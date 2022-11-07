ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moniteau County, MO

abc17news.com

Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has now been charged with two misdemeanors related to his October arrest on suspicion of DWI. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford filed the charges Thursday after Chism posted a $2,000 bond the day of his arrest, according to online court records. He's due for his first court appearance Monday.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

JCCC inmate faces new charge for knife, stabbing

An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center faces additional charges after a knife is found in his cell. Devon Smith, 26, was charged this week with delivery or possession of a weapon at a correctional facility. According to court records, a knife was found on the floor of Smtih’s cell.
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man charged in road rage incident

A Jefferson City man has been charged in connection with a road rage incident. Rodriguez Cortez Long, Jr., 23, is charged with shooting a firearm from a vehicle and armed criminal action. He was deemed a danger to the community and is being held without bond. On Monday, Jefferson City...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Wanted Richland man arrested in Pulaski County one week later

A man wanted for several dangerous felony warrants is captured in Pulaski County, a week after the Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help finding him. On November 1, The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced it was looking for Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland. Around 7:30 last night, deputies received word that Preble was in a home in the 25000 block of Rim Drive. When deputies arrived, they issued commands for Preble to exit the home and he surrendered without incident.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler

COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Crashing in Henry County

A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Kia Sorento, driven by Billy R. Stevens of Warsaw, was on Missouri 7 at Route C around 8:30 p.m, when Stevens failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a sign.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES

A Marshall woman has been charged with two felonies in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, Michele Gross was pulled over after a MULES/NCIC by a Marshall Police Officer for driving with a suspended license on August 11, 2022. Gross stated to authorities that she had come from...
MARSHALL, MO
kjluradio.com

One arrested for firing shots during road rage incident in Jefferson City

One person is in custody for firing shots during a road rage incident in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports it was called to the area of Highway 54 and Ellis Boulevard last night just before 9 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. The 911 caller told police the shooting was part of a road rage incident that began as the two were entering Jefferson City. The caller said multiple rounds were fired at their vehicle, although no injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia. CPD said in a press release that it believe several incidents since August are related: Aug. 9: Burglary report at the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The suspect entered an apartment of a woman while The post Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

