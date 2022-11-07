Read full article on original website
Related
Senior Life Midland holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility
MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Life Midland held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday in celebration of their new facility. The facility will be able to provide more meals to more seniors, and will act as a way to counteract the growing population in Midland. “So before the renovation, Senior Life was...
New Businesses Opening In Midland And Odessa
New businesses opening in our area is a great thing! Not only does it give us as consumers more opportunities but it also opens the doors for more jobs. Some of these businesses have recently opened or are going to open. five Below. Last week the news broke of a...
Failure to report: Midland Trinity administrators indicted
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Four Midland Trinity administrators have been indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of Failure to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse, a source close to the case told ABC Big 2 News this morning. The charges stem from a late February arrest. According to an affidavit, Dean of Students […]
cbs7.com
Blong defeats Morales to become first woman Midland Mayor
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Councilwoman Lori Blong defeated former mayor Jerry Morales on Tuesday to become the first female Mayor of Midland. Blong received 51.3% of the vote, besting Morales Morales (44.5%) and Robert Allen Dickson (4.3%) to win the election. The race had become surprisingly contentious in recent weeks,...
cbs7.com
Odessa kindergartner hospitalized after contracting RSV
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -5-year-old Quinn is in kindergarten, learning like her classmates until she was hospitalized with RSV. 2 weeks ago, Quinn was being treated for RSV at Odessa regional medical center when her white blood cell count and platelets went up causing her to have a fever. Quinn had...
Hobbs News-Sun
Long-awaited Popeyes plans Nov. 14 opening
Crystal Taylor won’t have to travel to get her Popeyes fix soon. As the new general manager, Taylor will be able to simply step out of her office. Located in the former Carl’s Jr. location on Joe Harvey Boulevard in Hobbs, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is targeting Monday for the grand opening of its seventh restaurant in New Mexico.
cbs7.com
Mayor Payton, Councilman Corrales speak about Hogan Park controversy
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Hogan Park is crumbling. Its fields need resurfacing. Its benches need replacing. Its sinks need repairing. “I get what the [Midland Quality of Place Conservancy’s] side is, and I get what the City of Midland’s side is,” said Councilman At-Large Dan Corrales. The...
Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury
MIDLAND, Texas — Four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for failing to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this...
cbs7.com
Midland ISD school board trustee results
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD Trustee’s Districts 3, 5, and 6 were up for grabs in this election. Tommy Bishop (2,060 votes) took District 3 over Reagan Hignojos (1,834 votes). In District 5, Brandon Hodges (4,304 votes) beat John Trischitti (2,220 votes). For the final MISD school board race,...
Top 10 Businesses That You Said Made Growing Up In West Texas Awesome
We asked West Texans what businesses made growing up in West Texas awesome. We got some great places. I remember some of them since I grew up here too. Here are the Top 10 from the comments we got on Facebook:. 1. Shakey's Pizza. Shakeys Pizza was located at 3305...
KWTX
Fugitive from Midland Named November’s Featured Fugitive
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced the November Featured Fugitive for Texas’ 10 Most Wanted. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, of Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.
A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck
A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
Chick-Fil-A Set To Open It’s 8th Store Here in Midland Odessa This Thursday!
Bring it! Say Chic-fil-A in Texas and we say Bring it! And, yes there is another one on the way here in the Permian Basin. Get ready for the newest addition to the Chik-Fil-A family here in West Texas. • CHIC-FIl-A RANKIN HIGHWAY TO OPEN NOVEMBER 10th IN MIDLAND, TEXAS!
Midland man struck, pronounced dead at Lubbock hospital
MIDLAND, Texas — One person died Tuesday at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock after he was hit Friday evening in Midland County, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. DPS said Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland was struck by Styvin Chei-Wei Ortiz, 19, of Conroe around 7:35 p.m. on Farm to Market […]
KTRE
Recommended sentence reversal for convicted arsonist concerns family members
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In 1999, Garland “Butch” Martin was convicted of three counts of capital murder and sentenced to three consecutive life sentences, after his wife, Marcia Martin, and two children were killed in a house fire in their Midland home. Now, 23 years later, Midland County...
The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas
The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
Sheriff provides update on Pat's Place shooting
ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis provided an update to the shooting Saturday night that left one hospitalized and another dead. The shooting occurred at Pat's Place, a lounge off of Highway 385. The shooter, 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, shot two men around 11 p.m. and eventually surrendered to authorities the following morning.
Man accused of assaulting father, 74, amid argument about money
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his 74-year-old father earlier this year. Cory Bryce Horrell, 29, has been charged with two counts of Injury to an Elderly Person. According to an affidavit, on July 27, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
cbs7.com
Two people charged in Midland ponzi scheme
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Two people involved in an oil and gas royalties Ponzi scheme have been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after a months-long investigation. Jamie Thompson and William Logsdon are accused of selling oil and gas leases from a fake company called National Royalty Group, bilking dozens of investors out of nearly $1 million.
cbs7.com
Ector County crash sends three to hospital
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS says a crash on State Highway 302 and FM 1936 has sent three people to the hospital . A semi was traveling northbound on FM 1936 and failed to yield the right away at the stop sign intersection. A Honda Piolt was traveling eastbound and struck the trailer.
Comments / 0