Pulaski County one week later
A man wanted for several dangerous felony warrants is captured in Pulaski County, a week after the Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help finding him. On November 1, The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced it was looking for Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland. Around 7:30 last night, deputies received word that Preble was in a home in the 25000 block of Rim Drive. When deputies arrived, they issued commands for Preble to exit the home and he surrendered without incident.
Jefferson City police arrest man wanted for assault
A man accused of pistol-whipping another person after his mother shot a separate victim was arrested Tuesday morning. The post Jefferson City police arrest man wanted for assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler
COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
Box trailer stolen from Pulaski County recovered, suspect in custody in Arizona
A suspect is in custody for stealing a box trailer from Pulaski County. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a box trailer was stolen from the 29000 block of Rupert Road late last month. The vehicle had a tracker and was eventually located in Arizona on November 3. A...
Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City
Jefferson City police say they arrested a man Monday on accusations that he shot at another driver. The post Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Crashing in Henry County
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Kia Sorento, driven by Billy R. Stevens of Warsaw, was on Missouri 7 at Route C around 8:30 p.m, when Stevens failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a sign.
MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES
A Marshall woman has been charged with two felonies in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, Michele Gross was pulled over after a MULES/NCIC by a Marshall Police Officer for driving with a suspended license on August 11, 2022. Gross stated to authorities that she had come from...
One arrested for firing shots during road rage incident in Jefferson City
One person is in custody for firing shots during a road rage incident in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports it was called to the area of Highway 54 and Ellis Boulevard last night just before 9 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. The 911 caller told police the shooting was part of a road rage incident that began as the two were entering Jefferson City. The caller said multiple rounds were fired at their vehicle, although no injuries were reported.
Phelps County man arrested after he's found with stolen kayaks and drugs
A Phelps County man is arrested after being caught with stolen kayaks and drugs. Justin Barnwell, 25, of Jerome, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges are expected. Barnwell has a hearing scheduled for December 13. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to the...
Woman wanted for 2019 Callaway County murder arrested in country of Mexico
A woman wanted in connection with a three-year-old murder in Callaway County is taken into custody in the country of Mexico. Early Tuesday morning, Emily Ricketts, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was located and taken into custody by Mexican authorities. She’s charged with first-degree murder. The charges stem from the...
Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence
Jefferson City police say they arrested a woman and are seeking her son on charges related to a string of violence early Sunday that included a shooting and a separate assault. The post Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia. CPD said in a press release that it believe several incidents since August are related: Aug. 9: Burglary report at the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The suspect entered an apartment of a woman while The post Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
